Brady named AFC Offensive Player of the Month for November

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Patriots announced today that QB Tom Brady has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Month for November by the National Football League. It is the fifth time that Brady has earned an AFC Player of the Month honor. He was the AFC Offensive Player of the Month for September and October in 2007, the month of October in 2009 and for the month of December in 2010.

Brady led New England to a 3-1 record in November, including 300 yard games in three of the four games. For the month, Brady completed 93 of 149 passes (62.4 percent) for 1,266 yards with 10 touchdowns and a 106.3 passer rating. Brady's 1,266 passing yards led the NFL for the month and his 10 touchdown passes ranked first in the AFC and tied for second in the NFL in November.

In Week 10, Brady passed for 329 yards in the Patriots' 37-16 win against the Jets. Brady posted his 40th career 300-yard game and surpassed Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Montana (39 games) for eighth on the all-time list.

In Week 12 at Philadelphia, Brady registered his 119th regular-season victory as a starting quarterback, tying Pro Football Hall of Famer Johnny Unitas for the sixth most in NFL history. He also posted his 41st 300-yard game with 361 yards.