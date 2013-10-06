Bill Belichick Postgame Press Conference Transcript

Opening comments **

"Not much to say today other than they (the Bengals) did a better job today. We had our chances. In the end, the game came down to some red-area chances, and that was the point differential in the game today. We've got to go back to work and get better in all phases of the game. It was a hard-fought game, but they made more plays."

The defense came as advertised. What are your thoughts on the pressure they put on Tom Brady?

"I don't think we did a good enough job anywhere. Part of it is a running game, and part of it is a passing game. We've got to do a better job all the way around."

We've grown so accustomed to seeing Tom Brady doing it all every week. Your offense seemed a little out of wack ...

"We didn't perform well enough."

Was it a matter of execution?

"We've got to play better and I've got to coach better. I give Cincinnati credit. They have a good defense."

Any word on Tommy?

"No."

What did you think of Danny Amendola in his first game back?