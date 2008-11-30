Official website of the New England Patriots

Bill Belichick Postgame Presser - 11/30/2008

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, November 30, 2008. BB: We had a lot of opportunities out there today.

Nov 30, 2008 at 11:10 AM

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, November 30, 2008.

BB: We had a lot of opportunities out there today. We weren't able to take care of some of the ones we had. Pittsburgh took advantage of those. That was really the difference in the game, the turnovers. It was a huge part of it. We just have to do a better job of taking care of the ball and taking advantage of opportunities. I really felt that we had enough out there but we just weren't able to do enough with them.

Q: What were the circumstances that led to Matthew Slater who is not your regular kickoff returner being back for the kickoff return in the third quarter?

BB: Ellis [Hobbs] wasn't out there.

Q: Was there any thought to go with Kevin Faulk, a more experienced guy, because of the weather conditions?

BB: Slater has been doing it.

Q: (On James Harrison...)

BB: They are a good pass rushing team. We have to do everything better. We have to block them better. We have to throw, catch [and] get the ball out on time. They just did a better job than we did.

Q: There looked like there were some drops by either team early on, how much of a factor was the weather?

BB: Yes, it was wet but there were plenty of catches out there, too. It is the end of November.

Q: What does it say to you with the disparity of the score considering the turnovers?

BB: Pittsburgh was the better team today. They beat us. They were the better team today.

Q: You were 1-13 on third down conversions. Was there a particular package they were using or was it better execution by them?

BB: They are a good third down defense. They lead the league in it. I think we need to do a better job than we did. Like I said, we had our chances in some others situations as well and we just weren't able to take advantage of them.

Q: Was it surprising to see Randy Moss drop a few passes the way he did?

BB: I think there were a few plays everybody would like to have back – coaches and players.

Q: Was it the same as last week with Dean Pees going up to the coaches box to call the game?

BB: Yes, same set up.

Q: Was it an especially rough game?

BB: I think it is always physical when you play Pittsburgh. They are a physical team. I feel like we are a physical team, so it was a tough, hard hitting game. There was a lot of good contact out there and there always is when we play the Steelers.

Q: What are your thoughts on the hit on Wes Welker?

BB: I don't have anything to say about that right now.

Q: With Pierre Woods leaving the game are you concerned about the depth of the outside linebacker position?

BB: We will see what we have for next week. I am not sure where that is right now, but we will see what we have going forward to next week. You hate to see anybody go out of the game. But, unfortunately that happens over the course of the year. Whatever it is, we will have to work our way through it.

Q: The game was essentially over at that point but do you appreciate the hustle of Benjamin Watson at the end tackling Lawrence Timmons at the one-yard line.

BB: Yes, definitely. I thought we played hard out there, I just didn't think we played well. We didn't play well enough. I thought there was a lot of good effort out there. We just have to do a better job than we did today. We have to take advantage of the opportunities we have.

Q: Did Stephen Gostkowski's missed field goal change the momentum going into the second half at all?

BB: You always like to get the points when you send your field goal team out there. That's why they are on the field. Pittsburgh had one of those at the end of the game, too, in the fourth quarter. We had the ball to start the third quarter and we didn't take advantage of that opportunity either. I think that is the whole story of the game. We just didn't take advantage of our opportunities and that goes all the way across the board.

Q: What were your thoughts on Kevin Faulk's performance?

BB: Kevin is a good football player. He always seems to make some plays for us.

