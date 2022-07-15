Patriots Position Snapshot: Tight Ends

In the lead-up to 2022 Training Camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the tight ends.
- Locks: Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith
- Bubble: Devin Asiasi, Dalton Keene
- In the Mix: Matt Sokol
Analysis: Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith helped rebuild the tight end position last year and now the team and its fans are hoping the duo can be even more effective in their second season. Henry became Mac Jones' top red zone touchdown target, with the vet hauling in a career-high nine touchdown catches to go with his 50 catches.
Smith wasn't as productive with 28 catches and only one touchdown, a significant dip from his 41 catches at eight touchdowns in 2020 with the Titans. But his versatility and run-after-catch ability continue to be an intriguing element for the offense and he put in the work this offseason, getting more consistent reps during OTAs than he got last year.
2020 third-round picks Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene have yet to make much of an impact. Asiasi played just one game in his second season while Keene missed the entirety of the year due to injury. With Henry and Smith atop the depth chart, it's still a tough climb for the young duo who are already halfway through their rookie deals. Staying on the field and finding consistency will be the first step if they're to push for a role in 2022.
Practice squad journeyman Matt Sokol rounds out the group and has the kind of size that could give him a blocking edge during the summer competition.