Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Replay Thu Jul 14 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 AM

Patriots Position Snapshot: Quarterback

Analysis: Pats swap Harry to Bears

The Case for Robert Kraft

Unfiltered Mailbag: How will the new-look Patriots defense come together?

Patriots fans among happiest in NFL according to study

Versatile secondary laying early foundation

Robert Kraft, Stanley Morgan, Bucko Kilroy named semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Patriots Mailbag: Adding pieces, looking ahead to camp

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

Behind the scenes of the Patriots throwback jersey video shoot

Judon taking leadership role in second season with Pats

Mac Jones and the year two jump at quarterback

Home Opener Sweepstakes

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots announce first set of Training Camp dates

5 Takeaways from Richard Seymour's latest appearance on "Pats from the Past"

Patriots All Access: OTA Recap

Player 1-on-1 with Jalen Mills

Patriots Mailbag: Will second-year free agents make a jump?

Marlin Briscoe, first Black starting quarterback in AFL, dies at 76

Patriots Position Snapshot: Quarterback

In the lead-up to 2022 Training Camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the quarterbacks.

Jul 13, 2022 at 08:00 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

From left to right: Patriots quarterbacks Brian Hoyer, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe.
Photo by Eric J. Adler
From left to right: Patriots quarterbacks Brian Hoyer, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe.

In the lead-up to 2022 Training Camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the quarterbacks.

Analysis: For the first time since 2019, the Patriots enter Training Camp with a starting quarterback firmly entrenched atop the depth chart. Mac Jones had an outstanding rookie year, stepping into the top job and guiding the Patriots to a playoff berth, but expectations are rising in Year 2 and the competition in the AFC has increased exponentially. Throughout the offseason, Mac did and said all the right things. On the field, he looked fully in control of the offense and delivered consistent throws all over the field in the few practices that were open to the media.

With 18 NFL starts under his belt and a full stable of returning weapons punctuated by some intriguing new ones, Mac has a lot to work with. Who steps up and shows chemistry with the young signal caller will be one of the most interesting storylines of training camp. The height of Mac's Year 2 jump will heavily impact where the Patriots end up at the end of the season.

Behind Jones, Brian Hoyer is back on a two-year deal as he continues to supply his veteran knowledge to the young QBs behind him. Hoyer wasn't thrust into any meaningful action last year but remains an experienced option.

Related Links

With Jarrett Stidham getting traded to the Raiders, rookie fourth-round pick Bailey Zappe will be the third arm in camp this summer. Zappe didn't look out of place in spring practices, showing a basic grasp of the offense in limited passing reps as he worked through his progressions. While Jones' training camp is of course a huge key, Zappe is sure to get plenty of preseason snaps and provide an interesting comparison to how Mac did in his first Training Camp.

Related Content

news

The Case for Robert Kraft

Robert Kraft is among the 54 seniors, coaches and contributors named as semifinalists for the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame class, and he should be the favorite.

news

Visibility for Myles: Patriots DB Bryant finally getting recognized

Once thought too small for big-time college programs, Myles Bryant is proving he belongs in the National Football League.

news

Robert Kraft, Stanley Morgan, Bucko Kilroy named semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame

54 Semifinalists Named for Class of 2023 in Seniors, Coach/Contributor Categories

news

Get Outta Town! Ranking All 32 NFL Road Trips

They're all good in their own way, but some are better than others. We list every National Football League city, along with detailed advice to help you plan your next gridiron getaway.

news

Mac Jones and the year two jump at quarterback

What kind of improvement can Patriots fans expect from a second-year quarterback like Mac Jones?

news

5 Takeaways from Richard Seymour's latest appearance on "Pats from the Past"

Here are five key things that stood out from Patriots Hall of Famer Richard Seymour's latest appearance on the "Pats from the Past" podcast.

news

Jonnu Smith excited for second season with Pats and Mac

Tight end Jonnu Smith made an appearance on NFL Network talking Year 2 with Pats, Mac Jones and TE University.

news

Patriots set 2022 Training Camp joint practices

The Patriots will hold joint practices with the Panthers and Raiders this summer.

news

5 Takeaways from Patriots minicamp

Here are 5 key takeaways from the Patriots four on-field practices this spring.

news

Minicamp Blogservations: Jones continues to air it out

Mac Jones and Tre Nixon highlighted a day full of deep passing at Day 2 of Patriots minicamp.

news

Minicamp Blogservations: Wynn returns but changes could be coming

The Patriots welcomed back Isaiah Wynn as they opened minicamp in Foxborough.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Trade WR N'Keal Harry to Chicago

What we learned from storytime with James White

Patriots Position Snapshot: Quarterback

Analysis: Pats swap Harry to Bears

The Case for Robert Kraft

Unfiltered Mailbag: How will the new-look Patriots defense come together?

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Best of David Andrew's Mic'd Up

Listen to some of David Andrews' best mic'd up moments from the 2021 Patriots season at Gillette Stadium.

The Journey: Jonathan Jones

Following Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones' football journey, from being an undrafted free agent in New England to becoming a Super Bowl champion.

How can Patriots improve in '22 season? 'GMFB'

"GMFB" discuss how can New England Patriots can improve in 2022 season.

Do Your Life: John Hannah

Get an inside look into Pro Football Hall of Famer and Patriots Hall of Famer, John Hannah and see what he has been up to since his historic run in New England.

Behind the scenes of the Patriots throwback jersey video shoot

An exclusive look at the Patriots 2022 Back to the Future themed throwback jersey video. Go behind the scenes with David Andrews, Kendrick Bourne, Matthew Slater and Matthew Judon as they help unveil New England's red alternate uniform.

Jonnu Smith shares biggest focus heading into '22 season

New England Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith wakes up with "GMFB" to look forward to the '22 season.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Vince Wilfork voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced today that former defensive lineman Vince Wilfork has been voted by the fans as the 32nd inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

Get Outta Town! Ranking All 32 NFL Road Trips

They're all good in their own way, but some are better than others. We list every National Football League city, along with detailed advice to help you plan your next gridiron getaway.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising