Brady voted FedEx Air Player of the Week

The NFL announced today that Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was voted the FedEx Air Player of the Week for NFL Week 17.

Jan 03, 2008 at 11:00 AM

Quarterback Tom Brady of the New England Patriots and running back Clinton Portis of the Washington Redskins are the Week 17 FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week.

Tom Brady completed 32 of 42 passes for 356 yards and two touchdowns in the Patriots' 38-35 win over the New York Giants to bring the Patriots to an undefeated regular season. Brady's second touchdown pass was his 50th this season, setting a new NFL record for the most touchdown passes in a season.

Clinton Portis carried the ball 25 times for 104 yards and two touchdowns in the Redskins' 27-6 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Brady and Portis were selected from among finalists in air and ground categories. The other FedEx Express NFL Player of the Week finalists were quarterbacks Carson Palmer of the Cincinnati Bengals and Chris Redman of the Atlanta Falcons, while running backs Jamal Lewis of the Cleveland Browns and DeAngelo Williams of the Carolina Panthers were the other finalists for the FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week.

Fans voted for more than their favorite players. The weekly FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week Awards are also a win for the local community. Along with the player awards, FedEx is awarding Children's Hospital Foundation and Children's Hospital of Wisconsin Foundation, the children's hospitals in the winning markets, two checks for $5,000.

The children's hospitals in the two season-long winner's markets, announced at Super Bowl XLII in Arizona, will be awarded $25,000 each. That means that FedEx will deliver nearly $250,000 to local children's hospitals around the country in recognition of the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week Award winners.

FedEx, the premier global provider of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain management services, is the Official Delivery Service Sponsor of the NFL, Super Bowl and Pro Bowl. Through the weekly FedEx Air and Ground awards, FedEx recognizes those NFL players who represent the same speed, precision and teamwork that their customers have come to expect from the full range of FedEx air, ground, freight and international shipping services.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

