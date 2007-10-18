Official website of the New England Patriots

Brady voted FedEx Air Player of the Week

Quarterback TOM BRADY of the New England Patriots and running back ADRIAN PETERSON of the Minnesota Vikings are the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week for games played on October 14 - 15, the NFL announced today.

Oct 18, 2007 at 12:00 PM

Oct 18, 2007 at 12:00 PM

Quarterback Tom Brady of the New England Patriots and running back Adrian Peterson of the Minnesota Vikings are the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week for games played on October 14 - 15, the NFL announced today.

Brady completed 31 of 46 passes, passed for 388 yards and recorded a career-high five touchdowns in the Patriots' 48 - 27 win over the Dallas Cowboys. The Patriots offense under Brady's leadership controlled the ball for over 38 minutes and totaled 448 net yards to keep New England undefeated with six wins.

Peterson led the Vikings rushing for 224 yards over 20 carries and three touchdowns in the Vikings' 34 - 31 win over the Chicago Bears. Peterson scored touchdowns in the second, third and fourth quarters with runs of 67-yards, 73-yards, and 35-yards respectively.

Brady and Peterson were selected from among finalists in air and ground categories. The other FedEx Express NFL Player of the Week finalists were quarterbacks Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints and Damon Huard of the Kansas City Chiefs, while running backs Maurice Jones-Drew of the Jacksonville Jaguars and La Dainian Tomlinson of the San Diego Chargers were the other finalists for the FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week.

Fans voted for more than their favorite players. The weekly FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week Awards are also a win for the local community. Along with the player awards, FedEx is awarding Children's Hospital of Boston and University of Minnesota Children's Hospital, Fairview, the children's hospitals in each of the winning markets, each a check for $5,000.

The children's hospitals in the two season-long winner's markets, announced at Super Bowl XLII in Arizona, will be awarded $25,000 each. That means that FedEx will deliver nearly $250,000 to local children's hospitals around the country in recognition of the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week Award winners.

FedEx, the premier global provider of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain management services, is the Official Delivery Service Sponsor of the NFL, Super Bowl and Pro Bowl. Through the weekly FedEx Air and Ground awards, FedEx recognizes those NFL players who represent the same speed, precision and teamwork that their customers have come to expect from the full range of FedEx air, ground, freight and international shipping services.

