Bill Belichick Press Conference Transcript

Q:** Tom Brady has been sacked more often than he has in recent years. When you were doing your self-scouting, was there anything that jumped off the page why that was happening?

BB: I'd say overall our passing game hasn't been as productive as it's been at other points in previous years. So, it's a combination of everything. I don't think it's any one – that's part of it and there are other parts of it, too. Overall production isn't where we want it to be or where it's been at some other points in time.

Q: We've seen Marquice Cole get some spot duty at the corner back and nickel back positions. What are his strengths and how does he help that unit when he's on the field?

BB: He's an experienced player. He has good experience both outside, inside and actually even at safety as well. He's smart, a real versatile player that has good speed, good toughness for his size. He's not the biggest guy, but he plays with good playing strength and toughness. He has good toughness, runs well. He understands all the different positions, the components of them and how to utilize his help because he understands where it's coming from, based on his experience. So, speed, quickness, playing experience are all things that he does well; makes him a valuable guy for us both defensively and in the kicking game. He can fulfill a lot of different roles without having to take a lot of reps. He learns quickly and he's a pretty instinctive player. Just a lot of times we've thrown him in there the last couple years without maybe a lot of practice reps, somebody has gotten hurt during a game or whatever, and he goes in there and has just done a good job.. I think he's a valuable guy to have; he's helped us out a lot.

Q: Is that an added benefit? What he initially signed him, was it more as a special teamer?

BB: Yes.

Q: Has he evolved in that role?

BB: Well, I just would say it didn't look like he got a lot of opportunity to do that. At times, he hasn't here and then at times he has. When he has, he's done well. That's certainly led to more opportunity. Once again, it starts with being on the field in the kicking game then it comes with opportunity to play defensively. Then performing well in those opportunities, that leads to more opportunities and it all starts back with the kicking game. That's not an uncommon path for a player like him to be on. Like Rob Ninkovich or BenJarvus [Green-Ellis] when he was here. We can go right down the line – Dane [Fletcher] is another guy – we've had a lot of guys that that's been there path. I would put Cole in that category.

Q: Have you noticed anything different about Steve Smith's game this year?

BB: He's not returning punts and kickoffs, but he's very competitive. He's still a tough guy to handle. He's very strong for his size. He's a shorter player but he's stocky, he's thick, he has good balance. He's tough, he's hard to bring down. He has strong hands, he can see him really reach out there and take the ball aggressively. He has good quickness and run after the catch ability is still good. He's taken some shorter passes and broken some tackles or beaten guys in the open field. He's a tough guy to handle. His playing strength, his quickness, his speed, his experience – but just his competitiveness. He's a tough, competitive player. The bigger the situation, the more he wants to be out there and step up and take the shot, so to speak. I have a lot of respect for Steve Smith and I think he's still very effective in that role for the Panthers. He's a good player. I think he brings a lot of heart and toughness to their team.

Q: Playing just a few days after he got here, was Isaac Sopoaga limited in what he could do against the Steelers and is he more comfortable now?

BB: I'm sure it will be better than what it was. The Steeler game was kind of unusual because it went from being kind of a normal game for them offensively to pretty much two-minute the last two and a half quarters. He was less involved in that role last week. I'm not saying he couldn't do it, but we just didn't anticipate the game going that way as much as it did. But no, I don't think that there's anything we're doing that he hasn't done before. Certainly with more days of practice, meetings, walkthroughs, communication, that should continue to get better.

Q: How is Shane Vereen looking? Have you seen him progress since he's been back practicing?

BB: It's good to have him back on the field. This will really be an opportunity for us to evaluate this week kind of where he is, give him some harder assignments and see how he's doing. He's been able to be active and participate but I'd say it will be a higher level competition for him this week on the practice field. As it should be, gradually escalate the intensity of it and see how it goes.

Q: Is Aqib Talib making progress? It seems like he's been out at practice a lot.