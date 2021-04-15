Belichick, Patriots locking in on 2021 draft

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick spoke with the media on Thursday for the first time since his end-of-season press conference, previewing the 2021 NFL Draft and how the team is preparing to add some rookie players after an unprecedented season of football for everyone.

"It's been a good process to be able to continue to work and develop our team for 2021," said Belichick. "The draft process has been a little bit different this year than it was last year. This year we didn't have the Indianapolis combine but we did have some opportunities at Pro Days. That made it a little bit different, but in the end, we've accumulated a lot of information."

Sitting at 15th overall, there's plenty of speculation about what the Patriots might do. Recent mock drafts have projected them to trade all the way up into the top-10 to get Justin Fields. Plenty of others have connected them to linebackers Micah Parsons and Zaven Collins, cornerback Jaycee Horn and quarterback Mac Jones.

Of course, predicting how the board might fall and what the Patriots will do in response is a tough task, as Belichick pointed out it never quite happens the way you imagine it might.