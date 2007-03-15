Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots Unfiltered Tue Oct 19 | 11:55 AM - 02:00 PM

Patriots Mailbag: Opening it up for Mac Jones and the offense

NFL Notes: Pats should run to Marlon Mack

Breaking down Patriots offensive strengths and struggles vs. Cowboys

Bill Belichick 10/18: "We did what we thought was best for us"

Mac Jones 10/17: "We fought really hard"

Bill Belichick 10/17: "We went toe to toe with them for 60-minutes"

Press Pass: Players react to overtime loss

What Went Wrong: Patriots come up short in overtime

Game Notes: Patriots play first regular-season overtime game since 2015

5 Keys from Patriots overtime loss to Cowboys

Game Observations: Gritty Patriots outdone by Big D 

Full highlights from Cowboys vs. Patriots: NFL Week 6

Hunter Henry shows reckless abandon on 20-yard diving TD grab

Mac Jones' 23-yard laser pinpoints Rhamondre Stevenson downfield

Pats' trick play leads to Damien Harris TD run

Damien Harris hits cutback lane hard on 21-yard burst

Game Day Roster Update: O-line remains in flux

Belestrator: Preparing for the Cowboys high powered offense

Prescott, Cowboys offense a tough task for Patriots

Ball-hawking Cowboys defense presents big test for Pats O

Behind the Scenes with WR Jabar Gaffney

Mar 15, 2007 at 02:30 AM
pats-chargers-372.jpg

The Patriots signed wide receiver Jabar Gaffney as a free agent on October 9, 2006. The Houston Texans originally selected the six-foot-one-inch, 205-pounder in the second round (33rd overall) of the 2002 NFL Draft. The Jacksonville native caught a career-high 55 passes for 492 yards and two touchdowns in his final season with the Texans in 2005. Before entering the NFL, Gaffney and current Patriots wide receiver Reche Caldwell played two seasons together at the University of Florida.

During the 2006 playoffs, Gaffney became a primary target for Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, hauling in 21 receptions for 244 yards and two touchdowns.

Gaffney sat down with us to answer some questions about his life both on and off the football field.

FAVORITES

What was your favorite video game growing up? I was pretty good at Super Mario Brothers. I had all the passwords and beat it.

Who is your favorite team to use in Madden 2007? Whichever team I'm on. That's the team I use. I throw it to myself all the time.

What is your favorite Christmas gift that you have received? A green BMX bike that I got when I was six years old. I would do all the jumps and tricks.

Who is your favorite athlete to watch? Growing up I loved to watch Jerry Rice. Michael Jordan, too.

Who is your favorite teammate to harass? Reche Caldwell. I've known him the longest from our time at Florida.

Where is your favorite place to relax? At home on the couch playing video games.

What is your favorite television show? Family Guy.

OFF THE FIELD

If I turned on the CD player in your car right now, what would I hear? I like hip-hop and rap, so it would probably be Young Jeezy right now.

Who has had the biggest influence on your life? My mom, especially seeing how she went through life handling herself and how she took care of me and my sisters.

Who is the fastest receiver on the team? It would have to be me. Chad Jackson is probably second.

What is one thing you wish you were better at? There's nothing I wish I were better at. I wish I were taller. If I were 6-4, I would probably be playing basketball.

What is the toughest thing about you that your mom had to put up with when you were younger? She would always get on me about my grades because she was a teacher.

When you were growing up, who was the player you pretended to be while playing in backyard football games? I was always Jerry Rice.

What do you like to do in your free time? I like to relax at home. In the offseason, I like to play basketball.

What would your perfect vacation be? Going to an exotic island and sitting back on the beach

What is the funniest prank you have ever seen in the locker room? In high school we had an underclassman come in and he thought he was big and tough. One day we came into the locker room and he was hanging upside down. One of the coaches came and let him down.

ON THE FIELD

Is there one aspect of your game that you have really worked on at receiver? I'm focusing in a whole lot more here. I have to play all the wide receiver spots with the Patriots, so I have to learn each position.

Which road stadium in the NFL is the most difficult to play in? The loudest stadium I've played in is Kansas City. Their fans are crazy.

Which player or coach have you learned the most from in your career? My receivers coach in Houston, Kippy Brown, taught me a lot.

What advice do you give rookies coming into the NFL? I tell them to enjoy playing the game and make sure not to put too much pressure on yourself, but the NFL is also a business. You have to learn to distinguish between the two.

THIS OR THAT

Which game would you rather attend: Game 7 of the World Series or Game 7 of the NBA Finals? NBA Finals.

Dine in or eat out? I would rather dine in. I can do a little cooking.

LeBron James or Dwyane Wade? Dwyane Wade. I like his game a little better. He led his team to a championship too.

Bigger University of Florida rival: Florida State or Georgia? Florida State. We know we are going to beat Georgia.

Better Gators sports team: Basketball or Football? That's a tough one because the basketball team has been pretty good. I can't choose because they are both successful.

Make a call or text message? Text message.

JUST FOR FUN

Which one of your teammates would be voted off first on the reality show Survivor? Doug Gabriel. I know he wouldn't last.

If you could spend one day with any celebrity, who would it be? I'm going to get in trouble, but I would say Jada Pinkett Smith.

If you could play beside any football player in the history of the game, who would it be? I would have loved to play with Jerry Rice. I wouldn't mind catching passes from Joe Montana either.

If you were playing in a basketball tournament and the game was on the line, which teammate would you least like to take the last shot? Reche Caldwell. He can't shoot the rock.

Patriots Mailbag: Opening it up for Mac Jones and the offense

NFL Notes: Pats should run to Marlon Mack

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

Breaking down Patriots offensive strengths and struggles vs. Cowboys

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Cowboys presented by CarMax

MORE LATEST NEWS
Trending Video

Bill Belichick 10/18: "We did what we thought was best for us"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference on Monday, October 18, 2021.

Press Pass: Players react to overtime loss

Patriots players Mac Jones, Damien Harris, Kendrick Bourne and others address the media following the week 6 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, October 17, 2021.

Damien Harris 10/17: "It was an emotional rollercoaster"

Patriots running back Damien Harris addresses the media on Sunday, October 17, 2021.

What Went Wrong: Patriots come up short in overtime

Tamara Brown discusses the Patriots performance after their 35-29 overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Bill Belichick 10/17: "We went toe to toe with them for 60-minutes"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 29-35 loss to the Dallas Cowboys at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, October 17, 2021.

Ja'Whaun Bentley 10/17: "They just made more plays than we did"

Patriots linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 29-35 loss to the Dallas Cowboys at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, October 17, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23 at 3:00 PM. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

Long shot to long career: How Cardona became Patriots long snapper 

By his own admission, Joe Cardona was an unlikely college football player, let alone a professional one. So, how has he won the job as New England's long snapper for seven seasons, and how did he even get into long snapping in the first place?

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
