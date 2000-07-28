Bill Belichick Press Conference

]() **Q: In a more perfect situation you would have more depth on your offensive line. I would assume you would have had certain people out there for a couple of snaps on Monday, and the younger players would have gotten a lot of playing time afterwards. Right now you are going to have to start a lot of the younger guys. Is it a little worrisome because you don't have that many people out there?**

B: There is no question that the younger players would play quite a bit anyway. If they play another ten plays what is the difference? We all know how it is during the season, most teams carry eight offensive linemen into the regular season. During sixteen games, a lot of time it is the same guys. Regardless any given game you take eight in. We'll have more than eight. I'm sure there has been one, but I can't honestly think of a situation in a regular season game where I've seen a team have to play a tight end on the offensive line or move a guy over to defense. In the regular season you take eight guys to the game, and somehow or another those eight guys play. We have eight to play in the game, and I don't really see that as a big problem. On the other hand to go scrimmage against the Giants where one group comes in and then another groups come in, it's like waves. They have people that they want to work against, and you have to throw people out there to compete against them. It is a lot easier to get run down in a scrimmage situation then in a game situation where your defense is out there and you have kicking plays and all that. You can pace yourself through a game. The only thing that I really worry about is the conditioning of the players at this point in the season. There are a lot of players that aren't in condition to play sixty minutes right now at the end of July. In October they are in better condition to do that. Those kids have been playing a lot. It's not like we are going to have to play them and they haven't been working, believe me, they have been working hard. Some of those guys are going to get a break when the games come relative to the practices, the double conditioning sessions, and all that. I know they can't wait for the game. They get a day off.

Q: What are your main objectives going into Monday night?

B: I'd say the combination of not just Monday night but even the next couple of days, we need to mentally prepare for a game. We need to prepare both in terms of the preparation leading up to the game, studying the film, learning the scouting report, learning the game plan, and mentally getting ready to go and play a football game. We need to get ready to react to the different situations that will come up during a game. What I told the team last night, and they will probably hear it everyday this week, is that it doesn't make any difference if this is the first preseason game, the sixth regular season game, or a playoff game. It doesn't make any difference in terms of the fact that you are a football player and your job is to play football. You get ready to play football. It doesn't matter if you are going to play one play, seventy plays, or thirteen plays, and I honestly don't know how many plays they are going to play. However many it is, that is a situation a player can't control. He doesn't know whether he's going to be in there for three plays or whatever. We might have three twenty play drives on offense, and a guy might play nine plays in the first half. Who knows, but it doesn't make any difference. They can't control that. They have to prepare to play. That's what I've tried to emphasize to them. You get ready to play. Don't think 'I'm going to play this many plays, or I'm going to play in this quarter or that quarter.' They can't control that. We will control that. Honestly, I don't want to tell them ahead of time that this is what it is going to be. I don't think that is the mentality that they should go into a game with. I don't want them thinking 'I am going to play ten plays in the second quarter, so in the first quarter I'm off duty and my watch doesn't start until the second quarter.' We're not doing it that way. You get ready to play and we will play, and when the game's over then it's over. I'm not looking for a bunch of guys running around in t-shirts in the second quarter and sitting on their helmets squirting Gatorade on each other. That's not what we're going out there for.

Q: Does that include Drew (Bledsoe) and all the front line players?

B: It includes every player. They are on one side of the fence or the other. If they go to Canton, they're going there to play. The players that can't play are not going to go to Canton. They are going to stay here and get healthy, so that they can play. We're not going on a field trip to the museum and all that. We're not taking them out there as a class trip. The guys who are out there have to be ready to play. Anybody that's out there in uniform, I've told them to be ready to play at anytime. That's what they should be ready to do. Obviously, everybody is not going to play the whole game. Nobody's going to play the whole game. That isn't the point, the point is that mentally that is what they need to be ready for. When the regular season starts that is truly the way it is, and I think it is hard for a player to change that mentality in the first game. I don't think that is a good precedent to set, so I'm trying not to set it. Now, I understand we're not playing for the AFC championship, but I think a player's mentality and how he gets ready for the season or ready for a game is an important mentality to establish.

Q: So, is it just your constant war against human nature?

B: I don't know if it's that, but I know how we prepare for a regular season game, and I want the preparation to be the same for a preseason game so that it becomes a habit. If you get into a bad habit in the preseason it's just going to take you awhile to get out of that habit in the regular season, and I don't want to encourage anybody to get into that. I understand that this is not the Super Bowl, but if you're a football player you play, if you're a coach you coach. My job as a coach is to get the team ready to play, and whatever situation comes up in the game, I'm going to coach the situation to win. Am I going to pull out every stop? No, I'm not saying that, but if it's third and three, we're going to try and gain three yards. If it's a field goal situation at the end of the game to win, then we'll try to block it. Whatever it is, we're going to play that situation regardless of who is out there playing. I'm not saying our front line best player is going to be out there every single play, that's separate. What the players really need to understand, and the point I'm really trying to drive home, is we're here to win. We are going to do what we need to do to win, and that's the way that the team is going to be coached.

Q: Is it just as important for your coaching staff to get into that game mentality?

B: Absolutely. We're a young staff in terms of the amount of time that we've been together. There's a lot of us that have a lot of experience, but still it has to be put together, and it's different from the way it has been. I've tried to simulate that in practice in terms of calling plays, and you can see how in practice the last few days the coaches have been further and further away in team periods and the players are more on their own. We have to develop a coaches communication both on the sideline and from the press box down in terms of making adjustments, handling substitutions, and situationally what do we want to do. This is a time of the year that as a staff we have to start preparing for those situations. We really haven't done that in the last two weeks because it's been the day-to-day training camp where you plan a practice, watch the film, make the corrections, and do it again. We're really starting to get into things like what charts are we going to have in the press box. Who's going to put the stuff on the board at halftime? What's the pregame warm-up? How are we going to handle the communication if a guy gets hurt, and he comes off to the sideline? How are we going to tell how long he is out for, and who is going to tell who? There's a lot of organization. We the coaches have to go through a period too.

Q: Can you update the injury situation, specifically Max Lane?

B: He's out there. He's doing some drills. Assuming that he hasn't had any setbacks, which he hasn't had, then we'll just progress and put him in the drills this afternoon or tomorrow morning. With the other guys who are close, we'll get them warmed up and try to get them going and put them into the drills. If they feel good then we'll go the next drill. If the injuries start to bother anyone, and the trainer doesn't feel like it's quite right, then we'll do some supplemental things away from the drills, and the next day we'll do the process again. When they are ready they are ready. If they are out there in pads during the beginning part of practice than that means that they are pretty close.

Q: I know you've been evaluating your players since mini-camp, but now that the games are here is it easier to put people under a microscope and really evaluate them?

B: We are at the point where we need to play. We talked about this as a staff the other night. We've practiced against each other as much as we really can. We need to play and see how the players are going to respond to game conditions and reacting under pressure and seeing things full speed. I think that they are prepared to do that, and I think that the practices have been at a good tempo. We need to play, and we need to see how they are going to play. I would trade this for another two or three practices. I would rather play against live competition and see where we are.

Q: Who is not traveling?

B: Any player who cannot play. Some of them are pretty obvious. The guys who are on the fence, well, we'll have to make a decision on them this afternoon. (Adrian) Klemm and those guys are obviously out. If they can't practice this afternoon, then it is very unlikely that they would be able to play.

