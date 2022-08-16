Behind Enemy Lines: Patriots and Panthers reporters recap Day 1 of joint practices

"I thought it was a good practice and the team came away with some big positives. They may have solidified what the left side of the offensive line looks like which has been a question that we've had throughout camp. We haven't seen the line play consistently together like we did today with the configuration of who we think will be starting, which is Ikem Ekwonu playing left tackle and potentially Brady Christensen at left guard," said Balboni.

In previous training practices, the team reporter quoted that they were still mixing up the combinations on the offensive line and today following the first joint practice, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule gave clarity on the shuffling of the offensive line leading into today.

"We wanted Ikem to play; put it on tape in a game before we put him with the ones. Lots of people have asked me that but we wanted him to go in a game and play and earn this," said Rhule.

Rhule also mentioned the value in playing against Matthew Judon. The Patriots linebacker and the rest of the defense had a prominent performance against the Panthers quartet of quarterbacks.