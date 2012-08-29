Bill Belichick Postgame Press Conference Transcript

It was a competitive game tonight. We have to look at a lot of people. So now we are ready to turn the page and start playing them for real. I thought we competed well and the Giants competed well. It was a good, hard fought game but now we have to look at a lot of people. We'll go back and look at the film and see how everybody did. It's hard to watch everybody out there. We played competitively and did some good things but I'm sure there are other things we still need to keep working on. I think we made some improvement.

Q:Is cutdown day always tough for you?

A:Yes. They work hard and some of them have been with us for however long they have been with us and they have done what we have asked them to do and unfortunately it's a tough part of the business. We know we have to be at 53 and everybody knows that but it's still hard to tell some guys they're not going to make it after they have worked so hard.

Q:What are some of the positives that came out of this game?

A:We will take a look at the film and see how everybody did. We had a chance to play a lot of guys that didn't play in the Philadelphia game and didn't play as much last week and we'll see how much they improved and try to make our decisions at the end of the week on our roster and practice squad.

Q:What are your thoughts on the center competition and playing four centers?

A:We played the four guys last year and they all showed they could play at a good level. We've had good competition there in this training camp and preseason and we'll have to make a decision on it.

Q:On the team:

A:Everybody that played had an opportunity to show us what he can do. Whoever is out there, it's an opportunity for them and an opportunity for us to evaluate them and also to evaluate our team in those areas. There is nothing wrong with that.

Q:What are your thoughts on the regular season?

A:I think right now we are just trying to take care of the Patriots. We know we have a lot of tough opponents. We know Tennessee will be tough on opening day but right now we have to do what is best for the New England Patriots and that is where our focus is.

Q:What is the next 48 hours going to be like for you and the staff?