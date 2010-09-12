Brady, Welker Produce as Pats Beat Bengals 38-24

]()Welker led the NFL with 346 receptions the past three years, the last coming on Jan. 3 in the regular-season finale at Houston. He tore a ligament in his left knee on the play and missed New England's 33-14 first-round playoff loss to Baltimore.

The Ravens led that game 24-0 in Gillette Stadium. On Sunday in the same stadium, the Patriots led the Bengals by the same score.

New England quickly boosted a 24-3 halftime lead to 31-3 on Tate's touchdown.

Cincinnati cut that to 31-17 on Carson Palmer's scoring passes of 1 yard to rookie tight end Jermaine Gresham midway through the third quarter and 28 yards to Ochocinco with 22 seconds remaining in the period.

Then, Brady took back control by leading a 14-play, 81-yard march capped by a 1-yard scoring pass to Rob Gronkowski, another rookie tight end. It was his first pro touchdown and, before lining up to block for the extra point, he handed the ball to Brady for safekeeping on the sideline.

Brady completed 25 of 35 passes for 258 yards. Palmer, forced to throw because of the big deficit, finished 34 for 50 for 345 yards and two touchdowns. Ochocinco had 12 catches for 159 yards, and Owens added seven receptions for 53 yards.

Cedric Benson scored on a 1-yard run for Cincinnati with 3:57 left in the game.