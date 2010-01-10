Brady's day (3 INT) means early out for Patriots

]()By the end of the first quarter it was 24-0.

Brady, the NFL Comeback Player of the Year, would have trouble overcoming that on his best day. Sunday was not one of them. Brady was 23 of 42 for 154 yards two touchdowns passing and three interceptions.

The Patriots (10-7) received the second-half kickoff trailing 24-7. But Brady threw his third interception, matching his career playoff high, and Dawan Landry returned it 42 yards to set up Billy Cundiff's 23-yard field goal that made it 27-7.

Brady then threw his second touchdown pass to Julian Edelman, Welker's replacement, covering 1 yard. But the Patriots' defense kept parting in the path of the Ravens runners and Willis McGahee ran 3 yards with 10:32 left for a 33-14 lead.

The Ravens, who lost the AFC championship game to Pittsburgh last year, will try to make up for a 17-15 loss to the Colts in Baltimore on Nov. 22.

Since then, the Ravens are 5-2 after their three-man rushing attack of Rice, McGahee and Le'Ron McClain outran and overpowered the Patriots - gaining 236 yards on the ground with Rice leading the way with 159. Rice ran for two touchdowns and McGahee and McClain one each on the Gillette Stadium turf where the Patriots had been outstanding.

They were 8-0 this season, the only AFC team to go unbeaten at home. Brady was 7-0 in playoff games at Gillette. And they had won their last 11 home playoff games there and at Foxborough Stadium, since their last loss in 1978.

And the Patriots had never lost to the Ravens, home or away, in their other five matchups.

The rout was nothing like the last big game between the teams when the Ravens nearly ruined the Patriots' quest for the first 16-0 regular-season in NFL history. The Patriots won that in Baltimore 27-24 in the 12th game of 2007 on Brady's touchdown pass to Jabar Gaffney with 44 seconds left.