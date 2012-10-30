Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Playbook Fri Sep 09 - 12:00 AM | Sun Sep 11 - 10:40 AM

Expert Predictions: Week 1 picks for Patriots at Dolphins

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 1 at Miami

Why Patriots' Jonathan Jones is 'key part' of containing Tyreek Hill

Week 1: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

Can Patriots Revamped Defense Find Answers Against Dolphins RPO Attack?

Patriots Betting Breakdown: Week 1 at Dolphins

10 to watch: Patriots look to break Dolphins win streak in opener

Scouting the Dolphins: How Will the Patriots Defend the New-Look Dolphins Offense?

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Dolphins

Patriots QB Mac Jones On Being Named a Team Captain: 'I'll be happy to help anyone on our team'

What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

Game Preview: Patriots at Dolphins

Five X-Factors for the Patriots Heading Into the Regular Season

NFL Notes: Patriots predictions and more

Patriots Mailbag: Predicting roles and stat lines, offensive process

Deatrich Wise Jr. Receives the New England Patriots 2022 Ron Burton Community Service Award

Deatrich Wise Jr. surprised with 2022 Ron Burton Community Service Award at Patriots Premiere

Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers Looking to Build on Year-Two Chemistry With Mac Jones

Do Your Job: Patriots Training Camp presented by Optum

10 Burning Questions for Patriots Regular Season Start

Brady, Ridley nominated for FedEx Player of the Week

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has been nominated for the FedEx Air Player of the Week for NFL Week 8. Running back Stevan Ridley has been nominated for the FedEx Ground Player of the Week. Fans are encouraged to cast their votes on www.nfl.com/fedex

Oct 30, 2012 at 12:38 AM
New England Patriots
500x305-brady-20121028-v2.jpg

Making the right plays on the field takes talent, perseverance, focus and a whole lot of hard work. These six air and ground players really delivered this week and now it's time for the fans to make the call as to the two who will be this week's FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week. At FedEx, we know the same skills that made these players successful on the football field are what delivers success in every field. Take a minute to deliver your vote for the players and the business you think had the best plays this week.

FEDEX AIR -- QUARTERBACK NOMINEES

Tom Brady, New England Patriots

Brady threw four touchdowns, completing 23 of 35 passes for 304 yards in the Patriots' 45-7 win against the St. Louis Rams.

Peyton Manning, Denver Broncos

Manning completed 22 of 30 passes for 305 yards and three scores through the air in route to the Broncos' 34-14 victory over the New Orleans Saints.

Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions

Stafford was 34 of 49 for 352 yards and three touchdowns as the Lions beat the Seattle Seahawks 28-24.

VOTE NOW >>

**

500x305-20121028-ridley2.jpg

FEDEX GROUND -- RUNNING BACK NOMINEES**

Doug Martin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Martin rushed for 135 yards on 29 carries and scored one touchdown in a 36-17 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Trent Richardson, Cleveland Browns

Richardson rushed for 122 yards on 24 carries and one score in in the Browns' 7-6 victory over the San Diego Chargers.

Stevan Ridley, New England Patriots

Ridley tallied 127 yards on 15 carries and scored once in the Patriots' 45-7 victory against the Rams.

VOTE NOW >>

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.

news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.

news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos

news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.

news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica

news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.

news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.

news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.

news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:

news

Patriots 2014 Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots.com has collected what the top 'experts' are predicting the Patriots will do in the first round come draft weekend. We will be updating this feature regularly to reflect changes in any of the mocks represented.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Behind Enemy Lines: A Week 1 look at the Dolphins

Analysis: Patriots List Five Players As Questionable for Sunday's Game vs. Dolphins

Week 1: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 1 at Miami

Expert Predictions: Week 1 picks for Patriots at Dolphins

Patriots Betting Breakdown: Week 1 at Dolphins

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots This Week: Patriots at Miami Week 1

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots progress leading into the first game of the 2022 season.

Patriots All Access: 2022 Season Premiere

On the season premiere of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, Bill Belichick previews the unique speed of the Miami Dolphins on the Belestrator. In addition, Steve Burton goes one-on-one with running back Damien Harris, and we go behind the scenes of Training Camp to see what the experience is like for the fans, players, and media.

Set the alarms: Patriots kickoff 2022 NFL season vs. Dolphins | Week 1 hype video

The 2022 Patriots season is here. Get hyped for gameday as New England prepares for Week 1 in Miami.

Press Pass: Patriots on Facing the Dolphins

Patriots players Raekwon McMillan, Jonathan Jones, Myles Bryant and more address the media on Friday, September 9, 2022.

Raekwon McMillan 9/9: "Everyone has the same level of expectation"

Patriots linebacker Raekwon McMillan addresses the media on Friday, September 9, 2022.

Hunter Henry 9/9: "We're going to have a plan and communicate well"

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media on Friday, September 9, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

2022 Throwback Games: Your Way

Vote on our in-stadium throwback designs for 10/9 and 12/1 and be entered to win a VIP Game Day Host Package for the first throwback game on October 9, 2022 vs. Detroit Lions courtesy of Socios.com.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising