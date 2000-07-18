Belichick stands pat

]() On Monday, safety Larry Whigham indicated that George, who is a diabetic, had a blood sugar problem that inhibited him. Tuesday, George confirmed just that.

"I did all 20," George said. But I jumped on the 13th, which requires you to get an extra one. The 13th is where I started to experience low blood sugar. I finished the test, but I wasn't able to finish that extra one."

George admitted feeling weak and having his vision affected by the low blood sugar, but he kept running rather than quit and give the perception that he was indeed out of shape. "I've never used my diabetes as an excuse and I want to continue that," George said, pointing out that he doesn't want any special treatment. "I wasn't able to get to the trainer [to get some sugar] during the middle of running. We only had 30 seconds in between sprints.

"Bill's doing a great job of laying down the law and we're not tolerating any excuses. So I don't mind doing extra conditioning because it will only help me," he added.

The extra conditioning he referred to is the running and exercise bike work he and the other three who failed the test engage in while the rest of the team practices. None of the four will be allowed on the filed until they pass the test, but according to George, they don't know when they'll be re-tested.

Until then, he'll just run at practice to better prepare for the test. "Right now we're doing things to get better for the test. It's not embarrassing for me [to be running instead of practicing] because I know I'm in very good condition."

George is expected to compete with Whigham, Chris Carter and now Tebucky Jones for the starting free safety job.