Brady, Ridley nominated for FedEx Player of the Week

FEDEX AIR -- QUARTERBACK NOMINEES
Tom Brady, New England Patriots
Brady threw four touchdowns, completing 23 of 35 passes for 304 yards in the Patriots' 45-7 win against the St. Louis Rams.
Peyton Manning, Denver Broncos
Manning completed 22 of 30 passes for 305 yards and three scores through the air in route to the Broncos' 34-14 victory over the New Orleans Saints.
Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions
Stafford was 34 of 49 for 352 yards and three touchdowns as the Lions beat the Seattle Seahawks 28-24.
FEDEX GROUND -- RUNNING BACK NOMINEES**
Doug Martin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Martin rushed for 135 yards on 29 carries and scored one touchdown in a 36-17 win over the Minnesota Vikings.
Trent Richardson, Cleveland Browns
Richardson rushed for 122 yards on 24 carries and one score in in the Browns' 7-6 victory over the San Diego Chargers.
Stevan Ridley, New England Patriots
Ridley tallied 127 yards on 15 carries and scored once in the Patriots' 45-7 victory against the Rams.
