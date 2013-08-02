Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Feb 11 - 12:00 AM | Tue Mar 15 - 12:55 PM

Matthew Slater named 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award Winner

Richard Seymour Elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Mac Jones shows off red carpet look before NFL Honors

Kraft family surprises marathon runner with Super Bowl LVI tickets

Mayo, Judon review '21 defense, look ahead to '22

5 fun facts from Hunter Henry's Instagram Q&A

Patriots Hire Joe Judge as Offensive Assistant

Patriots Mailbag: Coaching carousel continues

Mac Jones and the year two jump at quarterback

NFL Notes: Award season has arrived

Mac Jones does the Griddy at NFL Pro Bowl

Mac Jones, J.C. Jackson stand out at Pro Bowl

Mac Jones wins 'Thread the Needle' event at Pro Bowl Skills Showdown

Statement from Bill Belichick on Tom Brady's Retirement

Congratulations Tom!

Statement from Robert Kraft on Tom Brady's Retirement

Brady may be gone, but he'll always be a Patriot

Patriots Mailbag: Replacing McDaniels, draft plans and more

NFL Notes: Josh McDaniels will be missed

15 Potential Patriots to watch at Senior Bowl

Bill Belichick Press Conference Transcript

Aug 02, 2013 at 05:57 AM
New England Patriots

**

BB:** As I'm sure you've got there, we've added a couple offensive linemen. Otherwise, [we'll] just do a little more down and distance work, try to pull more team aspects of a game together in practice as we get closer to working in game conditions in a week and some of that in practice against Philadelphia. Otherwise, it's another day of camp.

Q: What are your impressions of Marcus Benard?

BB: Works hard, hard working kid. He's got a good attitude, good motor, works real hard. I think he's been competitive.

Q: Do you remember anything about him from the 2010 game in Cleveland? Did he play in that game against you guys?

BB: He did.

Q: Did that do anything in your evaluation?

BB: No. He had the car accident. He had a good start to his career and then had a setback. We felt like he'd be a good future signing, good addition, to this year. He was here in the offseason, worked hard in the spring. He's been competitive out there.

Q: Was there any carryover from Cleveland that helped him acclimate?

BB: I don't know.

Q: What were your impressions of Julian Edelman in his first day of practice yesterday?

BB: Long way to go. It's been a long time since he played football. He's got a long way to go.

Q: We've seen Aqib Talib match up with Danny Amendola a lot. Is that a little different look for him rather than what he usually sees on the outside?

BB: You see Danny out there too.

Q: But is that a little different challenge for him?

BB: I don't know. We go against all the receivers – all the DBs get matched up against all the receivers eventually. We have, like most teams, different corners, different receivers. Some guys are taller, some guys are shorter, some guys are faster, some guys are quicker, some guys are stronger. Just try to get the multiple matchups. Again, that's one of the advantages of going against Philly and Tampa, is to see some of their players with their skills that are different than ours and see how we match up against them. But over the course of the year, I'm sure we'll see all those kinds of guys, one way or another. It's good to get variety.

Q: How do you paint him as a member of this team in terms of leadership?

BB: He is an experienced – he doesn't have a lot of experience on our team but he has a lot of experience in the league at that position. I think he definitely brings an element of leadership, experience at that position. Guys look to him, sure.

Q: What was your impression of the three-sack game Justin Francis had last year? Was that scheme and what is your impression of how he handled himself?

BB: I think he's a guy that works real hard and he worked hard from the first day we got him last year after the draft, all the way through training camp and into the season. Tough kid, really competes well, makes a lot of plays on effort and his strength and his competitiveness. I think that was pretty consistent throughout the year. I don't think it's – the sack statistic is overriding one way or the other. He had those plays when he didn't hit the quarterback and he had some of those plays when he did hit him. That's kind of his style of play. I thought he got better through the course of the year. We did some different things with him: using him at times inside and outside, he started some games on early downs, played some sub situations. We'll see how all that works out this year. He'll get some of those same opportunities, compete against some of the other guys we have at those positions and we'll just have to see how it goes. He'll work hard and compete hard, I'm sure of that.

**

Q:** How much does his versatility and his knowledge of the system help Julian Edelman acclimate back quickly?

BB: I'm sure it helps some. It's better that he's been here and done some of the things and knows how to do them than not but he still has a long way to go. Missed all of spring, missed all of training camp; long way to go.

Q: Would you say it varies from player to player in terms of how long it would take to catch up?

BB: I would say that, yes.

Q: How do you view the competition of the group behind Chandler Jones and Rob Ninkovich?

BB: Good, good. I think there's good competition there. I think all those guys have something to offer, some defensively, in the kicking game, in the running game, in the pass rush. Guys have a variety of skills but overall I think the competition has been good. They've all been working hard. We saw that in the spring. It's continued here in training camp, I'm sure it will continue through the preseason.

Q: How much emphasis do you put on the one-on-ones in a camp practice?

BB: It's just a drill, it's not football. That's not football. There are a lot of things that can happen when the ball is snapped and that drill, there's only one thing that can happen. Which is good, it's good work, good experience but that's only part of the picture. It's one thing. It's certainly allows a player to work on his individual technique and not have to worry about formations and screen passes and defensive calls and adjustments, just like a one-on-one between the receivers and the DBs. It's the same thing. There are no coverage adjustments or route adjustments or no first down or third down. You're just lining up out there and running one on one. It's good but I think there's a lot more to it than that too.

Q: It looked like Pepper Johnson was working with the safeties on pass rush stuff. What does he bring to helping those guys in those drills?

BB: Well there are times when those guys blitz too. Just talk to them. It's not something that they spend a lot of time on – their blitz technique. But when they have an opportunity to blitz, then make sure that they have idea of what they're doing, coach them on what we want them to do, what they should be looking for. Again, it's just an area they don't have a ton of experience so we try to give them a couple fundamentals and let them do it a few times and then coach off it and see how natural they are doing it or if they really understand how they want to try set up or defeat the guy who is picking them up.

Q: Is he basically teaching them what he'd teach outside linebackers?

BB: Yeah, just basic fundamentals of blitzing and pass rush.

Q: Ras-I Dowling and Jermaine Cunningham, will they practice today?

BB: We'll see.

Q: Marcus Cannon and Dan Connolly?

BB: We have a lot of guys that are in the day-to-day category. Go out there and see what they're ready to do.

Q: It looks like you've stopped using the cameras on the helmets. Is that the case?

BB: There are a lot of different things that we use to try to help teach our players and set up different ways to use instruction and so forth and gain different information in practice: different camera angles and things like that.

Q: Was it helpful?

BB: It's good. There's some aspect of it that's good. It certainly doesn't give you the whole picture. I've coached 38 years without them, I don't think it's an absolute necessity but you're always looking for something that will help you be a little bit better. Maybe it's something that will help a guy or help you gain something on it. I think there's a place in certain areas where they're beneficial, other areas I don't know, I'm not sure.

Q: Did it give you a headache?

BB: Again, I think it depends on what you're using them for, what you're trying to get out of them. There are some things that I think they could be helpful with. There are other things that I'm not really sure how much that adds.

**

Q:** What type of jump, if any, have you noticed from Jake Bequette?

BB: I think really all of our second-year players, as you would expect, are ahead of where they were as rookies. They know our system, the ones that were here. They have a better idea of what to expect; understand NFL offensive football better. Jake is a smart guy. He definitely understands what we're doing, what they're doing. He's improved a lot from last year. He's in a real competitive situation with several other guys at that spot, as I mentioned. I think he's definitely holding his own.

Q: When you've got players filling in at a position where someone is injured, is there ever an emphasis on making sure that those guys are just doing what they're supposed to do and not feel pressure to fill another person's role?

BB: I don't think really any two players are the same. Everybody has their own individual playing style and their unique level of performance and so forth. I think everybody just tries to do the best they can at what they're being asked to do. I don't think somebody necessarily should or does try to do it the way somebody else does it. Technique-wise you might, you might try to take some of the coaching points or improve your skill to somebody who does that skill maybe better. But no, I don't really think that's what it's about. Each of us are out there just trying to get better, trying to improve at what we're doing, taking it day by day and whether another person is out there at that position or not out there at that position, it shouldn't really affect how that player goes about the approach to his job and the improvement he can make at his position. That's what we try to emphasize. 'You have to do it the way this guy did it' or 'You have to be this guy,' we don't look at it that way.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.
news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.
news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos
news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.
news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica
news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.
news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.
news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.
news

Actor John Krasinski talks Patriots, Boston sports pride

"The Office" star explains why he's not worried about his hometown team's chances in the playoffs.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.
news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Matt Groh Named Director of Player Personnel

Apple TV+ orders New England Patriots event docuseries "The Dynasty" 

NFL Notes: There will be plenty on Belichick's plate

Patriots Mailbag: Rebuilding the coaching staff

10 Burning Patriots offseason questions

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Mac Jones on Radio Row

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones tours radio row during Super Bowl LVI week in LA.

Mac Jones reflects on 2021 season, first NFL Honors

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones reflects on his rookie season and first NFL Honors.

Patriots legend Ty Law delivers Hall of Fame news to former teammate Richard Seymour

New England Patriots Hall of Fame legend Ty Law delivers Hall of Fame news to former teammate Richard Seymour.

Mac Jones reflects on rookie season 'GMFB'

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones joins "Good Morning Football to talk about his rookie season in the NFL.

Lawrence Guy discusses how his 'Lawrence Guy Family Foundation' impacts families

New England Patriots defensive tackle Lawrence Guy discusses the impact his foundation has had during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class announced

2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class is announced at the NFL Honors.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

We take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Patriots locked into 21st overall pick

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Brady may be gone, but he'll always be a Patriot

Tom Brady's career may be over but his impact will last forever.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising