Brady working to develop chemistry with new WRs

One of them could be Michael Jenkins, another free-agent addition after seven years in Atlanta and the past two in Minnesota. He's averaged 39 catches per season and played with the first team during mini-camp. The final scheduled practice on Thursday was canceled.

With Brady, it's important to be "where you're supposed to be because he's going to get it there," Jenkins said.

Two rookie draft choices are missing valuable time doing that. Second-rounder Aaron Dobson and fourth-rounder Josh Boyce have been nursing injuries.

"Any player that's not out there is behind," coach Bill Belichick said.

But they can keep up in the meeting room.

"It's really been a fun group," Brady said. "It's been open to learning and open to understanding how we do things because how we do things is quite a bit different than how other teams do things, both on the field and off the field."

There are the highly organized practices, the intricate offensive system and the intolerance for mistakes.

Bad plays get a lot more attention than good ones.

"Someone is really going to get yelled at on every play," Brady said. "There's always lowlights when we come in on the next day. Even if it was a great offensive play, (Belichick's) going to yell at someone on the defense. We've become a bit used to that now and that's part of the learning process and also learning how to play for the Patriots."

Belichick couldn't have been upset with Amendola's catch. The quarterback certainly wasn't and showed the same passion he's displayed encouraging teammates on the sideline during games.

The foundation built in organized team activities and mini-camp carries over to training camp and sets the stage for the regular season.

"Everything ends up having some significance to it," Brady said. "You're not just out here running plays and going through different things that aren't going to mean anything. We're out here trying to get a lot of things accomplished."

That explains Brady's joy when he and Amendola made their connection.

"Watching Tom and being on the outside, you see that fire. You see him get amped up in games. That's the type of guy you want to play for," Amendola said.