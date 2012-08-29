Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Replay Thu Apr 15 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 AM

Patriots WR Julian Edelman Announced His Retirement

Analysis: No easy way to replace Edelman

Edelman's unlikely star turn comes to an end

How Julian Edelman burrowed his way into the heart of Patriots Nation

Top 50 Patriots 2021 Draft Fits

Proposed jersey number rule change sparks conversation among Patriots players

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

NFL Notes: Resetting the Patriots draft needs

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Finding Pats best draft strategy

Analysis: QB carousel lands Darnold in Carolina

Musical Score: WR Bourne Hooked on a Feeling

QB situation dominates Kraft Q&A session

NFL Season to Feature 17 Regular Season Games Per Team

Report: Patriots can begin offseason program April 19

Draft Spotlight: Justin Fields shows speed and arm talent

Analysis: What NFL's new schedule format means for Patriots from now on

Draft Spotlight: Could Hurricane defenders give Patriots the edge?

Justin Herron reflects on 'good Samaritan' moment

Analysis: 49ers-Dolphins trade ignites early draft intrigue

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Justin Herron identified as "good samaritan" who intervened, stopped attempted sexual assault in Arizona

Draft Spotlight: USC's St. Brown shows pedigree, cornerback Horn wows at South Carolina Pro Day

Trent Brown glad to be back in New England

Jonnu Smith ready to work with Patriots

Patriots Draft Spotlight: Mac Jones shines at Alabama Pro Day

Bill Belichick Postgame Press Conference Transcript

Aug 29, 2012 at 01:21 PM
New England Patriots
500x305-belichick-press-20120809.jpg

It was a competitive game tonight. We have to look at a lot of people. So now we are ready to turn the page and start playing them for real. I thought we competed well and the Giants competed well. It was a good, hard fought game but now we have to look at a lot of people. We'll go back and look at the film and see how everybody did. It's hard to watch everybody out there. We played competitively and did some good things but I'm sure there are other things we still need to keep working on. I think we made some improvement.

Q:Is cutdown day always tough for you?

A:Yes. They work hard and some of them have been with us for however long they have been with us and they have done what we have asked them to do and unfortunately it's a tough part of the business. We know we have to be at 53 and everybody knows that but it's still hard to tell some guys they're not going to make it after they have worked so hard.

Q:What are some of the positives that came out of this game?

A:We will take a look at the film and see how everybody did. We had a chance to play a lot of guys that didn't play in the Philadelphia game and didn't play as much last week and we'll see how much they improved and try to make our decisions at the end of the week on our roster and practice squad.

Q:What are your thoughts on the center competition and playing four centers?

A:We played the four guys last year and they all showed they could play at a good level. We've had good competition there in this training camp and preseason and we'll have to make a decision on it.

Q:On the team:

A:Everybody that played had an opportunity to show us what he can do. Whoever is out there, it's an opportunity for them and an opportunity for us to evaluate them and also to evaluate our team in those areas. There is nothing wrong with that.

Q:What are your thoughts on the regular season?

A:I think right now we are just trying to take care of the Patriots. We know we have a lot of tough opponents. We know Tennessee will be tough on opening day but right now we have to do what is best for the New England Patriots and that is where our focus is.

Q:What is the next 48 hours going to be like for you and the staff?

A:We have known it was coming. It's not like it was sprung on us so we have talked about this along the way. But now we'll have to make final decisions. We will take all the information that we have, whether it is performance, injuries and whatever other opportunities there are in the league. There is always a lot of player movement this time of year. Who knows how that will or won't affect our roster? I don't really know but we will take all those things into consideration and make the decisions that are best for our football team.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.
news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.
news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos
news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.
news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica
news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.
news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.
news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.
news

Actor John Krasinski talks Patriots, Boston sports pride

"The Office" star explains why he's not worried about his hometown team's chances in the playoffs.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.
news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:

Latest News

Draft Spotlight: Pats present at second Fields day

Patriots News Blitz 4/14: Patriots reportedly attend more pro days 

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

'Toughest teammate' Julian Edelman gets show of love from friends, fans after announcing retirement 

NFL Notes: Kraft optimistic for full crowds in fall

Patriots News Blitz 4/13: Celebrating Julian Edelman's career

MORE LATEST NEWS

Trending Video

Julian Edelman's Funniest Moments    

A look back at Julian Edelman's funniest on camera moments

Patriots Draft Preview: Wide Receivers

Patriots.com writers Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault discuss potential fits at wide receiver for the Patriots in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Gotta Believe: A tribute to Julian Edelman

A look back at Julian Edelman's legacy in New England, from his big personality on and off the field, to the moments that made him a fan favorite.

NFL Throwback: Julian Edelman's Top 10 career plays

Watch the greatest plays from Julian Edelman's 12-year career in New England.

A look back at Julian Edelman's biggest moments

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announced his retirement yesterday. Here is a look back at his great 12 year career in the NFL.

Julian Edelman announces retirement with speech via Twitter video

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announces retirement with speech via Twitter video.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising