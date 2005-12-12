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Behind the Scenes with...Safety Michael Stone

Patriots safety Michael Stone(24) sat down with us to answer some questions about his life both on and off the football field. Since coming to the Patriots, Stone has become a solid special teams contributor and has filled in admirably at the strong safety position in the absence of Rodney Harrison.

Dec 12, 2005 at 07:00 AM
michael-stone.jpg

The Patriots signed safety Michael Stone as a veteran free agent on Sept. 28, 2005. The six-foot, 201-pounder was originally drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in the second round (54th overall) of the 2001 NFL Draft. In 2004, the former University of Memphis product ranked second on the Cardinals with a career-high 17 special teams tackles in 14 games. The fifth-year veteran played two collegiate seasons with the Tigers and did not allow a touchdown reception in either campaign. Since coming to the Patriots, Stone has become a solid special teams contributor and has filled in admirably at the strong safety position in the absence of Rodney Harrison. Stone currently has a career high 38 tackles.

Stone sat down with us to answer some questions about his life both on and off the football field.

FAVORITES

What is your favorite hobby? I have a lot of hobbies. I like to paint. I haven't done it in a while, but I enjoy painting.

Who is your favorite actress? It's got to be Halle Berry.

What is your favorite concert that you have attended? This is going to be funny, but the M.C. Hammer concert that I went to in middle school. He was performing in Detroit.

What is your favorite clothing store? I actually own a store in Memphis called The Remix, which is a hip-hop clothing store. I own it with a friend of mine. I like shopping there.

What is your favorite homemade meal? Probably my wife's spaghetti.

What was your favorite cartoon growing up? That's an easy one: Thundercats. I watched them a lot when I was growing up.

OFF THE FIELD

Since you enjoy painting in your spare time, do you have a favorite piece of work? I have done a lot, so I don't have a favorite. I like to draw in my free time too. I draw whatever comes to my mind.

How long have you had your dreadlocks? Six years. My wife is trying to get me to cut them.

How much money would it take to get you to shave your head? It is going to take a whole lot. At least a million dollars and it has to be on hand. I have to be able to see the money.

What is the best thing about living in New England? It's new. Any time you move to a new place, you get to experience new things and search around for the good restaurants.

What is the most interesting thing you did this past offseason? My wife had our second son. I'm a veteran at it now.

What is something that annoys you? Having nothing to do. Sitting around with nothing to do drives me crazy.

Who is the one player on this football team that can always make you laugh? I'm still new around here, but Dan Klecko seems to be that guy.

Who is the best-dressed player in the locker room?That is a hard one. I have to say myself.

ON THE FIELD

When you were with Arizona, which player in the Patriots locker room did you respect the most?I liked Rodney Harrison's game a whole lot. Even when we played them, I was checking out his game.

This is your first year with the Patriots.What makes this organization so successful? There is a spirit of success here. People walk around with a sense of pride. If you get down in games, people aren't bowing out.

In your mind, what makes a great teammate? Somebody who is dependable. You need to have a teammate that you can depend on.

What is the toughest thing about the NFL that most people wouldn't know? Free agency. I just experienced that this year. You never know where you are going and you have to relocate your family. It's tough.

THIS OR THAT

Better comedian: Eddie Murphy or Chris Rock? Tough one. I'm a Chris Rock fan.

Bungee jump or sky dive? Bungee jumping is a little safer.

Play in the rain or play in the snow? I'll take the rain any day. It's too cold in the snow.

Early riser or night owl? I'm an early riser.

College football BCS or playoff format? BCS. It doesn't give Memphis a chance, but it's good.

Read the book or see the movie? See the movie. I like the experience on the big screen.

JUST FOR FUN

If you could be any celebrity for a day, who would you be? That is a hard question. I would say Jay-Z. He does it all. You get the whole experience.

If this team had an arm wrestling tournament, who would walk away with the championship? Vince Wilfork.

Which one of your teammates would be the best apprentice for Donald Trump? Josh Miller. He is very business-oriented.

If you were trapped on a deserted island,which one of your teammates would you most like to have by your side? Larry Izzo. He seems like a Gilligan type of guy.

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