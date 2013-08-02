Bill Belichick Press Conference Transcript

Q:** How much does his versatility and his knowledge of the system help Julian Edelman acclimate back quickly?

BB: I'm sure it helps some. It's better that he's been here and done some of the things and knows how to do them than not but he still has a long way to go. Missed all of spring, missed all of training camp; long way to go.

Q: Would you say it varies from player to player in terms of how long it would take to catch up?

BB: I would say that, yes.

Q: How do you view the competition of the group behind Chandler Jones and Rob Ninkovich?

BB: Good, good. I think there's good competition there. I think all those guys have something to offer, some defensively, in the kicking game, in the running game, in the pass rush. Guys have a variety of skills but overall I think the competition has been good. They've all been working hard. We saw that in the spring. It's continued here in training camp, I'm sure it will continue through the preseason.

Q: How much emphasis do you put on the one-on-ones in a camp practice?

BB: It's just a drill, it's not football. That's not football. There are a lot of things that can happen when the ball is snapped and that drill, there's only one thing that can happen. Which is good, it's good work, good experience but that's only part of the picture. It's one thing. It's certainly allows a player to work on his individual technique and not have to worry about formations and screen passes and defensive calls and adjustments, just like a one-on-one between the receivers and the DBs. It's the same thing. There are no coverage adjustments or route adjustments or no first down or third down. You're just lining up out there and running one on one. It's good but I think there's a lot more to it than that too.

Q: It looked like Pepper Johnson was working with the safeties on pass rush stuff. What does he bring to helping those guys in those drills?

BB: Well there are times when those guys blitz too. Just talk to them. It's not something that they spend a lot of time on – their blitz technique. But when they have an opportunity to blitz, then make sure that they have idea of what they're doing, coach them on what we want them to do, what they should be looking for. Again, it's just an area they don't have a ton of experience so we try to give them a couple fundamentals and let them do it a few times and then coach off it and see how natural they are doing it or if they really understand how they want to try set up or defeat the guy who is picking them up.

Q: Is he basically teaching them what he'd teach outside linebackers?

BB: Yeah, just basic fundamentals of blitzing and pass rush.

Q: Ras-I Dowling and Jermaine Cunningham, will they practice today?

BB: We'll see.

Q: Marcus Cannon and Dan Connolly?

BB: We have a lot of guys that are in the day-to-day category. Go out there and see what they're ready to do.

Q: It looks like you've stopped using the cameras on the helmets. Is that the case?

BB: There are a lot of different things that we use to try to help teach our players and set up different ways to use instruction and so forth and gain different information in practice: different camera angles and things like that.

Q: Was it helpful?

BB: It's good. There's some aspect of it that's good. It certainly doesn't give you the whole picture. I've coached 38 years without them, I don't think it's an absolute necessity but you're always looking for something that will help you be a little bit better. Maybe it's something that will help a guy or help you gain something on it. I think there's a place in certain areas where they're beneficial, other areas I don't know, I'm not sure.

Q: Did it give you a headache?

BB: Again, I think it depends on what you're using them for, what you're trying to get out of them. There are some things that I think they could be helpful with. There are other things that I'm not really sure how much that adds.