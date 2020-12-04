Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Dec 04 - 12:00 AM | Sun Dec 06 - 01:55 PM

Players to Watch: Patriots at Chargers

Patriots K Nick Folk Named Special Teams Player of the Week

Unfiltered Notebook 12/2: White leads buoyant running back group

Week 13: Patriots - Chargers Injury Report

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Which players on IR might return?

Game Preview: Patriots at Chargers

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Chargers

Week 13 NFL Notes: Patriots haven't lost any toughness

My Cause, My Cleats: Your Patriots chosen charities

Home, Alone: Foxborough without fans 'surreal, weird' 

Unfiltered Notebook 11/30: Goal-line stand out 

After Further Review: Pats defense, special teams got offensive vs. Cardinals

Card-Tricked: Patriots snatch late victory from Arizona's grasp

Game Observations: Pats outlast Cardinals for last-second win

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/29

Press Pass: Players react to win over Cardinals

What Went Right: Defense contains Arizona Offense in a narrow victory

Photos: Patriots vs. Cardinals Week 12

Patriots - Cardinals Full Highlights | NFL Week 12

Nick Folk's 50-yard FG is good to give Pats walk-off win

Patriots STONEWALL Drake for fourth-down stop at 1-yard line

Unfiltered Notebook 11/27: Byrd ascending after year under Larry Fitzgerald

Belichick 11/27: 'There are several plays in every game where he can extend the play'

Patriots Unfiltered TV: Texans Recap, Cardinals Preview, Nick Folk 1-on-1

Unfiltered Notebook 11/25: Dugger learning on the fly

Belichick coaching tree has deep roots in family

Dec 04, 2020 at 05:43 PM
megan obrien headshot
Megan O'Brien

Staff Writer

steve-belichick-2-silverman - Copy

If you've been following the Patriots for the last 20 years, you know the skinny on Coach Bill Belichick's press conferences. Typically, he doesn't say much. So when he brings attention to a particular detail or person, take note.

Last week, after Coach Belichick's team put together its best defensive performance of the season to beat the Arizona Cardinals 20-17, Belichick met the media in a WebEx video conference call. The media asked him about the defense and their adjustments throughout the game.

"It was a challenge the whole game," Belichick said. "But we played them a little better as the game went on. Steve made a couple of good calls that put us in the right defense against a couple of those, as well. That was good, too."

steve-belichick-1-silverman - Copy

Steve, as in 33-year-old outside linebackers coach Steve Belichick, is who Bill Belichick was referring to. He's the head coach's oldest son who began his coaching career with the Patriots as a coaching assistant in 2012.

Considering the Patriots haven't had a de facto defensive coordinator since 2018, when Matt Patricia was in New England, many outside the organization have wondered who is developing the defensive game plan and who is calling the plays. While Belichick's recognition of Steve doesn't tell us much, it gives us some insight of Steve's involvement with the defense.

"Along with Steve, the other coaches all kind of have their hand in the pot at developing a scheme," captain Ja'Whaun Bentley said on a Webex video conference call. "Obviously with Steve being the main guy that calls the plays, timing is everything as far as play calling is concerned."

steve-belichick-4-silverman - Copy

Bentley added that this is not the first year that Steve Belichick has called plays for the Patriots defense, but if you take a close look at the sidelines on game day, it appears that Steve is the most vocal, front and center of the defensive coaches. He is frequently seen communicating with Bill Belichick on the sidelines while many of the other defensive coaches are in position group huddles. It almost seems as if Steve Belichick is the direct line of communication between Bill Belichick and the defense. Steve even interacts with officials on a more frequent basis.

"They have so much experience in our system that they add a lot of value and perspective that not everybody else has," Bill Belichick said of his two sons Brian and Steve. "It's good to see your sons on a regular basis. I wasn't always able to do that when they were in school, whether it be high school, college or whatever, and now that's an opportunity that I really cherish."

brian-belichick-1

Brian Belichick, the youngest Belichick son, joined the Patriots staff as a coaching assistant in 2016. Prior to the start of the 2020 season, he was promoted to safeties coach, the same position his older brother held from 2016 to 2018. But as far as advice goes, Steve was not about to sugarcoat the reality of coaching in the NFL.

"I think the best piece of advice you can give someone who is young and inexperienced is to shut up and listen," Steve Belichick said.

Tough love and honesty can certainly bring out the best in people. While we may never know what Steve Belichick's exact role is during the 2020 season, the Belichick family tree and Belichick coaching tree are merging before our eyes. There's at least one thing that we can be sure of: last Sunday against the Cardinals, Steve made some great calls and made his dad proud.

Related Content

news

Home, Alone: Foxborough without fans 'surreal, weird' 

What's it like at Gillette on game days when no one's around?
news

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Which players on IR might return?

Fan questions answered in this week's Patriots Unfiltered mailbag.
news

Week 13 NFL Notes: Patriots haven't lost any toughness

When it comes to toughness, this version of the Patriots can hold its head as high as any in recent memory.
news

Card-Tricked: Patriots snatch late victory from Arizona's grasp

Analysis of and reaction to New England's eleventh 2020 regular season game from the press box at Gillette Stadium.
news

Inactive Analysis: Michel returns, but who plays LT?

A rapid-reaction examination of who will and won't suit up for Week 12.
news

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Can Pats put it all together vs. Cardinals?

The 4-6 Patriots will look to get back on track this weekend against the dynamic Arizona Cardinals, as second-year quarterback Kyler Murray continues to make strides as one of the most dangerous and balanced quarterbacks in the NFL.
news

Thanksgiving with the Folks: Kicker Grateful for Family, Faith, Food, and Football 

Literally from the very beginning, Thanksgiving traditions have been important to Nick Folk's family.
news

Week 12 NFL Notes: Patriots running out of chances

The Patriots loss in Houston likely means the team would need to run the table in order to make a playoff push.
news

Problems in Houston: Mistakes, injuries thwart Patriots' comeback

Analysis of New England's tenth 2020 regular season game.
news

Inactive Analysis: Gilmore, Bentley to play; Michel sits

A rapid-reaction examination of who will and won't suit up for Week 11.
news

Game-Day Roster Update: Duo not traveling to Houston

One defender and one offensive player won't make the Week 11 trip to Texas.

Latest News

Belichick coaching tree has deep roots in family

Week 13: Patriots - Chargers Injury Report

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Barbara Gillmeister from Wrentham, Mass.

Unfiltered Notebook 12/4: LA homecoming for Folk

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Patriots head west to face Chargers

What They're Saying: Los Angeles Chargers

Expert Predictions: Week 13 picks for Patriots vs. Chargers

Patriots News Blitz 12/4: Newton should be ready to go

Unfiltered Notebook 12/3: Attitude and focus for Butler

Patriots Claim LB Jack Cichy Off Waivers from Tampa Bay

Transcript: Conference Call Anthony Lynn 12/3

Home, Alone: Foxborough without fans 'surreal, weird' 

New Berlin Patriots fan club enthusiasm grows even more with German players' successes

32 Players Nominated for 2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Transcript: Bill Belichick Video Press Conference 12/3

Patriots K Nick Folk Named Special Teams Player of the Week

Game Preview: Patriots at Chargers

Patriots News Blitz 12/3: Belichick's ties to Arkansas HS coach

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Chargers

Unfiltered Notebook 12/2: White leads buoyant running back group

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 12/2

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Which players on IR might return?

Patriots News Blitz 12/2: Chargers pose tough road test

Unfiltered Notebook 12/1: Pats prep turns to Herbert, Bosa and Chargers

Week 13 NFL Notes: Patriots haven't lost any toughness

Advertising