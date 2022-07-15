Patriots Position Snapshot: Tight Ends

2020 third-round picks Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene have yet to make much of an impact. Asiasi played just one game in his second season while Keene missed the entirety of the year due to injury. With Henry and Smith atop the depth chart, it's still a tough climb for the young duo who are already halfway through their rookie deals. Staying on the field and finding consistency will be the first step if they're to push for a role in 2022.