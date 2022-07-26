Patriots Position Snapshot: Wide Receivers

Analysis: Along with the return of their top three targets from 2021, the Patriots added some intrigue to the important receiver position group for 2022. The second seasons of Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor, along with the follow-up to a breakout 83-catch season for Jakobi Meyers, headline the group. Bourne and Meyers were Mac Jones' favorite two receivers last season, while Agholor looked heavily involved in workouts this summer, showcasing his speed at minicamp. At the very least, continuity with this top trio should mean even better things in 2022.