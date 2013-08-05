Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Feb 18 - 12:00 AM | Tue Mar 22 - 12:55 AM

Patriots' QB Mac Jones cracks top five in NFL jersey sales

Dont'a Hightower shows year-long support for Boston nonprofit, Year Up

Patriots Cheerleaders 2022 Auditions in Full Swing

Josh McDaniels thanks Patriots, fans in full-page Boston Globe ad

5 Patriots make PFF's Top 101 of 2021

Matt Groh Named Director of Player Personnel

Apple TV+ orders New England Patriots event docuseries "The Dynasty" 

NFL Notes: There will be plenty on Belichick's plate

Patriots Mailbag: Rebuilding the coaching staff

Matthew Slater named 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award Winner

Richard Seymour Elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Mac Jones shows off red carpet look before NFL Honors

Kraft family surprises marathon runner with Super Bowl LVI tickets

Mayo, Judon review '21 defense, look ahead to '22

5 fun facts from Hunter Henry's Instagram Q&A

Patriots Hire Joe Judge as Offensive Assistant

Patriots Mailbag: Coaching carousel continues

Mac Jones and the year two jump at quarterback

NFL Notes: Award season has arrived

Mac Jones does the Griddy at NFL Pro Bowl

Bill Belichick Press Conference Transcript

Aug 05, 2013 at 02:41 AM
New England Patriots

BB: We're going to try to pull things together today, relative to situations, start to really pull together our team football – offense, defense, special teams, all the things that we've kind of worked on up to this point – it's going to hopefully come together here, even in tighter in anticipation of the week against Philadelphia and the game on Friday, which we'll incorporate obviously some, but not all of the situations we're working on, we just don't know which ones. I think the team is in pretty good condition. I feel like they worked hard in the first two weeks, 10 days, whatever it was depending on when those guys came in. It will be a big week for all of us to see how we can pull things together from a team standpoint, as well as each one of us individually [to] work on our development and improvement at this point in the season and then see where we're at here on Friday night. I think we're all looking forward to going down there and seeing the Eagles. I have a lot of respect for Chip [Kelly] and his organization, the job that he does. The Eagles have always been a solid franchise, probably pretty much, other than a couple years there, since I've been in the league. Looking forward to working against some different faces, different jerseys and getting a gauge on how things are coming along for us.

Q: Do you foresee playing Tom Brady more in the preseason games to get him reps with new receivers?

BB: We really haven't even talked about that. We'll have those discussions as we get closer to the game based on a lot of things. We'll just have to wait and see on that.

Q: Any plans for the two open roster spots?

BB: We re-signed [Matt] Stankiewitch and [Mike] Zupancic.

Q: Do you put more emphasis on the joint practices in the evaluations of certain guys?

BB: No, it all goes into one big pot – practice, scrimmages, situations, preseason games, one-on-ones – it's all in one big pot. I don't think one good play or one bad play I don't think is going to change the evaluation too much. Each player has his own body of work from the season, including going back to the spring. We'll just try to look at the whole picture of what that player has done. Certainly trends are important – going up or leveling off or whatever it is. Some guys we have more plays on than others but whatever the information is, we'll just have to, whenever it comes time to make a decision, try to do the best we can with the information we have, whether it's complete or incomplete, that's sometimes beyond our control.

Q: How much communication and coordination do you have with Chip Kelly this week and how much do you want to happen as it happens?

BB: Once the ball is snapped, it's all going to happen as it happens. Structurally, the things we want to try to get done – the drills, who is going to go where, just to try to get organized so we're efficient with it – that's taken some time and some communication to organize. But once we have the basic parameters of it, then we're just playing football. We have to react to what they do, just like in-game situations and vice versa. I think that will be good, again for the players, the coaches. We'll have to make adjustments down there. They're running a new coaching staff, new scheme, new system; they have some new players. So we're not really doing a whole lot of scouting and preparation for them. We'll just see what we get out there. We'll have to react to it and adjust to it, but that will be good for us as well.

Q: Some football players seem more injury-prone than others. In your opinion, is that just bad luck?

BB: I don't know that I know all the answers to that. I think each individual is different. Regardless of what it is, we just have to evaluate based on the information that we have.

Q: What have you learned about Danny Amendola as a player so far?

BB: Danny works hard; he's got a good skill set. He's smart, he can catch the ball, he has a good skill set and he's become a very dependable player for us, doesn't make many mental errors. He's a guy that's usually in the right spot, has a good understanding of defenses and what he's supposed to do. You can tell he's been in the league for four years.

Q: What did you feel the team got out of the scrimmage on Saturday?

BB: That was the first time that we've really gotten into as much of a game-like situation as we could – down and distance, punting, punt returns, field goal, substitutions, play calling with and without the headsets, all those kind of things. We tried to push the overall game operation and communication issue as far as we could, other than having the noise out there. That's the way the game is going to be played, we have to be able to play it that way. It's not just a bunch of drills and, 'Stop, let's set this up.' It's a fluid game and every time the ball is snapped, the situation changes, the down changes or the yardage changes, the score and the clock and all that. We tried to create as many situations as we could that forced the communication issues and all our substitution. Again, coaches as well as players, the operation on the sideline, making personnel changes or making adjustments, corrections on plays that had happened before while the other unit, the offense or the defense, one unit is out on the field, the other group is on the sideline, going through the correction process and talking about the next series. We tried to create a game-like situation for that. I think it was certainly not perfect and a lot of things came up that we have talked about and hopefully the next time we do it, it will be a smoother operation. That's a big part of football, is just getting everybody being able to be efficient in the time that we have to communicate and make adjustments and substitute and all those kind of things.

**

Q:** What are some of the things you've seen from Zach Sudfeld that you would consider strengths?

BB: Zach has come in and absorbed a lot of information. The offense that he played in in Nevada is quite a bit different than what we do. I'm sure there are some similarities but there are quite a few differences as well. He's been able to acclimate to those changes. He catches the ball well.

Q: Is tight end traditionally a difficult position to acclimate yourself to in this offense because of the number of responsibilities?

BB: I think it's one of the most difficult positions in any offense. Any time you change formations, that player is really at the heart of the changes. You usually, the backs are usually in the backfield, other than some empty plays. The receivers are usually detached, other than some close formation plays. Normally the tight end or tight ends, they're involved in a lot of the formation variations, which then involve them in a lot of different assignments. Basically they're involved in the passing game, the running game, pass protection, blitz adjustments, all the multiple tight end personnel groups like goal line and short-yardage and four-minute offense and things like that in addition to their, as bigger players, their roles in the kicking game. It's really hard to get around, you might be able to get around a part of that, but not too many parts of it. Or else the guy is a receiver or he's an offensive lineman. That's really what it comes down to. Sure, that position takes a lot. It takes a lot, there are a lot of assignments, there are a lot of adjustments. They have a lot of different responsibilities.

Q: Zach Sudfeld isn't as thick yet, which he may need to go against defensive ends and linebackers. Is that another level that he needs to work at and all the mental stuff – technique, strength and such?

BB: I'd say that probably in 90 percent of the cases, the players that come into this league at age 21, 22, whatever it is, as rookies, physically are behind the players who are 25, 26, 27, 28 that have another three, four, five, six years of professional football training that a 21-, 22-year old just doesn't have, as well as the whole mental side of experience and amount of football playing. But the physical development for all of them is, I think there are very few guys that come in here at 21 or 22 that don't make a, if they work at it, that don't make a significant jump within four, five, six years of solid training both offseason and in-season training. I'd say there are very few players that don't fall into that category.

Q: Chandler Jones would seem to fall into that category. How much has he grown physically from his rookie year to now?

BB: I think he's had a good offseason. He's, again sometimes players are held back because they're not able to train, they're in some type of rehabilitation, regardless of what year they're in. But that's not the case with Chandler. He's been healthy, he's worked hard, he's had a good offseason and he's improved his physical skills as well as his experience and techniques on the football end of it. It's been a good offseason for a lot of our players. A lot of our players who are going from their first to second year. but guys who are on the younger side, they have kind of a double growth opportunity for them – physical growth and also growth as a football player.

**

Q:** What was your experience like at the Hall of Fame this weekend and is it always a rewarding trip for you?

BB: It is. I'd never been to that part of it. I've been through the Hall, although they've redone it. It was always great but it's even better now. They've redone it and it's very – they have some amazing displays. Then we've played in the game a couple times or I've coached in the game I should say, a couple times but again, you're there with your team and you're kind of doing your thing so you're not really part of that. So this is the first time I've ever been through that. It's an amazing collection of all the icons from professional football – players, coaches and not just the people who are there in the gold jackets but also many of the other people that come for the event. It was a great experience. Like I said, I've never been part of that before. It was awesome, it was impressive. It was great to see a lot of people that I haven't seen for awhile going back to Bill's [Parcells] Giants days but also many other people came to be there for Coach Parcells and of course the players that I have coached along that way too. It was a good experience and a great night for Bill.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.
news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.
news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos
news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.
news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica
news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.
news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.
news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.
news

Actor John Krasinski talks Patriots, Boston sports pride

"The Office" star explains why he's not worried about his hometown team's chances in the playoffs.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.
news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots superfan finds strength from football to fight cancer

10 Burning Patriots offseason questions

Patriots' QB Mac Jones cracks top five in NFL jersey sales

Dont'a Hightower shows year-long support for Boston nonprofit, Year Up

Patriots Cheerleaders 2022 Auditions in Full Swing

5 Patriots make PFF's Top 101 of 2021

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Mailbag: Drafting a Dynamic Receiver and Other Offseason Burning Questions

Tamara Brown and Mike Dussault answer your questions on what the Patriots priorities are this offseason, including which positions should be addressed in the draft.

Who Tweeted That with Matthew Slater

Twitterless Matthew Slater reads tweets and tries to guess which teammate it is.

Mac Jones on Radio Row

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones tours radio row during Super Bowl LVI week in LA.

Mac Jones reflects on 2021 season, first NFL Honors

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones reflects on his rookie season and first NFL Honors.

Patriots legend Ty Law delivers Hall of Fame news to former teammate Richard Seymour

New England Patriots Hall of Fame legend Ty Law delivers Hall of Fame news to former teammate Richard Seymour.

Mac Jones reflects on rookie season 'GMFB'

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones joins "Good Morning Football to talk about his rookie season in the NFL.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

We take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Patriots locked into 21st overall pick

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Brady may be gone, but he'll always be a Patriot

Tom Brady's career may be over but his impact will last forever.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising