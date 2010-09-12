Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Apr 29 - 10:00 PM | Sat Apr 30 - 02:00 PM

Tyquan Thornton 4/29: "Getting the phone call from the Patriots was a dream come true"

Patriots select Tyquan Thornton with No. 50 pick in 2022 draft

College Highlights: Tyquan Thornton, WR, Baylor

Cole Strange: "I know for a fact I'm going to enjoy it here"

Cole Strange's first day in Foxboro

Meet Ben Lepper, the Make-A-Wish kid whose life was changed by the NFL Draft

Cole Strange introduced as Patriots 2022 first-round pick

'22 Draft Day 1: Patriots trade down, then make Strange pick

Analysis: Pats miss opportunity with trade down

Experts react to Patriots 2022 NFL Draft Day 1 Pick

Potential Patriots for Draft Day 2

Bill Belichick on Cole Strange 4/28: "He does a lot of things, has a lot of good tools to work with"

Highlights: Cole Strange, G, Tennessee-Chattanooga

Patriots Draft Party presented by Bud Light returns to Gillette Stadium

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 4/28

Patriots 2022 NFL Draft Primer and Ways to Watch

Patriots Unfiltered's 2022 draft forecast

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Top 50 2022 Patriots Draft Fits

NFL Notes: Patriots Unfiltered's Mock Draft

Brady, Welker Produce as Pats Beat Bengals 38-24

Brady throws 3 scoring passes as Pats control Ochocinco, Owens in 38-24 win over Bengals.

Sep 12, 2010 at 09:30 AM
20100912_brady3.jpg


Tom Brady was back where he's most comfortable, on the field with Wes Welker grabbing touchdown passes.

The headline-making quarterback threw two of his three touchdown passes to Welker, who returned from a serious knee injury, and led the New England Patriots to a 38-24 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

The season-opening victory came just three days after Brady was unhurt in a two-car crash then agreed to a contract making him the NFL's highest paid player.

His day was made smoother by Welker, who caught eight passes for 64 yards less than eight months after surgery for a torn knee ligament.

Chad Ochocinco and Terrell Owens combined for 19 receptions for 212 yards and a touchdown for the Bengals, but their impact fell short of the hype that accompanied their partnership.

The Patriots' dominance was complete as they also scored on defense with Gary Guyton's 59-yard interception return and on special teams on Brandon Tate's 97-yard runback of the second-half kickoff.

[

welkertdap100912028667.jpg

]()Welker led the NFL with 346 receptions the past three years, the last coming on Jan. 3 in the regular-season finale at Houston. He tore a ligament in his left knee on the play and missed New England's 33-14 first-round playoff loss to Baltimore.

The Ravens led that game 24-0 in Gillette Stadium. On Sunday in the same stadium, the Patriots led the Bengals by the same score.

New England quickly boosted a 24-3 halftime lead to 31-3 on Tate's touchdown.

Cincinnati cut that to 31-17 on Carson Palmer's scoring passes of 1 yard to rookie tight end Jermaine Gresham midway through the third quarter and 28 yards to Ochocinco with 22 seconds remaining in the period.

Then, Brady took back control by leading a 14-play, 81-yard march capped by a 1-yard scoring pass to Rob Gronkowski, another rookie tight end. It was his first pro touchdown and, before lining up to block for the extra point, he handed the ball to Brady for safekeeping on the sideline.

Brady completed 25 of 35 passes for 258 yards. Palmer, forced to throw because of the big deficit, finished 34 for 50 for 345 yards and two touchdowns. Ochocinco had 12 catches for 159 yards, and Owens added seven receptions for 53 yards.

Cedric Benson scored on a 1-yard run for Cincinnati with 3:57 left in the game.

[

bantaap100912029202.jpg

]()While the Patriots' offense was expected to be strong, the young defense was suspect but was very stingy in the first half. The Bengals first five possessions ended with three punts, a lost fumble and Guyton's touchdown that made it 24-0 with 5:38 left in the half.

On their first offensive play, Palmer threw about 35 yards down the left sideline toward Owens. Rookie cornerback Devin McCourty, a first-round draft pick, stayed with him step for step and broke up the play.

Ochocinco gave Owens the nickname "Batman" after the Bengals signed him as a free agent and assumed the "Robin" identity for himself.

On the Patriots' first offensive play, Welker caught a 5-yard pass over the middle. He ended that drive with a 9-yard touchdown. Stephen Gostkowski's 32-yard field goal made it 10-0, and Welker struck again with a 4-yard scoring catch about 6 minutes into the second quarter.

Copyright 2010 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Super Bowl Preview: Patriots at Falcons

The Patriots will play the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, February 5, 2017.

news

Edwin McCain takes in singing at AFC Championship

Singer Edwin McCain was more than excited to get a chance to sing at his favorite team's AFC Championship game.

news

News Blitz 1/24: Focus on Falcons

A roundup of Patriots news.

news

The New England Patriots Drive for 5 Bus rolls out this Wednesday

Fans will have an opportunity to follow the team's Drive for 5 bus on its 5-day, 16-state journey to Houston for Super Bowl LI.

news

Patriots earn record-breaking ninth Super Bowl berth; Grab second highest rating for Non-Super Bowl game in team history

The Patriots ninth conference championship victory captured an impressive ratings haul, making it the second highest household rating ever in team history for a non-Super Bowl performance.

news

Nitpicks and Nitwits: NE's true stars, and thank you Mr. Commish?

The Patriots' real stars are often underappreciated...and JR's off his rocker, but "Thank you, Mr. Goodell?"

news

Tom Brady e Chris Hogan brilharam numa noite histórica

Devido ao seu historial, os Patriots estabelecem novos recordes sempre que jogam mais um desafio nos play-offs. E isso tornou a acontecer frente aos Steelers, numa noite em que Tom Brady e Chris Hogan, entre outros, estiveram em grande destaque.

news

Infographic: Breaking down the win over the Steelers

We break down the important stats and milestones from the Patriots 36-17 win over the Steelers in this week's infographic.

news

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers

news

JetBlue Adds Flights So Football Fans Can Touch Down in Houston at The Big Game

JetBlue today announced a win for football fans traveling from Boston and Providence to Houston on game day weekend. Customers on all JetBlue flights enjoy live TV, complimentary Fly-Fi, unlimited snacks and special beverage offerings on game day.

news

Famous fans celebrate Patriots big win on social media

From Elizabeth Banks to Deion Branch, the Patriots had a lot of support from their celebrity fans Sunday night.

news

Game day recipe: Best Buffalo Chicken Dip Eva!

What's a game day party without some buffalo chicken dip? Nutrition Chef Valerie Cogswell brings us this healthy twist on a game day staple.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Transcript: Tyquan Thornton Conference Call 4/29

Meet Ben Lepper, the Make-A-Wish kid whose life was changed by the NFL Draft

Cole Strange introduced as Patriots 2022 first-round pick

Potential Patriots for Draft Day 2

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 4/28

Transcript: Cole Strange Conference Call 4/29

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots select Marcus Jones with No. 85 pick in 2022 draft

The New England Patriots select Houston Cougars cornerback Marcus Jones in Round 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft with the No. 85 overall pick.

Patriots select Tyquan Thornton with No. 50 pick in 2022 draft

New England Patriots defensive tackle Lawrence Guy and make-A-Wish recipient Ben Lepper announce the Patriots' selection of Baylor Bears wide receiver Tyquan Thornton in Round 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft with the No. 50 overall pick [via a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs].

College Highlights: Tyquan Thornton, WR, Baylor

Patriots selected Baylor wide receiver Tyquan Thornton in the second round (50th overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft. Watch his college highlights.

Cole Strange's first day in Foxboro

The Patriots' first pick in the 2022 NFL Draft arrived in New England where he met with Robert and Jonathan Kraft while touring Gillette Stadium.

Cole Strange: "I know for a fact I'm going to enjoy it here"

Patriots 2022 first round draft pick Cole Strange is introduced to the media and is presented with the ceremonial #1 jersey by Robert and Jonathan Kraft on Friday, April 29 on the field at Gillette Stadium.

Patriots select Cole Strange with No. 29 pick in 2022 draft

The New England Patriots select Chattanooga Mocs offensive guard Cole Strange in Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft with the No. 29 overall pick [via a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs].

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Top 50 2022 Patriots Draft Fits

Scouting which 50 NFL Draft prospects would best fit the New England Patriots' needs and wants.

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

With the NFL schedule set to be released on May 12, we take a look ahead to the Patriots regular season opponents for the 2022 season.

Patriots eye nine 2022 draft picks

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising