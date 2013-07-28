Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Playbook Fri Feb 11 - 12:00 AM | Tue Mar 15 - 12:55 PM

Matthew Slater named 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award Winner

Richard Seymour Elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Mac Jones shows off red carpet look before NFL Honors

Kraft family surprises marathon runner with Super Bowl LVI tickets

Mayo, Judon review '21 defense, look ahead to '22

5 fun facts from Hunter Henry's Instagram Q&A

Patriots Hire Joe Judge as Offensive Assistant

Patriots Mailbag: Coaching carousel continues

Mac Jones and the year two jump at quarterback

NFL Notes: Award season has arrived

Mac Jones does the Griddy at NFL Pro Bowl

Mac Jones, J.C. Jackson stand out at Pro Bowl

Mac Jones wins 'Thread the Needle' event at Pro Bowl Skills Showdown

Statement from Bill Belichick on Tom Brady's Retirement

Congratulations Tom!

Statement from Robert Kraft on Tom Brady's Retirement

Brady may be gone, but he'll always be a Patriot

Patriots Mailbag: Replacing McDaniels, draft plans and more

NFL Notes: Josh McDaniels will be missed

15 Potential Patriots to watch at Senior Bowl

Bill Belichick Press Conference Transcript

Jul 28, 2013 at 12:08 AM
New England Patriots

**

BB:** We're kind of starting to roll through camp here. I feel like our team is getting into a little bit of a routine as far as our schedule and meetings and walkthroughs and meals and rest and practice and all that. Today is the first day where we have everybody in pads. We've certainly done a lot of work without pads, going all the way back to the spring relative to the passing game and doing some non-contact things, as much as we can do to prepare the team and get into our installation. Today is the start of where we're able to see the contact. Certainly will help us in our evaluations of some of the bigger linemen and people like that, feel the play and working those positions. We'll see how some of our guys, with their work in the offseason whether it's gain strength and explosion and power and all that, how that all transfers onto the football field in a functional matter or evaluating our younger players to see what their capacity is for that. We're at the start of that long evaluation period. We'll get underway with it today.

Q: A lot of guys keep describing Chandler Jones' length as 'freakish'. Does he fully understand how to use that in terms of leverage?

BB: I think he definitely understands how to use his physical attributes but like any player, he's in his second year. There will be things that he can learn and improve on and refine and develop as we go forward. That's part of the natural progression of any player, is to take advantage of his skills. As you study more, learn more, different techniques, train, you're able to utilize your strengths more effectively in time than you were before you did all that. I think he's in that process.

Q: With so much continuity on defense, does that allow you to take a more complex approach to the game plan?

BB: Our game plan is made weekly based on who our opponent is and what the circumstances are that individual game. It's not really anything we're working on now. Now is the time to build our base and install the breadth of our system. We'll try to teach everybody what to do, develop some versatility on defense or flexibility so that we have different players than can play similar roles based on need or based on matchups. Then we'll select from those when we get into game plan situations. We're not really thinking about game plan too much right now. We're just trying to install and teach our system so that we can then draw from it when those times come.

Q: The quarterbacks have cameras on their helmets. What are you seeing with that and how does that help?

BB: It's something we haven't done before so we'll take a look at it and see how effective it is or what we can get out of it. I'm not sure exactly how effective that will or won't be but it's something we're trying that's a little bit new. We'll see how it goes.

Q: Is there something you're hoping to get from that?

BB: Anything we can do to help instruct and coach the players better, that's part of our job.

Q: Is it a different view – more field level than shooting from behind them up high?

BB: Yeah, sure.

Q: Wouldn't it be almost too shaky?

BB: I don't think that's the issue, no.

Q: Have you looked at some of that film yet?

BB: Yeah, we've been using it for about a week now.

Q: Brandon Spikes looked like he ended practice a little gingerly yesterday. Is that anything of note or will he be at full-go today?

BB: All our players, when we go out to practice in the morning, anybody who has something that's existing from a previous day, then we'll take a look at it and see where they are that day. We're day-to-day. Everybody is day-to-day.

Q: How has Dane Fletcher looked?

BB: Dane was out there all spring; he didn't miss anything in the spring. I think that his movement skills and speed and all those things are at a good level. We'll start the contact process for him today; him and the other veterans just reported on Thursday, so we'll work through that part of it. So far I don't think he's had any physical limitations to what we've done but we're starting another phase of that today.

Q: Jake Ballard said yesterday he was a little uneasy going from drill to drill and the ACL injury was still at the forefront of his mind. As a coach does that make you uneasy knowing he's uneasy out there on the field?

BB: I'd say that's a little different than any conversations I've had with him so I'm not really sure exactly what you're referring to.

Q: He was saying when he goes from drill to drill he thinks about it. It comes to mind when he's out there on the field. Does it make you uneasy that he's thinking about it?

BB: Our medical staff handles all those situations and I think they handle them very well. Every player that's come back off some type of injury has to go through a process where they build up and work to get back to the competitive level that they're used to being at or that they need to be at. That's a long process and he's still in that process.

Q: Kamar Aiken was active for a game last year and on the practice squad but what does he bring to the team and on the field?

BB: I think he's in a good competition with a lot of other players at his position. He has some experience last year from the practice squad at the end of the season, as you said. But this is his first training camp with the team and we'll see how it all goes. He's got a little bit of an edge experience-wise, but I don't think that's overly significant.

Q: Is Armond Armstrong's status related to his past history in terms of he might not be able to play or is it more managing it?

BB: No, I think it's a different situation.

Q: Is there a long-term concern with his status? The illness list is not too commonly used.

BB: If we have anything, we'll talk about it but not at this time.

Q: Are you beyond the point, given your time in the league, that you get surprised about significant injuries in camp league lost to injury.

BB: We saw guys get hurt in the offseason. Unfortunately this is not the first time it's ever happened. Guys get hurt in OTAs, guys get hurt between OTAs and the start of training camp. It's not unprecedented.

Q: When you look at players developing from their first year to their second year, is it more mental than anything else? Is it physical or is it a combination?

BB: I think it's a combination. A big part of it is mental. Certainly when those guys step on the field, they have a lot more experience and expectation of what the way things are going to be both in terms of level of competition, the people they're going against, also what they're doing, what the scheme is – for a guy who is in the same system two years in a row. I think those things are a huge advantage. There's definitely an element of physical development and that's not to be understated but I think the mental part of it is probably bigger just knowing what they need to do, knowing what the competition is going to be, knowing how they need to prepare for situations that they had never been through the year before. I think that's certainly an advantage for them in the second year.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.
news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.
news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos
news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.
news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica
news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.
news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.
news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.
news

Actor John Krasinski talks Patriots, Boston sports pride

"The Office" star explains why he's not worried about his hometown team's chances in the playoffs.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.
news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Mac Jones shows off style at NFL Honors

Matthew Slater named 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award Winner

Richard Seymour Elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Seymour becomes 10th Patriot in Pro Football Hall of Fame

Patriots player social justice fund distributes $560,000 to 11 local organizations 

Kraft family surprises marathon runner with Super Bowl LVI tickets

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class announced

2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class is announced at the NFL Honors.

Richard Seymour shares his Hall of Fame news with Robert Kraft

2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Richard Seymour and Robert Kraft react to the news that Seymour will be inducted this spring.

Richard Seymour is headed to Canton

Patriots Hall of Famer Richard Seymour will be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2022.

Mac Jones shows off red carpet look before NFL Honors

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones shows off red carpet look before NFL Honors.

Robert Kraft surprises Matthew Slater with sportsmanship award

Patriots captain Matthew Slater is this year's winner of the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award. Patriots owner Robert Kraft surprised him with the news, and Slater was on hand to accept the award at the NFL Honors ceremony in Los Angeles.

Matt Judon discusses Mac Jones, Patriots Defense and his Support of 'Black Women's Imperative'

New England Patriots linebacker Matt Judon joins "Super Bowl Live" for an interview supporting "Black Women's Health Imperative".
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

We take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Patriots locked into 21st overall pick

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Brady may be gone, but he'll always be a Patriot

Tom Brady's career may be over but his impact will last forever.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising