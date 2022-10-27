Bill Belichick Confirms QB Mac Jones Will Start for Patriots vs. Jets

With Patriots head coach Bill Belichick confirming on Thursday afternoon that Jones will start vs. the Jets this week, let's instead discuss the evolution of the offense from Mac's rookie season to year two. Obviously, Jones has statistically regressed in year two.

There are a few things beyond simplifying it to under-center and play-action splits that we need to unpack. First, the big-picture shift is transitioning to a more vertical-based passing system.

According to Pro Football Focus, Jones currently ranks second among quarterbacks in average target depth (10.4 yards) and throws deep passes at the highest rate in the NFL (20.4%). Last season, Jones's average target depth was 8.1 yards (13th), and he only attempted deep throws at a rate of 11.3 percent, ranking 21st in the NFL. A significant difference.

Emphasizing more deep throws in the offense was an offseason goal for the Patriots based on Mac's success with vertical shot plays at Alabama.

"Mac coming out of college, he had some big plays downfield. He had some receivers that could get downfield, and he could get the ball out to them and throw some really accurate passes," Senior Football Advisor Matt Patricia told Patriots.com. "Certainly, for us, as we looked at it in the spring and through training camp, that's been something we've been trying to do."

To follow up on that, we asked Jones how he feels about dialing up deeper throws more often. Here was his response:

"We want to be able to do that, and we have a great offensive line. We've worked on a bunch of different things, but it's ultimately finding what we are comfortable with, what works, gets yards, and scores points. Just trying to work through that and get there."

"They've done a great job explaining things and showing clips and things like that. It's been very fun to learn from coach Patricia, obviously Joe Judge, and coach Belichick. They provide great insight, and I've learned a lot. I'm going to continue to learn from them and guys on the team who may have run those things in the past or have familiarity with stuff like that."

In the spring, Mac was impressive throwing down the field during non-padded minicamp and OTA sessions. But the inconsistency began to show as soon as the pads came on in training camp.

In his rookie season, Jones most frequently threw to shorter routes such as unders/drags, hitches, and eight-yard outs, with "go" routes as his fourth-most thrown route, per PFF's charting. And the shift is also demonstrated by the depth of his drops (quick game, three-step, five-step, seven-step).