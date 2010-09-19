 Skip to main content
Bill Belichick Postgame Press Conference Audio

Bill Belichick Postgame Press Conference Audio

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference from New Meadowlands Stadium on Sunday, September 19, 2010.

Sep 19, 2010 at 10:00 AM

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference from New Meadowlands Stadium on Sunday, September 19, 2010.

On the difference between the first half and the second half...
We had more opportunities in the first half, but we didn't take advantage of any of them. We just weren't good enough. They did a better job than we did.

*On Randy Moss and Antonio Cromartie...
*They did a good job.

On the second half...
We didn't do so well on defense. 28 points is not going to win many games in this league. Scoring 14 (points) and turning the ball over three times isn't going (to win games) either. We just didn't make enough plays this game.

*On signing Danny Woodhead...
*We had a roster spot and we thought he could help us.

On the New York Jets...
They did a good job. They played better than we did.

*On the Jets disrupting the Patriots rhythm...
*No, they did what they do. They (played) better than we did. You just have to give them credit for that one. There (weren't) any tricks. It was just a ball game. They played better then we did.

On the Patriot's getting better...
We have to get better every week. It's a long season. (We spend) a lot of weeks practicing and preparing to play. We get better every week. Other teams get better too. We just have to get better at a faster rate than other teams do.

*On not using the last two time-outs...
*Well they made the last first down. I just didn't call them.

*On the sack fumble play... *
It looked like (Jason) Taylor beat us inside. I don't think (Tom Brady) saw him behind him.

*On the Patriot's offense playing without Darrell Revis on the field...
*I don't think it changed.

On Mark Sanchez...
He played well. The whole team played well.

*On if the Jets' mood changed during the second half...
*I think they played good all game. They made some plays. We made some plays. They played well in the second half even more than we did in all three phases of the game.

*On the Jets' field goal at the end of the first half...
*You never want that to happen; scoring a touchdown and taking a lead. (It put us) in a bad position. You don't want to give up three points.

*On having seven losses in their last nine road games...
*You start 0-0 the next game you play, home or away, whatever it is. The score will be 0-0 at the start of the next game.

