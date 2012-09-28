Bill Belichick Press Conference Transcript

Official website of the New England Patriots

Sep 28, 2012 at 03:11 AM
New England Patriots

**

BB:** Yesterday I had a discussion with Kellen [Winslow] and at the end of that discussion, we talked about several different things, at the end of that discussion, I felt that it was best that we release Kellen for personal reasons so that's what we did. Right now, our roster is currently at 52 and we'll just go from there. As far as Buffalo goes, this is a team that's doing a lot of things well, very active and aggressive, up front on defense, a lot of playmakers on offense and the kicking game. They've played very well the last couple weeks. We need to play our best this week. It's always tough on the road in Buffalo. We'll really have to do a good job in all three areas, all of us that are participating in the game. We'll need a real good effort this week, we know that.

Q: Any transactions today practice squad-wise with Marcus Forston clearing waivers?

BB: Yeah, there may be. If we have something, we'll get it to you.

Q: We've seen Wes Welker's production pick up substantially over the last couple weeks. How much is it him being back to his old self and maybe taking advantage of other guys being out?

BB: I don't really think it's either one of those, I think it's just the way it's worked out. Wes is always prepared, he works hard. Sometimes opportunities come, sometimes they don't but all you can do is keeping working hard, put yourself in good position, take advantage of them when they show up.

Q: How would you assess Devin McCourty's season so far through three games?

BB: Probably like the whole rest of the team – some good, some not so good. There are things we can all work on.

Q: Do you still see Devin McCourty as an ascending player, getting better on a regular basis?

BB: Yeah, Devin works hard, he improves. He tries to improve on everything you tell him to do.

Q: Buffalo's offensive line has struggled the last few years but this year it's been very few sacks and they're running the ball well. Is it all new players or some of the guys that have been there making progression? What have you seen?

BB: Well, four of the players were there last year.

Q: Cordy Glenn is the only new player. Are they getting better as a unit?

BB: Right. Sure, absolutely. They've got some consistency in there. Some of those guys, like [Eric] Wood and [Andy] Levitre have started to accumulate some years of playing together. [Erik] Pears is back, [Kraig] Urbik, Urbik got hurt last year but he was in there, played for them, [Chris] Hairston is also playing. But overall, they've shown good consistency and they've been efficient – efficient running the ball, efficient throwing it, the quarterback gets the ball out quick, receivers get open. They're all doing a good job. I think it's collectively just good execution on offense and good scheme, good game plans, good scheme. Chan [Gailey] does a good job there.

Q: If I'm not mistaken, we've seen Chandler Jones line up only at right defensive end. Some teams move their pass rushers around from left side, right side? Do you think there's an advantage to that? Is that something he could do?

BB: I'm sure he could.

Q: Is that something you'd consider asking him to do or do you not see a benefit in that?

BB: He's played more than one spot; all of our players have. I think if we thought it was advantageous in a game or game plan situation, I don't think we'd be afraid to move anybody.

Q: What was your reaction to the agreement between the NFL and the officials?

BB: My focus is on Buffalo this week, which is where it needs to be.

Q: Has there been anything different in the preparation this week coming off two losses, either more intense or going the other way trying to lighten the mood?

BB: We try to prepare the best we can every week, regardless of what the outcome of the game was the week before. We try to turn the page on the previous game and move on to the next one. That's what we did this week, that's what we try to do every week.

Q: What's your comfort level with only three tight ends going into this game when you've had four or five for quite awhile now?

BB: We haven't had that many active in any game. We had four active last week but I don't think we've ever had five tight ends active.

Q: How does it change planning during the week?

BB: It's the same every week. We take the people that are available, sometimes that might be one or two extra guys since we're not sure how things are going to work out until the end of the week, sometimes those decisions aren't made until game time, who actually is going to play and who isn't. Whatever that group of players is, 20, 21, 22, 23, however many that is on each side of the ball, we practice those players. Then at whatever point we think we know what the decision we're going to make as far as who is going to be active, then that narrows it down. Sometimes it's a game-time decision; sometimes it's made earlier than that. Sometimes it changes right at game time – somebody comes down with the flu the night before the game, things happen and then you have to adjust to them, no different than if a player were to get injured during the game and you'd have to replace him. Whoever the players are, we try to prepare with those players.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links.

Advertising