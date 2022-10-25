After Further Review: How do the Patriots Get Their QB Situation Back on Track, Fix Issues vs. Mobile QBs

For those that have covered the Patriots since the start of training camp, quarterback Mac Jones's second-year regression is not a major surprise.

After an encouraging rookie season with former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, the Pats entered camp with Matt Patricia and Joe Judge running their offense, and it looked disjointed from the start. Mac looked uncomfortable in the pocket, unsure of what was happening around him, and New England's highly successful system for 20-plus years had significant changes.

The struggles were there all summer, leading to quotes like this from a frustrated quarterback:

"It is a little frustrating at times. But the actual players and coaches are trying the best they can," Jones told Patriots.com at the time. "It's just getting the communication. It's different from what we've done in the past."

As with most players, the larger the sample size, the more warts in a player's game begin to show. Jones is not a toolsy quarterback with elite arm talent or athleticism. But with the proper coaching and good personnel around him, it should never have gotten this bad.

At the very least, Jones was on a Kirk Cousins or Derek Carr-like career arc where his accuracy and decision-making could carry the offense to a respectable level. Combine good coaching in all three phases with a solid defense, and that's a playoff-caliber team as they were a year ago.

The Patriots can win with Kirk Cousins and Derek Carr, but they can't win with a non-toolsy quarterback who is making poor decisions and lacking a solid infrastructure.