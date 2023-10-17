Bill O'Brien Shares Message to Patriots Offense as Bills Prep Begins

"Look, they're fighting. I think that there's been some injuries up front. There's some young guys playing there – these aren't excuses, these are facts," O'Brien said. "There are times where the run game looked really clean. The first run of the second half, Rhamdonre's run, was a very well-blocked play. There were certain times when the protection looked great. Other times, we all have to do a better job of making sure we're more consistent in how we perform."

"I thought there were some things that were better. I thought there were things in the passing game, I thought there were things in the running game, still a little too inconsistent."

According to reports, the Pats also added veteran OT Conor McDermott to the practice squad, and McDermott was spotted at Tuesday's practice. The team initially placed McDermott on injured reserve late in training camp, which usually ends a player's season. However, the two sides reached an injury settlement, allowing McDermott to return.

According to Pro Football Focus, Patriots right tackles have allowed a league-high 36 quarterback pressures with four sacks, five quarterback hits, and 27 hurries through six games. McDermott allowed zero sacks and 11 quarterback pressures in six starts last season. McDermott is not the savior of the offense, and it should be noted that he had a rocky camp before his injury, but it can't be much worse than what it has been at that spot.

Along with tinkering with the offensive line, O'Brien also explained the thought process behind signing QB/WR Malik Cunningham to the 53-man roster and making the undrafted rookie essentially the backup quarterback behind starter Mac Jones.

"He can do a lot of different things. I think that was a decision that Bill [Belichick] and Matt [Groh] made. I don't make those decisions to bring him up," O'Brien stated. "That'll be week to week, depending on different things that go on. You could see him at different spots throughout the offense. He can play a lot of different places, so that will be week to week based on the game plan."

"We felt like that was the best way to go about it for the Raider game based on where we were, where we were from an injury standpoint and things like that. How do we get Malik Cunningham into the game? That was the best way to get him into the game."

The last bit of positive Patriots news from Tuesday's media availability was that rookie WR Demario Douglas returned to practice. Douglas, who missed last week's game in Vegas due to a concussion, is tied for the team lead with three 20-plus yard receptions, leading all Patriot receivers by averaging 14.3 yards per catch.

Hopefully, Douglas's dynamic route-running will return to the game field this week once he clears concussion protocol, adding the explosive rookie to second-year WR Tyquan Thornton to add a vertical element to the offense, which is still missing veteran wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster, who wasn't at Tuesday's session as he remains in concussion protocol.

The Patriots offense didn't play the complete game it wanted in Sunday's loss to the Raiders, but two second-half touchdown drives did offer a source of optimism.