Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Nov 12 - 12:00 AM | Sun Nov 14 - 10:40 AM

Patriots Unfiltered TV: Browns Preview, Ja'Whaun Bentley 1-on-1

Notebook: Belichick traces flexible game plan approach back to Sun Tzu's Art of War

Patriots This Week: Wrapping up the Panthers and preparing for the Browns

Bill Belichick 11/12: "You play to your strengths and attack your opponents weaknesses"

Patriots Unfiltered TV: One-on-One with Ja'Whaun Bentley

Press Pass: Prepping for the Browns

Expert Predictions: Week 10 picks for Patriots vs. Browns

Two Patriots make USA Today's All-Underrated defense

Patriots Fan Predictions Contest

How will Trent Brown's return impact Patriots o-line?

A Gentleman and an Officer: King cherishes his Army spouse

What They're Saying: Cleveland Browns

Players to Watch: Patriots vs. Browns

Mac Jones 11/10: "Just have a plan and be ready to go"

Belestrator: Cleveland Browns Playmakers

NFL Week 10: Patriots - Browns Injury Report

Notebook: Hightower eyes trench battle vs. Browns

Behind the scenes of Kyle Van Noy's YouTube show, Elite Eatz

Game Preview: Browns at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Browns at Patriots

Brady braces for team that often has his number

Jan 16, 2013 at 07:07 PM
Associated Press
20120517-brady.jpg

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) - There's something about the Baltimore Ravens that brings out the worst in Tom Brady.

Against most teams, he plays like one of the NFL's best quarterbacks. Against the Ravens, he gets outplayed by Joe Flacco.

So what's the problem?

Start with the Ravens' inspirational, hard-hitting leader, Ray Lewis. Add a talented secondary led by Ed Reed. And throw in a strong defensive line with Haloti Ngata leading the charge.

They have a lot of playmakers at each level of the defense,'' Brady said Wednesday before the New England Patriots practiced.It's not like you beat this team, 50-0. It's always a tight game. There's tight coverage. There's tight throws, tough reads because schematically they do quite a few things. So it's never easy.''

He doesn't expect it to be in Sunday night's AFC championship game.

You play against a team like this, that's able to adjust because of their personnel and because they do a lot of things schematically, there are a lot of `what ifs' in preparation throughout the course of the week,'' he said.That's really what we're trying to hone in on this week.''

Brady is 5-2 in his seven games against the Ravens, not a bad record. But his personal statistics are among the poorest against any of the 31 teams he's faced in his 13-year career.

His 58.6 completion percentage and 74.1 passer rating are the lowest against any opponent. The Ravens are the only team he's thrown more interceptions against (eight) than touchdowns (seven). They've sacked him 16 times, one of five teams averaging more than two a game against Brady.

In five games against the Patriots, Flacco is 2-3 but has completed 64.7 percent of his passes with a 95.7 passer rating. He's thrown for nine touchdowns and just four interceptions.

Brady's 49.1 rating in a 33-14 playoff loss to Baltimore on Jan. 10, 2010 is his lowest in his last 101 games and sixth lowest in his 198 career starts, including the postseason.

Why?

For one, you've got a guy (Lewis) that's been playing ball for 17 years sitting in the middle, so that tells you right there that their leadership is one of the best things that they have,'' Patriots running back Stevan Ridley said.They're known for defense. They're known for Ray Lewis. They're known for Ed Reed.

``You're going to see some of the greats going at it (Sunday night). What else could you ask for. This is what you live for. This is playoff football.''

Some quarterbacks say they establish their legacy with their postseason play.

Brady, winner of two regular-season MVP awards and two more in Super Bowls, has no time to dwell on that now.

I don't really think about any of that,'' he said.I'm just trying to win a football game this week. I think we're very short-term focused and playing against a great football team that obviously deserves the right to be here. We know how challenging of a team they are.''

The Ravens know how good Brady can be even though he's struggled at times against them.

We've got to play smart. We're dealing with a brilliant quarterback,'' safety Bernard Pollard said.We have to understand ... the pieces he has around him. He can fire that ball to anybody, and they're going to play their tails off for him.''

The Patriots got off to a horrible start against the Ravens in their wild-card matchup three years ago and Brady was a major factor.

Ray Rice scored on an 83-yard run on the game's first offensive play. Then Brady turned the ball over on three of his first four possessions, leading to 17 points and a 24-0 Ravens lead after one quarter.

They started at the Patriots 17-yard line after Terrell Suggs recovered Brady's fumble, the 25 after Chris Carr intercepted a pass and the 9 after Reed picked off another one.

Six minutes into the game with the Patriots trailing 14-0, the fans booed their hometown team.

I'd have been booing us, too, the way we played,'' Brady said after the game.Playing the way we played today, we weren't going to beat anybody.''

He next played against Baltimore in last year's AFC championship game. The Patriots won that 23-20, but Brady threw two interceptions and no touchdowns, had a 57.5 passer rating and helped keep the Ravens in the game.

The Patriots took that three-point lead when Brady capped a 63-yard drive with a 1-yard run on the first series of the fourth quarter. But their next two drives ended when he threw an interception then couldn't get a first down when the Patriots got the ball with 2:46 remaining.

They punted and Flacco led the Ravens from their 21 to a second-and-1 at the Patriots 14. But then he threw two incompletions, the first when Lee Evans was stripped of the ball in the end zone, and Billy Cundiff missed a 32-yard field goal attempt on the next to last play.

In their most recent meeting, the Patriots led 30-21 on Sept. 23 in the fourth quarter but punted on their last two possessions. The Ravens then scored 10 points in the last 4:01 and won 31-30 on Justin Tucker's 27-yard field goal on the final play.

That was typical of Ravens-Patriots matchups - close with the outcome determined late in the game.

Five of Brady's seven games against them were won by six points or less. Two of the last three were won on last-play field goals. The third was decided when Cundiff missed his field goal attempt with 11 seconds remaining in last year's AFC title game.

They're as good as any team we played this year, better than most,'' Patriots coach Bill Belichick said.We're playing a team that we had a great, great game with earlier in the season. It came down to the last play. We don't really expect much less than that this time around.''

AP Sports Writer David Ginsburg in Baltimore contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.
news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.
news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos
news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.
news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica
news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.
news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.
news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.
news

Actor John Krasinski talks Patriots, Boston sports pride

"The Office" star explains why he's not worried about his hometown team's chances in the playoffs.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.
news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Notebook: Belichick traces flexible game plan approach back to Sun Tzu's Art of War

NFL Week 10: Patriots - Browns Injury Report

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/12

Expert Predictions: Week 10 picks for Patriots vs. Browns

Socios.com Enters NFL and MLS via Trailblazing Partnership with Kraft Sports + Entertainment

Two Patriots make USA Today's All-Underrated defense

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Unfiltered TV: Browns Preview, Ja'Whaun Bentley 1-on-1

Paul Perillo, Erik Scalavino, and Mike Dussault discuss the Patriots dominant performance over the Panthers and preview the upcoming matchup against the Browns at home in Foxborough. Plus, Tamara Brown goes one-on-one with Ja'Whaun Bentley.

Patriots This Week: Wrapping up the Panthers and preparing for the Browns

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots week 9 win against the Carolina Panthers and preview their upcoming matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

Patriots All Access: Browns Preview

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO,  see the many ways the Patriots franchise is saluting service members and their families this month. In addition, Steve Burton goes one-on-one with J.C. Jackson, and Coach Belichick spotlights the Browns pass rush on the Belestrator. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Bill Belichick 11/12: "You play to your strengths and attack your opponents weaknesses"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Friday, November 12, 2021

Matthew Slater 11/12: "We need everyone to do their part"

Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater addresses the media on Friday, November 12, 2021.

Jalen Mills 11/12: "It comes down to the fundamentals"

Patriots cornerback Jalen Mills addresses the media on Friday, November 12, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

A Gentleman and an Officer: King cherishes his Army spouse

Patriots special teams star Brandon King couldn't be prouder of his wife, a U.S. Army officer, for her service to him and our country.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
Advertising