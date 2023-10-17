Unfiltered Mailbag: Assessing the Patriots Options With the NFL Trade Deadline on the Horizon 

Q: Looking into the future with the current roster, who would you increase the snap count vs. lower the snap count for the rest of the season? - Pedro F

I'm looking at the receiver group on this one. Look, DeVante Parker and JuJu Smith-Schuster have taken a lot of earned criticism so far this season. I agree with it all and have said my piece on it, too, so let's not beat the dead horse. Still, besides money owed on the contracts, which is Bill the GM's problem, not everyone else's, there's very little reason to play the two vets over younger players who could emerge as future assets for this team. Pop Douglas, Tyquan Thornton, and, yes, Kayshon Boutte should be getting opportunities. The vets outside of Kendrick Bourne have done nothing to keep their jobs.

Q: Marte Mapu played zero snaps against the Raiders. Have you heard anything about a big regression or just regular rookie struggles? - Benjamin R

I haven't heard anything from the coaches directly about Mapu's sudden lack of playing time against the Raiders. He went from ~45% playing time in the last two weeks to zero snaps on defense as a special-teams-only player on Sunday. The Pats played over 50% of their snaps with five-plus defensive backs, so it wasn't like they lived in base where Mapu wouldn't be in the package. On film, Mapu did get lost on a 28-yard completion in zone against Dallas, and his run defense was a little iffy last week vs. the Saints. My guess is there were more mental errors that the coaching staff is aware of that we wouldn't be able to tell, while the coaches probably wanted to give Jalen Mills a chance to play. Mills is a veteran that guys gravitate toward in the locker room, so they were probably making good on getting Mills snaps. After it went poorly for Mills, it wouldn't surprise me to see Mapu back out there next week.

Q: Is the organization sold on Jerod Mayo as Bill Belichick's replacement? Or will they want a reset with a new philosophy if they move on from Belichick? - Kevin P

Jerod Mayo is a strong head coaching candidate, whether here or elsewhere. As a former player, the locker room respects Mayo's voice, and players gravitate toward his leadership style. He's also a good football mind, but my understanding is that he's an even better people person who knows how to handle the CEO elements of the job very well. Mayo would be a great choice if all things were equal, and I wouldn't be worried about the negative things with Belichick looming over the organization.

My concern with Mayo is on offense. Assuming the Patriots are starting over at quarterback, they can't afford to keep cycling through offensive coordinators like they have with Mac. Mac's had three offensive coordinators in three seasons because his head coach is a defensive mind. When you hire a good offensive coordinator who develops a young quarterback, they'll get head coaching jobs, like McDaniels did with Mac. If you hire an offensive-minded head coach, like Detroit OC Ben Johnson, for example, you have stability for the quarterback. I think that's key for this organization to get it right with the next quarterback, who will probably also be a rookie in the first round.

For that reason only, I'd prefer an offensive coach over Mayo. But if the Kraft's pick Mayo, I won't knock them for it. It'll be interesting to see who he hires as his offensive coordinator.

Q: Let's assume Caleb Williams goes first overall. Rank these guys in order in which you'd want the Patriots to take them: Marvin Harrison Jr., Drake Maye, Olu Fashanu. - @Boss765yt

1. Drake Maye, 2. Marvin Harrison Jr., 3. Olu Fashanu. All three are good prospects, so it's not a knock on any of them. However, Maye is quickly winning me over. I watched a ton of his film from the 2022 season because he was throwing it to Josh Downs, and I kept saying to myself, "Who the heck is the quarterback, though?" Maye has all the physical tools (arm talent, size, mobility) to be an elite quarterback with poise and is a sound decision-maker. His game does remind me a lot of Justin Herbert, which is becoming a popular comparison.

Harrison is a generational receiver prospect who will probably be the first non-quarterback off the board. Adding him to any passing offense would make any QB's life easier. I like Fashanu, too. His explosiveness out of his stance and movement skills jump off the tape at you. They couldn't go wrong with any of those options, but I'm taking the quarterback above everyone.

Q: What's the deal with Jack Jones? Are they going to activate him any time soon? - Ryan F