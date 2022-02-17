Dont'a Hightower shows year-long support for Boston nonprofit, Year Up

On the heels of Patriots captains Devin McCourty and Matthew Slater leading the charge for social justice programming, Dont'a Hightower was introduced to a local organization that closes the opportunity gap for low income children and adolescents of color.

Year Up opened its first non-profit location in Boston in 2000 and provides urban young adults ages 18-24 with a unique combination of hands-on technical and professional skills, college credit, and corporate internships to transform them to high income stars.

"It really excites me because they're doing great things out there and I couldn't do anything more besides get behind it. Closing the opportunity gap that a lot of kids and children of color don't get because of their location, zip code or socioeconomic background. They have a lot of great alumni that are able to plug and push in different directions and give others opportunities that are from different backgrounds," said Hightower.

From growing up in a single parent home with his sister, Hightower understands and relates to the lifestyle that kids in the Year Up program are experiencing. He strives to improve the future of the next generation of children who are growing up in similar circumstances that he endured.

"I know what we went through was really hard and I can imagine just how much harder it is for other kids. I want to be able to give back and use my platform to my best abilities. That's how I was raised and how my mom raised me so I'm trying to do the best that I can," said Hightower.