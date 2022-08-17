Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Wed Aug 17 | 12:00 AM - 11:57 PM

Pats offense makes strides in Panthers joint practices

Nelson Agholor, Jonnu Smith Showing Signs of Year Two Improvements

Day 14 blogservations: Tempers remain high with Pats-Panthers

James White caps off a brilliant career

Game Preview: Panthers at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Panthers at Patriots

Mac Jones enjoys full circle moment meeting Boston Children's Hospital patient

Resetting the Cornerback Depth Chart With Malcolm Butler and Joejuan Williams Heading to Injured Reserve

Day 13 blogservations: Pats defense dominates in spirited workout with Panthers

Trench Report: Patriots Defensive Front "Dominating" Panthers in Joint Practices

Montgomery sees expanding offensive role

5 Things to Watch in Patriots-Panthers Joint Practices

Patriots offense eyes first real test

Day 12 blogservations: Patriots prepping for Panthers

Two Patriots crack NFL Top 100

Patriots teammates, NFL world praises James White after retirement news

After Further Review: Breaking Down the Patriots Offense in the Preseason Opener

Boston Renegades honored by Robert Kraft, Patriots after 4th straight WFA title

Patriots Running Back James White Announced His Retirement

Young Patriots receivers seize preseason opportunity

Behind Enemy Lines: Patriots and Panthers reporters recap Day 2 of joint practices

Panthers team reporter, Kristen Balboni, shares CB Jaycee Horn’s respect for QB Mac Jones and the Patriots receivers. 

Aug 17, 2022 at 06:46 PM
tamara-brown-headshot-2021-use
Tamara Brown

Staff Writer

Patriots defensive back Kyle Dugger (23) makes a tackle during joint practices with the Carolina Panthers.
Photo by David Silverman
Patriots defensive back Kyle Dugger (23) makes a tackle during joint practices with the Carolina Panthers.

An early glimpse of Fall weather in New England greeted the Patriots and Carolina Panthers for the second and final day of joint practices.

It was another 'no-fly zone' for the Patriots defense who picked up where they left off; highlighted by Jalen Mills who locked down the Panthers wide receivers.

"He wants to be able to take that next step and be the guy and he carries himself like that. He came in last year and played well for us and now we move on from J.C. [Jackson]," said Adrian Phillips.

Although Jalen Mills humbly declined to comment in his press conference on whether he feels like he has risen to the number one cornerback spot in the Patriots room, he did acknowledge the production that he took away from going against a dynamic receiver like D.J. Moore.

"It was a battle for sure. He's a guy that I know that if he's coming out of the huddle it's coming my way. He's one of the top players on the offense besides McCaffrey," said Mills.

In addition to a handful of great reps in one-on-ones against Moore, Mills' climax of the second joint practice was an interception from Panthers' quarterback, Sam Darnold, intended for Moore in a two-minute drill.

On the contrary, Panthers' team reporter Kristen Balboni reported that CB Jaycee Horn thought that going up against the Patriots wide receivers was an invaluable experience for him, who is working his way back from injury.

"He shouted out Mac Jones for giving him those one-on-one balls to have the opportunity to go up and make a play. Those are exactly the kind of balls that he hopes to go up and be able to make plays on. He's coming out of this with great experience and really a lot of respect for the receivers and Mac Jones," said Balboni.

Horn's 2021 season ended in week three with a foot injury and in the trio of games that he played in he finished with one interception, one pass defended and five tackles.

Panthers' Head Coach, Matt Rhule, has been limiting Horn's snap counts as he continues to work back from some foot soreness at the beginning of camp but Balboni was impressed with his performance the last two days because this is the most work they've seen from him during the offseason.

"I can only imagine what this does for your confidence as such a young player who missed so much of his rookie year. I don't think he's missed a beat," said Balboni.

After back-to-back days of invaluable action against the Patriots, Rhule stated at his press conference that in Friday night's preseason game he wouldn’t be playing his starters.

"Again I don't know what they're going to do but we will play a lot more of our younger guys trying to make the team," said Rhule.

The Patriots wrapped up open training camp practices this week and following Friday's preseason game will gear up to Las Vegas for a second round of joint practices; this time with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Related Content

news

Pats offense makes strides in Panthers joint practices

After two days of joint practices with the Panthers, the Patriots offense is starting to come to life.

news

Nelson Agholor, Jonnu Smith Showing Signs of Year Two Improvements

Agholor made the play of the day in Wednesday's joint practice with the Panthers.

news

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

news

Resetting the Cornerback Depth Chart With Malcolm Butler and Joejuan Williams Heading to Injured Reserve

The Patriots placed both cornerbacks on injured reserve to trim their roster to 85 players on Tuesday.

news

Behind Enemy Lines: Patriots and Panthers reporters recap Day 1 of joint practices

Panthers team reporter, Kristen Balboni, shares insight from the Panthers sideline after day 1 of joint practices with the Patriots.

news

Trench Report: Patriots Defensive Front "Dominating" Panthers in Joint Practices

Here's how the Patriots offensive and defensive lines performed against Carolina in Tuesday's joint practices.

news

Montgomery sees expanding offensive role

Veteran Ty Montgomery has had a strong training camp with the Patriots and appears to be carving out a significant role on offense.

news

5 Things to Watch in Patriots-Panthers Joint Practices

The Patriots will hold joint practices with the Panthers in Foxboro this week.

news

Patriots offense eyes first real test

With joint practices on tap against the Carolina Panthers this week, the Patriots top offense is ready for their first test of training camp.

news

Two Patriots crack NFL Top 100

The first half of the player-voted 2022 NFL Top 100 rankings are out and two Patriots found themselves featured.

news

After Further Review: Breaking Down the Patriots Offense in the Preseason Opener

How did the Patriots offense scheme things up against the Giants?

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Behind Enemy Lines: Patriots and Panthers reporters recap Day 2 of joint practices

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 8/17

Day 14 blogservations: Tempers remain high with Pats-Panthers

Pats offense makes strides in Panthers joint practices

Nelson Agholor, Jonnu Smith Showing Signs of Year Two Improvements

Game Preview: Panthers at Patriots

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Devin McCourty 8/17: "Now it's getting ready for Friday"

Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty addresses the media on Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

Jalen Mills 8/17: "The biggest thing that I try to focus on is playing my technique"

Patriots cornerback Jalen Mills addresses the media on Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

Mac Jones 8/17: "We've had some good work against the Panthers"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media on Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

James White Retirement Press Conference

Legendary Patriots player James White announces his retirement during his farewell press conference surrounded by Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Head Coach Bill Belichick, and friends and family.

Mac Jones meets children's hospital patient who he represented on his 2021 My Cause My Cleats

In 2021, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones dedicated his My Cause My Cleats to the Boston Children's Hospital and 8-year-old Robbie who has sever Hemophilia A. This week, Robbie visited Patriots Training Camp and got to meet Mac for the first time in person.

Adrian Phillips 8/16: "Having the opportunity to test what you have against someone else, it felt good"

Patriots defensive back Adrian Phillips addresses the media on Tuesday, August 16, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots announce final Training Camp practice times

The New England Patriots confirmed the final dates for Training Camp practices open to the public.

Patriots Training Camp Guide: Everything you need to know before attending

Fans finally will be back to Gillette Stadium and Patriot Place for Training Camp. Here's the ultimate scouting report of what to expect when you get here.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising