Belichick kicks off Year 23 with Patriots

With Patriots Training Camp set to open on Wednesday, Bill Belichick kicked off his 23rd season with New England on Tuesday with his first virtual media availability of the new year. Even at 70, the head coach expressed his continued excitement to get things rolling as the entire team has now reported.

"It'll be good to have everybody here today, we'll get some of the preliminary things out of the way to start camp and by this afternoon and tomorrow, when we get the field, we'll be able to kind of pick up where we left off at the end of the spring," said Belichick, adding that the start of camp will be an extension of the teaching portion of the offseason as the team brushes up on some final details before the real competition kicks in.

"We'll continue to install things that we didn't get to in the spring and try to have everybody ready to go when we are able to start padded practices and preseason games, work against other teams and so forth, as we build in a training camp," Belichick continued. "So this is four or five days of a ramp-up period, and that will be a lot of teaching. Iron out some wrinkles here, work out a few kinks and then be ready to compete and practice and play."