Patriots Position Snapshot: Defensive Line

Byron Cowart hasn't been seen practicing on the field in over a year but could push for early-down consideration inside if he can get healthy. Bill Murray has spent two years on the practice squad and might be ready to make a roster push as well.

The rookie Roberts is trying to make a big jump to the NFL but has the size and strength to hold his own against the improved level of competition. He's one of few wild cards in the position group and will be one to watch during one-on-ones.