Patriots Position Snapshot: Quarterback

In the lead-up to 2022 Training Camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the quarterbacks.
- Locks: Mac Jones, Brian Hoyer
- Bubble: Bailey Zappe
Analysis: For the first time since 2019, the Patriots enter Training Camp with a starting quarterback firmly entrenched atop the depth chart. Mac Jones had an outstanding rookie year, stepping into the top job and guiding the Patriots to a playoff berth, but expectations are rising in Year 2 and the competition in the AFC has increased exponentially. Throughout the offseason, Mac did and said all the right things. On the field, he looked fully in control of the offense and delivered consistent throws all over the field in the few practices that were open to the media.
With 18 NFL starts under his belt and a full stable of returning weapons punctuated by some intriguing new ones, Mac has a lot to work with. Who steps up and shows chemistry with the young signal caller will be one of the most interesting storylines of training camp. The height of Mac's Year 2 jump will heavily impact where the Patriots end up at the end of the season.
Behind Jones, Brian Hoyer is back on a two-year deal as he continues to supply his veteran knowledge to the young QBs behind him. Hoyer wasn't thrust into any meaningful action last year but remains an experienced option.
With Jarrett Stidham getting traded to the Raiders, rookie fourth-round pick Bailey Zappe will be the third arm in camp this summer. Zappe didn't look out of place in spring practices, showing a basic grasp of the offense in limited passing reps as he worked through his progressions. While Jones' training camp is of course a huge key, Zappe is sure to get plenty of preseason snaps and provide an interesting comparison to how Mac did in his first Training Camp.