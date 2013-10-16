Bill Belichick Conference Call Transcript with the New York media

On the changes he sees in the Jets since Week Two…

We had a real tight game with them here. It came down to the last possession. They're a good football team in all three areas. Offensively, we saw them move the ball. (They had) 500 yards against Buffalo, 30 points against Atlanta. They do a good job of mixing the running game, passing game, make a lot of big plays. They're real good on third-and-long. They get production from a lot of different people. (They are) well balanced. Defensively, (they have) a real good front. (They) cause a lot of negative plays. Statistically they're very good in terms of yards, rushing, first down defense, all those things. (They are) explosive in the kicking game. I know they had a play on the blocked punt against Atlanta. They're dangerous in all three phases of the game. We know there will be a lot of energy down there in the stadium. They'll be ready to go. We'll have to come down there and play a real good football game.