Patriots Position Snapshot: Quarterback

Analysis: For the first time since 2019, the Patriots enter Training Camp with a starting quarterback firmly entrenched atop the depth chart. Mac Jones had an outstanding rookie year, stepping into the top job and guiding the Patriots to a playoff berth, but expectations are rising in Year 2 and the competition in the AFC has increased exponentially. Throughout the offseason, Mac did and said all the right things. On the field, he looked fully in control of the offense and delivered consistent throws all over the field in the few practices that were open to the media.