 Skip to main content
Advertising

Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots.com Radio Thu Feb 22 - 02:00 PM | Tue Feb 27 - 11:55 AM

Patriots Dynasty Doc Recap, Episode 2 (video edition)

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots Unfiltered: Coaching Staff Impressions, Recent Roster Moves, NFL Combine Preview

Patriots Catch-22: NFL Scouting Combine Preview, Takeaways from Coaching Staff Media

Five Takeaways From the Patriots Introductory Press Conference With New Coordinators Alex Van Pelt, DeMarcus Covington, and Jeremy Springer

Head Coach Jerod Mayo Introduces Patriots Coordinators to the Media | Full Press Conference

Lazar's NFL Draft Tiers: Pre-Combine Wide Receiver Rankings

Matthew Slater Announces Retirement

Patriots Release DT Lawrence Guy Sr. and S Adrian Phillips

Patriots coaches and teammates, past and present, react to Matthew Slater's retirement

Mic'd Up | Matthew Slater's Final New England Patriots Game

Patriots Unfiltered 2/20: Matthew Slater's Retirement Announcement, Coaching Staff Update, Which Draft QB Has Best Fit

Statement from Patriots Head Coach Jerod Mayo on Matthew Slater's Retirement

Statement from Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft on Matthew Slater's retirement announcement

Patriots fans who sat through snow for Matthew Slater's final game express gratitude for legendary special teamer who 'set gold standard'

Photos: Best of Matthew Slater

Matthew Slater's Family Reflects on Legendary Special Teams Patriots Career

Patriots Mailbag: Should the Patriots Actually Focus on Defense in Free Agency?

Patriots Announce New Additions to Coaching Staff

James Ferentz Announces Retirement

Better Tate than never; Mon. notes

The wide receiver/return specialist is have a strong start to his second NFL season. Plus, news and notes from Monsday's practice.

Aug 30, 2010 at 07:00 AM

His 97-yard touchdown versus the St. Louis last Thursday was a sight to behold. Precisely blocked, expertly read, and impressively executed by Brandon Tate and the 10 other Patriots in front of him. Once he saw the hole, made a cut, and turned on his natural jets, there was no Ram who could catch him.

What a way to make a first impression.

Except this isn't quite the first time we've seen Tate. In his NFL debut last season, against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in London, the first time he stepped on the field as a pro, he took an end-around handoff from Tom Brady and raced 11 yards for a first down.

But midway through his rookie year, after just two games, the speedster from North Carolina was placed on injured reserve, abruptly ending his first season in New England. His cameo, however, may have been a portent of his promising potential.

[

2jmtate.jpg

]()"It felt good to get in the end zone. It's preseason," Tate admitted, "but it's my first NFL touchdown. Felt real good. It gives me a lot of confidence to go out there, relax, and play football."

Tate is being asked to play quite a bit of football for the Patriots so far in 2010. Not only has he been the primary kickoff returner, he also filled in for the injured Julian Edelmanas the chief punt returner, and has been getting significant reps at wide receiver throughout the spring and summer.

A lot to ask for such a young player? Perhaps, but his head coach feels he's up to the task.

"It's kind of his first year playing, but I think him being here last year … was still a very good experience for him," Bill Belichickexplained. "And he learned a lot about preparation and our system and what opponents do and all those kind of things – keys and things like that – even though he didn't get a chance to do them.

"This training camp he's gotten a chance to do a lot of them. I think he's taken that background and that confidence and that's helped him play more aggressively, more confidently, because he's just more sure of it. He's not a rookie, but he is a rookie. I think he's done well with a lot of responsibilities. We've played him in a lot of spots on offense. And as you mentioned, he's also been involved in the return game. He's done a lot of things, and he's picked them up well."

It appears that Tate is beginning to build the confidence of Brady, as well. After today's practice, the QB spent several minutes working on timing with Tate and rookie tight end Rob Gronkowski. The two young receivers ran routes while defensive teammates provided full-speed coverage.

With only Randy Moss and Wes Welker – possibly Edelman, too – ahead of him on the receiver depth chart, Tate could be asked to play a significant role in the offense this year as well as on special teams. He says he's grateful for the advice and attention he's been getting from Brady, Moss, and Welker, and he welcomes the extra workload, even though he realizes he's still learning.

"Anything to do with football, I'll do it. I always took football seriously. When I come out here, I don't have time for playing. It's straight work. It's a job. I just go out there and compete.

"I'm demanding of myself, too," Tate added. "I want to go out there and work hard just like them. I try to match their intensity. Hopefully, I'm keeping up with them."

Wright draws a crowd

With so much uncertainty surrounding the defense in general, and the d-line in particular, Mike Wrightwas a popular interview subject after practice on Monday.

The versatile lineman, who's made a career as a role-playing reserve and part-time starter, may continue to play a more prominent part this season, now that starting left end Ty Warrenis out for the season with an injury.

"Last year, I saw a big increase in playing time, due to injuries and stuff like that. It really helped my game," Wright told reporters, "and this year, with the extra reps in training camp, also helped me build my confidence."

Technique-wise, Wright admitted that he's been improving by studying those who have been ahead of him on the depth chart.

"I try to watch the guys in front of me. Seems like every year, I've gotten a little bit lower, better with my hands. I still feel like I have a long way to go, but I get better every day. That's all I can ask for."

*Monday Practice Notes *

Seasonably warm and sunny weather allowed the Patriots to hold their Monday workout outdoors on their training camp practice fields. The team practiced in full pads.

Quite a long list of players were not in uniform, however. Wide receiver Julian Edelman, cornerbacks Terrence Wheatley, Kyle Arrington, and Leigh Bodden, defensive back Bret Lockett, safety Brandon McGowan, rookie defensive lineman Brandon Deaderick, offensive lineman Nick Kaczur, rookie tight end Aaron Hernandez, defensive linemen Ron Brace, Darryl Richard, and Myron Pryor, and rookie linebacker Jermaine Cunningham. Guard Logan Mankinsremains unsigned.

A half-dozen players were in attendance in shorts and t-shirts. They stretched, then went inside the Dana-Farber Field House to work on their rehab activities. Among them were Arrington, Hernandez, Pryor, Cunningham, and Brace.

On a positive note, wide receivers Darnell Jenkinsand Matthew Slater, as well as rookie linebacker Dane Fletcher, were back in pads for the first time in several practices.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.
news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.
news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos
news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.
news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica
news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.
news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.
news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.
news

Actor John Krasinski talks Patriots, Boston sports pride

"The Office" star explains why he's not worried about his hometown team's chances in the playoffs.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.
news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Five Takeaways From the Patriots Introductory Press Conference With New Coordinators Alex Van Pelt, DeMarcus Covington, and Jeremy Springer

Head Coach Jerod Mayo Press Conference Transcript 2/21

Lazar's NFL Draft Tiers: Pre-Combine Wide Receiver Rankings

Matthew Slater Announces Retirement

Patriots Release DT Lawrence Guy Sr. and S Adrian Phillips

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Dynasty Doc Recap, Episode 2 (video edition)

Patriots.com's Matt Smith hosts a roundtable with Fred Kirsch, Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault breaking down episodes three and four of Apple TV Plus's exclusive 10-part documentary event, The Dynasty: New England Patriots. In these episodes the Patriots ascend to the top of the NFL with three titles in four years but find the national narrative around them changing during a controversial 2007 season. The 10-part documentary event, 'The Dynasty: New England Patriots' is streaming now, exclusively on Apple TV Plus.

Head Coach Jerod Mayo Introduces Patriots Coordinators to the Media | Full Press Conference

See Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo, and the new coordinators including DeMarcus Covington, Jeremy Springer and Alex Van Pelt address the media on February 21, 2024.

Head Coach Jerod Mayo 2/21: "I'm expecting, first and foremost, a tough team"

Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, February 24, 2024.

DeMarcus Covington 2/21: "We want to see a physical team, a team that plays with good discipline and fundamentals"

Patriots defensive coordinator DeMarcus Covington addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.

Jeremy Springer 2/21: "My approach is to get back to the elite level it's been in the past"

Patriots Special Teams Coordinator Jeremy Springer addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.

Alex Van Pelt 2/21: "Everything is on the table"

Patriots offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Future Patriots Opponents: 2024 through 2027

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2024 through 2027.

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2024.

Matthew Slater Announces Retirement

Patriots captain Matthew Slater has announced his retirement after 16 NFL seasons.

Patriots Formally Introduce Jerod Mayo As the 15th Head Coach in Team History

The New England Patriots introduced Jerod Mayo as their new head coach at a press conference at Gillette Stadium today. He becomes the 15th head coach in franchise history.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24
Advertising