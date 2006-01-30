Official website of the New England Patriots

Bill Belichick joins ABC's Super Bowl XL pre-game show as guest analyst

Jan 30, 2006 at 02:00 AM

Bill Belichick, the only head coach in NFL history to win three Super Bowls in four years, will serve as a guest analyst on the ABC Sports Super Bowl XL Pre-Game Show on February 5. Belichick will share his unique insights on the Super Bowl and provide analysis on this year's Seattle Seahawks-Pittsburgh Steelers match-up throughout the 3.5-hour program (2:30-6 p.m. ET) leading into ABC's exclusive high-definition broadcast of Super Bowl XL.

Belichick, who has led the New England Patriots to three Super Bowl titles - XXXVI (2002), XXXVIII (2004) and XXXIX (2005) - will join co-host Mike Tirico on ABC's field-level set from Ford Field in Detroit. Host Chris Berman and top analysts Michael Irvin, Tom Jackson and Steve Young will appear from the main set inside the stadium.

"Bill Belichick is the perfect addition to ABC's Super Bowl XL Pre-Game Show because he understands better than anyone the pressure and the magnitude of coaching in - and winning - the Super Bowl," said Norby Williamson, executive vice president, studio and remote production, ESPN and ABC Sports. "Bill's perspective will provide viewers with even greater insight into this year's Super Bowl."

"I was invited to participate in ABC's pre-game show and saw it as an interesting opportunity to gain a different perspective on the Super Bowl," added Belichick. "I have always enjoyed a good relationship with ABC and look forward to working with Mike Tirico on Sunday."

With a team of NFL commentators, analysts and reporters unmatched in the industry -- including a decorated group of former NFL players and coaches who won 21 Super Bowl rings in 28 title games -- ABC Sports and ESPN will present the most comprehensive Super Bowl Sunday coverage in the 40-year history of the event for Super Bowl XL in Detroit Sunday,

Feb. 5. Berman, Stuart Scott, Tirico and other NFL experts and reporters will headline the planned coverage on both networks, which will feature two pre-game shows - ABC's Super Bowl XL Pre-Game Show and a special edition of ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown (11 a.m.-5 p.m.).

