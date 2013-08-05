Bill Belichick Press Conference Transcript

BB: We're going to try to pull things together today, relative to situations, start to really pull together our team football – offense, defense, special teams, all the things that we've kind of worked on up to this point – it's going to hopefully come together here, even in tighter in anticipation of the week against Philadelphia and the game on Friday, which we'll incorporate obviously some, but not all of the situations we're working on, we just don't know which ones. I think the team is in pretty good condition. I feel like they worked hard in the first two weeks, 10 days, whatever it was depending on when those guys came in. It will be a big week for all of us to see how we can pull things together from a team standpoint, as well as each one of us individually [to] work on our development and improvement at this point in the season and then see where we're at here on Friday night. I think we're all looking forward to going down there and seeing the Eagles. I have a lot of respect for Chip [Kelly] and his organization, the job that he does. The Eagles have always been a solid franchise, probably pretty much, other than a couple years there, since I've been in the league. Looking forward to working against some different faces, different jerseys and getting a gauge on how things are coming along for us.

Q: Do you foresee playing Tom Brady more in the preseason games to get him reps with new receivers?

BB: We really haven't even talked about that. We'll have those discussions as we get closer to the game based on a lot of things. We'll just have to wait and see on that.

Q: Any plans for the two open roster spots?

BB: We re-signed [Matt] Stankiewitch and [Mike] Zupancic.

Q: Do you put more emphasis on the joint practices in the evaluations of certain guys?

BB: No, it all goes into one big pot – practice, scrimmages, situations, preseason games, one-on-ones – it's all in one big pot. I don't think one good play or one bad play I don't think is going to change the evaluation too much. Each player has his own body of work from the season, including going back to the spring. We'll just try to look at the whole picture of what that player has done. Certainly trends are important – going up or leveling off or whatever it is. Some guys we have more plays on than others but whatever the information is, we'll just have to, whenever it comes time to make a decision, try to do the best we can with the information we have, whether it's complete or incomplete, that's sometimes beyond our control.

Q: How much communication and coordination do you have with Chip Kelly this week and how much do you want to happen as it happens?

BB: Once the ball is snapped, it's all going to happen as it happens. Structurally, the things we want to try to get done – the drills, who is going to go where, just to try to get organized so we're efficient with it – that's taken some time and some communication to organize. But once we have the basic parameters of it, then we're just playing football. We have to react to what they do, just like in-game situations and vice versa. I think that will be good, again for the players, the coaches. We'll have to make adjustments down there. They're running a new coaching staff, new scheme, new system; they have some new players. So we're not really doing a whole lot of scouting and preparation for them. We'll just see what we get out there. We'll have to react to it and adjust to it, but that will be good for us as well.

Q: Some football players seem more injury-prone than others. In your opinion, is that just bad luck?

BB: I don't know that I know all the answers to that. I think each individual is different. Regardless of what it is, we just have to evaluate based on the information that we have.

Q: What have you learned about Danny Amendola as a player so far?

BB: Danny works hard; he's got a good skill set. He's smart, he can catch the ball, he has a good skill set and he's become a very dependable player for us, doesn't make many mental errors. He's a guy that's usually in the right spot, has a good understanding of defenses and what he's supposed to do. You can tell he's been in the league for four years.

Q: What did you feel the team got out of the scrimmage on Saturday?

BB: That was the first time that we've really gotten into as much of a game-like situation as we could – down and distance, punting, punt returns, field goal, substitutions, play calling with and without the headsets, all those kind of things. We tried to push the overall game operation and communication issue as far as we could, other than having the noise out there. That's the way the game is going to be played, we have to be able to play it that way. It's not just a bunch of drills and, 'Stop, let's set this up.' It's a fluid game and every time the ball is snapped, the situation changes, the down changes or the yardage changes, the score and the clock and all that. We tried to create as many situations as we could that forced the communication issues and all our substitution. Again, coaches as well as players, the operation on the sideline, making personnel changes or making adjustments, corrections on plays that had happened before while the other unit, the offense or the defense, one unit is out on the field, the other group is on the sideline, going through the correction process and talking about the next series. We tried to create a game-like situation for that. I think it was certainly not perfect and a lot of things came up that we have talked about and hopefully the next time we do it, it will be a smoother operation. That's a big part of football, is just getting everybody being able to be efficient in the time that we have to communicate and make adjustments and substitute and all those kind of things.