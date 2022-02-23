Bill Belichick Foundation announces 2021 grant and scholarship recipients

Bill Belichick is the greatest coach in NFL history, but not only professional football players get to benefit from his contributions.
The Bill Belichick Foundation on Wednesday announced the distribution of $385,000 in scholarships and grants to individuals and organizations across the United States in support of student-athletes and athletic programs in need.
The foundation gave 13 scholarships to deserving high school student-athletes and $10,000 donations to 32 athletic programs around the country.
"We continue to be inspired by coaches, athletic directors, and volunteers for various sports programs who align their goals with ours and I'm proud that the Foundation can support 32 athletic organizations who will use the funds to build stronger teams," coach Belichick said.
The Bill Belichick Foundation has handed out more than $2.6 million in grants and scholarships since its 2013 inception, and the COVID-19 pandemic only made their work more important.
"As many programs are still affected by the pandemic, we are grateful to have the opportunity to distribute scholarships and grants to help deserving student-athletes," Linda Holliday, president of the Bill Belichick Foundation, said in a release.
"Our aim is to lessen the burden of tuition and various costs of running athletic programs, such as equipment, field space, lockers, transportation, coaching, and registration fees."
The Bill Belichick Foundation 2021 grant recipients include local organizations including Adaptive Sports New England, the Boston Renegades, Central City Boxing & Barbell Inc., and One Love Sports Academy.
Scholarship winners are Halle Berkowitz, Reece Hicks, Elizabeth Hinton, Joseph Jackson, William Johnson, Abigail Miller, Brian Poirier, Jr., Michael Rosenbloom, Hannah Solimano, Olivia Spielberger, Samuel Thompson, Isabella Valldeperas, and Katherine Van De Car.