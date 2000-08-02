Bill Belichick Press Conference

]() **Q: What would you liked to see improved upon from Monday's game?**

B: Well, we had some substitution errors where we didn't have the right people in there, or they were late getting into the game. We had some communication errors where the plays that were called on the sideline, weren't called that way in the huddle. We had some plays that were called in the huddle that weren't run the way that they were called. We had some situations that we had covered pretty thoroughly with the team, you know 'when this happens, this is what we're going to do'. Then when 'that' happened, we didn't do it. Things like that. If it's third down and seven, only gaining five yards is not what we are looking for. When it is third down and twelve, it should come as no big surprise to us to see the other team run a thirteen-yard pattern. What was surprising was to see them hit it. That is what was surprising. Those are situations that we have to be able to execute better than we did. We were 0-5 on third downs in the first half offensively. That's not going to get us anywhere.

Q: When you said substitution errors, do you mean the coaches sent in the wrong guys, or the right guys didn't know that they were supposed to be in?

B: There were players that were told that they needed to be in. We're substituting a lot of people. You call for the second kickoff team and you have ten guys. We put the dime defense out there one time, and we only had ten guys on the field, so we had to blow a timeout. Those timeouts are valuable. We're going to need them in tight games. Did we get by with it? Yes. Did it really make any difference in the outcome of the game? No, but if we keep doing that it will be a problem. We had mistakes throughout. We had them in the kicking game, we had them on offense, we had them on defense. You know those things are just habits. As a football team you need to prepare for the game well. You need to know what to do in the situations every week, and they change from week to week. You need to know the game plan. You need to go out there and play hard and play with a lot of enthusiasm. You need to play together as a team and communicate as a team. You need to make adjustments during the game. That's the way it is every week, and that's the mentality I'm trying to get across to our team, that is what we need to do. There's no difference between, well there's a difference but not mentally for a football player, whether it's Wednesday practice, Friday practice, or Sunday afternoon. Those are good habits that need to be practiced all the time. To not do them at one time and then think 'well when we need to do them, we'll be able to do them,' I just don't think it works that way. We also want to set the bar for our team high. I just got through telling the team out there today that I don't want to get into one of those deals where we win so 'okay everything's great, it's unbelievable, everything is fantastic.' Then we go out there the next week and make the same mistakes and lose. So now all of a sudden we have a big crisis. 'Well, this week we lost and we missed a substitution, and we missed a call, and we missed an adjustment now the world is coming to an end.' Well, we did the same thing the week before and won. It wasn't any better that week than it is this week. It's no more acceptable. That's the level I'm trying to get the players to understand that we are working towards. We're making progress, but we still have a long ways to go. It was one step, and it is a long flight of stairs here.

Q: Willie McGinest has a lot of versatility. What are some of the things he can do for you that an average player can't? How does he help you in your defensive plans?

B: Part of the whole process of training camp, and particularly this year, is to understand what the players can and can't do. How much is too much and how much can they handle? Whether it be Jason (Andersen), Willie, or whoever the player might be. Willie is a tremendous athlete. He runs like a linebacker. He has the power of a defensive lineman. He's a very intelligent football player and very instinctive. In a lot of ways he's like Lawrence Taylor. Lawrence was a guy who might not have known everything in the game plan, but when the ball was snapped he knew how the play effected him, and he knew what to do to defeat it. I think that Willie has that same type of instinctiveness. There are things that happen out on the field that when he sees them happen he just knows right away what the problem is and how he has to solve it. It's a very unique trait and it's something that has to happen instantaneously. It's like quarterbacks, they get the ball and somehow they just know that this guy is going to be open. Maybe the read is supposed to take them over there, but they can just tell by the cornerback's alignment, or the split of the safety that even though the ball is supposed to go over here, there is a weakness on the other side of the field. Willie is very instinctive and he has tremendous athletic ability. He has a high motor, and the game is very important to him. Football is important to him, and he prepares hard. He's ready to go, and he has all of the qualities that we are looking for. I think that's why the team elected him captain of the defense. I think that he has earned the respect of everybody around here, particularly his teammates. That's pretty clear.

Q: Did you guys practice this morning?

B: We went out and walked through some situations, or jogged through them, to get some real specific things out of the way. This afternoon will be a normal Friday practice for us. We'll review everything. There were some things this morning that we really felt like we had to hit so that the players would know what we are doing.

Q: You mentioned J.R. Redmond will be at practice this afternoon, do you hope to get him some time this week?

B: I really can't make a determination on those guys until I see them do anything. At this point the people that I mentioned will be out there today and we will see how they do. I had a player from that group today come up and ask me 'coach what am I going to be doing in Detroit?' 'How do I know, I haven't seen you play. Get out there, and let's see what you can do. I have no idea.'

Q: Can you talk about the quarterback rotation for Detroit?

B: It might change a little bit, but it will basically be the same as it was in San Francisco. I'm not going to say that I'm going to make the switches at the same exact time, but I would say similar.

Q: With the young guys on the offensive line, might they have an advantage over a veteran because they have more upside?