Bodden named AFC Defensive Player Of The Week





FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Patriots announced today that CB Leigh Bodden has been named AFC Defensive Player of the Week by the National Football League for his performance in the Patriots' 31-14 victory over the New York Jets last Sunday. It is the first time that Bodden has earned the AFC Defensive Player of the Week honor.

Bodden registered a career-high three interceptions against the Jets, including one that he returned 53 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter. The three interceptions tie the Patriots franchise record for interceptions in a game. It was the second time in Bodden's career that he has had at least two interceptions in a game. He had two interceptions in a game in 2007 when he played in Cleveland.

It was his first interception returned for a touchdown and the second NFL touchdown of his career. Bodden also scored a touchdown on a 59-yard blocked field goal return at Pittsburgh (11-13-05) when he was with Cleveland. Bodden's play helped New England hold the Jets to 122 net yards passing.