Patriots Sign Fourth-Round Pick DB Jack Jones

Mac Jones wraps up impressive Patriots minicamp

William Allen thanks Patriots players who advocated for his release from prison

Photos: Day 2 of Patriots Minicamp

Bill Belichick 6/8: "I try to contribute and help the team where I can"

Judon taking leadership role in second season with Pats

Minicamp Blogservations: Jones continues to air it out

Nixon flashes potential at minicamp

Minicamp Blogservations: Wynn returns but changes could be coming

Press Pass: Minicamp Day 1

Photos: Day 1 of Patriots Minicamp

Uche, Perkins among next Patriots linebackers up

Bill Belichick 6/7: "We've seen progression from everybody"

Patriots Mailbag: Projecting the roster, rookies and more

What to watch for at Patriots minicamp

Kendrick Bourne, Devin Asiasi help Big Brothers Big Sisters raise awareness about mentorship

Why 17-year-old Alexa Pano is carrying Patriots bag in U.S. Women's Open

Patriots Cheerleaders Spring 2022 in Review

OTA Blogservations: Offense beginning to take shape

New offensive pieces getting immersed in New England

Brady throws for 3 TDs, Pats beat Bills 38-30

Tom Brady threw three touchdown passes, two to Randy Moss, and the New England Patriots overcame Buffalo's stiff challenge for a 38-30 win Sunday, their 14th straight over the Bills.

Sep 26, 2010 at 09:20 AM
mosstd1.jpg


FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) -- Tom Brady regained his touch. The Buffalo Bills, as usual, couldn't find theirs against the New England Patriots.

Brady threw three scoring passes, two of them to Randy Moss, and the Patriots beat Buffalo 38-30 on Sunday, their 14th straight win over the Bills.

New England tied Miami for the longest winning streak against a single opponent. The Dolphins beat the Colts in 14 straight games from 1980-1987. The Colts moved from Baltimore to Indianapolis in 1984.

[

mayosack.jpg

]()First-round draft pick C.J. Spiller scored his first NFL touchdowns on a 5-yard pass from Ryan Fitzpatrick and a 95-yard kickoff return, but Buffalo's last chance faded when Fitzpatrick threw an interception to Brandon Meriweather with 3 minutes left.

New England (2-1) took a 17-16 lead at intermission on Stephen Gostkowski's 43-yard field goal on the last play of the half. Buffalo (0-3) had its best offensive day of the season, but still came up short as it settled for three first-half field goals by Rian Lindell instead of touchdowns.

The Bills cut the lead to 38-30 following Fitzpatrick's 37-yard scoring pass to Steve Johnson with 4:08 left, then got the ball back on a punt. But on the next play, Fitzpatrick overthrew tight end David Nelson on the left side and Meriweather came down with the ball.

[

benjarvis.jpg

]()BenJarvus Green-Ellis rushed for 98 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries, helping make up for the loss of Kevin Faulk. Faulk suffered a season-ending knee injury a week earlier in a 28-14 loss at the New York Jets. Brady had a mediocre performance in that game after throwing three scoring passes in a season-opening win over the Bengals.

On Sunday, he completed 21 of 27 passes for 252 yards and no interceptions.

The Bills' offense was much better than in their first two games. In the first half, they piled up 202 yards after gaining 186 in four quarters in a 34-7 loss to the Packers a week earlier.

The change in starting quarterbacks from Trent Edwards to the more mobile Fitzpatrick helped produce more points than the 17 the Bills totaled in their first two games. But the result was the same. Fitzpatrick completed 20 of 28 passes for 247 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

After Buffalo went ahead 14-13 following Spiller's touchdown catch, Danny Woodhead scored on a 22-yard run, his first NFL touchdown. The Patriots signed him a week earlier after he was released by the Jets.

Brady hit Moss for a 35-yard touchdown on the first series of the third quarter as the Patriots went ahead 24-16. Moss caught the ball in the middle of the end zone behind two defenders and knocked down back judge Perry Paganelli, who quickly got up and gave the touchdown signal.

Spiller returned the kickoff for a touchdown, but the Patriots came right back on a 5-yard scoring pass from Brady to Rob Gronkowski for a 31-23 lead. Green-Ellis then scored on a 7-yard run for a 15-point lead.

(c) 2010 The Associated Press.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

news

Super Bowl Preview: Patriots at Falcons

The Patriots will play the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, February 5, 2017.

news

Edwin McCain takes in singing at AFC Championship

Singer Edwin McCain was more than excited to get a chance to sing at his favorite team's AFC Championship game.

news

News Blitz 1/24: Focus on Falcons

A roundup of Patriots news.

news

The New England Patriots Drive for 5 Bus rolls out this Wednesday

Fans will have an opportunity to follow the team's Drive for 5 bus on its 5-day, 16-state journey to Houston for Super Bowl LI.

news

Patriots earn record-breaking ninth Super Bowl berth; Grab second highest rating for Non-Super Bowl game in team history

The Patriots ninth conference championship victory captured an impressive ratings haul, making it the second highest household rating ever in team history for a non-Super Bowl performance.

news

Nitpicks and Nitwits: NE's true stars, and thank you Mr. Commish?

The Patriots' real stars are often underappreciated...and JR's off his rocker, but "Thank you, Mr. Goodell?"

news

Tom Brady e Chris Hogan brilharam numa noite histórica

Devido ao seu historial, os Patriots estabelecem novos recordes sempre que jogam mais um desafio nos play-offs. E isso tornou a acontecer frente aos Steelers, numa noite em que Tom Brady e Chris Hogan, entre outros, estiveram em grande destaque.

news

Infographic: Breaking down the win over the Steelers

We break down the important stats and milestones from the Patriots 36-17 win over the Steelers in this week's infographic.

news

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers

news

JetBlue Adds Flights So Football Fans Can Touch Down in Houston at The Big Game

JetBlue today announced a win for football fans traveling from Boston and Providence to Houston on game day weekend. Customers on all JetBlue flights enjoy live TV, complimentary Fly-Fi, unlimited snacks and special beverage offerings on game day.

news

Famous fans celebrate Patriots big win on social media

From Elizabeth Banks to Deion Branch, the Patriots had a lot of support from their celebrity fans Sunday night.

news

Game day recipe: Best Buffalo Chicken Dip Eva!

What's a game day party without some buffalo chicken dip? Nutrition Chef Valerie Cogswell brings us this healthy twist on a game day staple.

Press Pass: Players reflect on learning from Patriots coaches and veterans

Patriots players Rhamondre Stevenson, Mac Jones, Isaiah Wynn, and more reflect on learning from Patriots coaches and veteran players during the recent OTAs and minicamp.

Jakobi Meyers 6/9: "I really want to be locked in"

Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers addresses the media during his press conference on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Devin McCourty on his career with New England: "I've loved every minute of it"

Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty addresses the media on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Mac Jones 6/9: "We've made pretty good strides the past few weeks"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his press conference on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Matthew Judon joins One Mission's Buzz Off event for pediatric cancer awareness

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon joined One Mission for their annual Buzz Off event to help raise money and awareness for pediatric cancer.

Socios.com rewards Patriots Season Ticket Members with exclusive access to Fantasy Camp

Patriots fans and Season Ticket Members took the Gillette Stadium field alongside New England players and coaches for an exclusive, behind-the-scenes experience at Patriots Fantasy Camp. Socios.com rewarded loyal fans with an afternoon of football drills, film breakdowns and more once in a lifetime experiences.

Vince Wilfork voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced today that former defensive lineman Vince Wilfork has been voted by the fans as the 32nd inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Get Outta Town! Ranking All 32 NFL Road Trips

They're all good in their own way, but some are better than others. We list every National Football League city, along with detailed advice to help you plan your next gridiron getaway.

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2022 Draft Class

The New England Patriots selected ten players in the 2022 NFL Draft. The following is a summary of those picks.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

