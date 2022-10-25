What Patriots must correct before facing Jets

Locking in on the NYJ

The Jets are not quite the same pushovers that the Patriots have been able to easily handle over the last three seasons despite the ongoing changes and challenges in New England. The dominance over New York has been one holdover from the old days. But things have gotten complicated for the Jets. Last weekend they lost breakout rookie running back Breece Hall as well as starting offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker, two significant blows to the kind of winning football that they've been playing.

But with that said, the Jets have a lot in common with the Patriots and have been winning on the performances of their defense and special teams as much as anything while their own second-year quarterback Zach Wilson gets up to speed. Hall was a game-changer and his loss can't be understated, but this is a confident team that will be looking to make a statement by knocking off New England for the first time in seven years.

Luckily for the Patriots, no other team in the league can bring a sense of focus and clarity like their hated rivals in green, while a road trip away from the fickle fans in Foxboro could also be just what the team needs to get their quarterback situation figured out. But the clock is already ticking on what will be the biggest game of the season to this point.