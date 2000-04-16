Belichick Press Conference (Part II)

[
Belichick talks about NFL Draft 2000
As we celebrate the 8-year anniversary of New England drafting James White, we look back at some of his top plays in a Patriots uniform, including his game-winning touchdown in Super Bowl LI. The former Wisconsin Badger running back was selected in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft and has gone on to be a Patriots team captain and 3-time Super Bowl champion.
On this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, we wrap up the 2022 NFL Draft with an exclusive look inside the Patriots draft room as draft decisions were being finalized. Plus, an inside look at No. 1 selection Cole Strange's first day in Foxboro. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.
Patriots running back and captain James White joined the New Bedford Police Department for an afternoon of distributing repair vouchers for local drivers who were pulled over for a broken headlight or taillight. White's ride-along was part of the Lights On! program, an initiative the Kraft Family helped launch last December and aims to improve the relationship between local law enforcement and the general public.