Belichick coaching tree has deep roots in family

Bentley added that this is not the first year that Steve Belichick has called plays for the Patriots defense, but if you take a close look at the sidelines on game day, it appears that Steve is the most vocal, front and center of the defensive coaches. He is frequently seen communicating with Bill Belichick on the sidelines while many of the other defensive coaches are in position group huddles. It almost seems as if Steve Belichick is the direct line of communication between Bill Belichick and the defense. Steve even interacts with officials on a more frequent basis.