Bill Belichick's text to Alex Cora is 'highlight' of his year

There's something special about the New England sports connection.

The players and coaches have a special bond, supporting each other in big moments. That held true this weekend.

Before the Red Sox ultimately defeated the Yankees in a winner-take-all wild-card game on Oct. 5, manager Alex Cora got an unexpected text of encouragement from a fellow coach: Bill Belichick. In a press conference before Game 3 of the ALDS, Cora said he was thrilled to finally "be in the club" and hear from Belichick ahead of a big game.

"That's like the highlight of the year," Cora said. "I got the text from this random area code. That's cool, to be honest with you, for somebody of his status to wish us luck."

Cora returned the favor on Sunday, telling Belichick to "Beat the Texans." The Patriots, of course, did in fact beat the Texans, and later that night, the Red Sox took a 2-1 lead in the ALDS over the Rays in thrilling walk-off fashion. On WEEI Monday morning, Belichick spoke about their friendship and mutual respect as coaches in the area.

"We've been friends for awhile and really respect what he does and what he's brought to the Sox," Belichick said. "I've enjoyed our relationship. It looks like he's doing fine. He's got a good team and they've played well. Got a big win."

In classic Belichick fashion, when asked if he used any emojis in the text exchange, he simply replied: "What are those?"