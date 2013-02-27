Brady explains extension

Tom Brady does weekly interviews with WEEI radio during the season as part of the station's Patriots Monday coverage. As such, the familiar Dennis & Callahan guest was invited to come on the show this week to discuss the three-year extension he signed with the New England that appears to be a very team-friendly deal.

Brady declined the invitation to appear on the D & C show, but did offer some insight into his thinking in an email response to the station.

"I don't want to talk about this on the radio or anywhere else for that matter," Brady told host John Dennis in the email. "Athletes are always talking about money at a time when everyone else is struggling so badly to make it. We all make way more than our fair share. And I just think it reflects poorly on myself and my teammates. I really do just want to win, and that has and will continue to be the reason that motivates me and is the biggest factor in my decision-making process."