Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Wed Jul 27 | 12:00 AM - 01:55 PM

Patriots Veterans Set the Table for Training Camp on Report Day

Bill Belichick praises former Patriots receiver Danny Amendola after retirement news

Patriots Mailbag: Patriots training camp has arrived!

Belichick kicks off Year 23 with Patriots

Patriots Training Camp Guide: Everything you need to know before attending

10 Burning Patriots Training Camp Questions

Patriots announce Training Camp dates and times

Breaking down Patriots' Madden NFL 23 ratings

Patriots Position Snapshot: Cornerbacks

Patriots Position Snapshot: Running Backs

Five Pats vets land on PUP list

Former Patriot Jason McCourty joins NFL Network

Patriots Position Snapshot: Edge/Linebackers

Patriots Position Snapshot: Specialists

Patriots sign defensive lineman Jeremiah Pharms Jr.

Patriots release long snapper Ross Reiter

Unfiltered Mailbag: Camp preview, players to watch and more

Patriots Position Snapshot: Offensive Line

Patriots Position Snapshot: Safeties

New England Patriots Fan Club of Arizona celebrates 25th anniversary

Bill Belichick Conference Call Transcript with the New York media

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the New York media during his conference call on Wednesday, October 16, 2013.

Oct 16, 2013 at 12:26 AM
New England Patriots

**

On the injury status update of Rob Gronkowski…**
We'll do it after practice. We always submit that on the league injury report. We'll do it then.

On if he will provide an injury update for Jerod Mayo after practice…
Yeah. We do all our information, all our injury information, after practice.

500x305-audio-bill-belichick-2013.jpg

On the changes he sees in the Jets since Week Two…
We had a real tight game with them here. It came down to the last possession. They're a good football team in all three areas. Offensively, we saw them move the ball. (They had) 500 yards against Buffalo, 30 points against Atlanta. They do a good job of mixing the running game, passing game, make a lot of big plays. They're real good on third-and-long. They get production from a lot of different people. (They are) well balanced. Defensively, (they have) a real good front. (They) cause a lot of negative plays. Statistically they're very good in terms of yards, rushing, first down defense, all those things. (They are) explosive in the kicking game. I know they had a play on the blocked punt against Atlanta. They're dangerous in all three phases of the game. We know there will be a lot of energy down there in the stadium. They'll be ready to go. We'll have to come down there and play a real good football game.

On how different the Patriots are since Week Two…
I hope we've improved. We've had a lot of practices, games, had opportunities to get better. I think we're doing some things better.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.

news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.

news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos

news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.

news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica

news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.

news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.

news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.

news

Actor John Krasinski talks Patriots, Boston sports pride

"The Office" star explains why he's not worried about his hometown team's chances in the playoffs.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.

news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Release Offensive Lineman Darryl Williams

Patriots Training Camp Guide: Everything you need to know before attending

Patriots Veterans Set the Table for Training Camp on Report Day

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 7/26

Bill Belichick praises former Patriots receiver Danny Amendola after retirement news

Patriots Mailbag: Patriots training camp has arrived!

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Bill Belichick 7/27: "We're just taking it one day at a time"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his Training Camp press conference at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

Patriots players return to Gillette Stadium for 2022 Training Camp

New England players return to Gillette Stadium ahead of the first day of 2022 Patriots Training Camp presented by Optum. Public practices begin Wednesday, July 27 at 9:30 AM.

David Andrews 7/26: "You gotta prove that you're prepared and ready to go"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media on Tuesday, July 26th, 2022.

Devin McCourty 7/26: "It's about staying calm and playing football"

Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty addresses the media on Tuesday, July 26th, 2022.

Matthew Slater 7/26: "I almost feel like a kid going back to school after summer vacation"

Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater addresses the media on Tuesday, July 26th, 2022.

Bill Belichick 7/26: "It's important to work together and create a good final product"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Vince Wilfork voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced today that former defensive lineman Vince Wilfork has been voted by the fans as the 32nd inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

Get Outta Town! Ranking All 32 NFL Road Trips

They're all good in their own way, but some are better than others. We list every National Football League city, along with detailed advice to help you plan your next gridiron getaway.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising