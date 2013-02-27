Official website of the New England Patriots

Brady explains extension

Feb 26, 2013 at 10:05 PM
headshot-andy-hart
Andy Hart

Patriots.com Writer

500x305-brady-press-20130116.jpg

Tom Brady does weekly interviews with WEEI radio during the season as part of the station's Patriots Monday coverage. As such, the familiar Dennis & Callahan guest was invited to come on the show this week to discuss the three-year extension he signed with the New England that appears to be a very team-friendly deal.

Brady declined the invitation to appear on the D & C show, but did offer some insight into his thinking in an email response to the station.

"I don't want to talk about this on the radio or anywhere else for that matter," Brady told host John Dennis in the email. "Athletes are always talking about money at a time when everyone else is struggling so badly to make it. We all make way more than our fair share. And I just think it reflects poorly on myself and my teammates. I really do just want to win, and that has and will continue to be the reason that motivates me and is the biggest factor in my decision-making process."

Brady reached a reported three-year, $27-million extension this week that could keep him in a Patriots uniform through the 2017 season, when he'll be 40 years old. It also opened up some $15 million in cap space for New England over the next two seasons.

