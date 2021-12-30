Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Thu Dec 30 | 04:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Game Preview: Jaguars at Patriots

Patriots Offer First Commemorative NFT for Jaguars Game

Statement on the Passing of John Madden

Notebook: McDaniels, Mac pushing for a strong finish

NFL Notes: Fortunes change quickly in NFL

Patriots Mailbag: Week 17 Edition

Analysis: Two Patriots land on Reserve/COVID list

Slater: Pats must stick together and fight

Pats fall out of first as Bills take top spot

Breaking down Patriots critical-down struggles vs. Bills

The gift of Pats: Check out the Patriots presents fans received on Christmas

Game Observations: Post-Christmas, Bills come due 

5 Keys from Patriots 33-21 loss to Bills

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/26

What Went Wrong: Buffalo takes AFC East lead

Game Notes: Harris goes over 100 yards for the fifth time in 2021

Damien Harris powers in second TD of game

Damien Harris activates speed burst on 16-yard TD run

Game Day Roster Update: A busy Christmas for Patriots 

Patriots All Access: Bills Preview

Brandon Bolden reveals 2018 cancer diagnosis

Dec 30, 2021 at 05:14 PM
writer-profile-angelique-new
Angelique Fiske

Lifestyle Editor

bolden pdc
Photo by Eric J. Adler

After the Patriots lost to the Eagles in Super Bowl LII, Brandon Bolden's football future was up in the air. He was a 28-year-old free agent looking to make his next move.

Before signing with Miami, however, Bolden got news that would put football on the back burner. He was diagnosed with epidermoid carcinoma, a form of skin cancer. Bolden had surgery, temporarily lost the function on the right side of his face, and is now cancer-free, but up until Thursday, this diagnosis was not something he spoke about publicly.

On Instagram Thursday morning, Bolden shared a video with pictures from his time in the hospital.

"I was messing with my son and my little brother about this. I actually looked in the mirror and was like, 'I got my full face back,'" Bolden said to media on Thursday afternoon. "That's what made me go through the pictures and everything else, just to show I had cancer and I did not think I was going to be able to play another down and here I am going on four years later after having surgery. I'm still working strong."

With surgery in the offseason, Bolden did return to the football field for the Dolphins during the 2018-19 season. Even while his facial mobility recovered, he continued to play.

"It took a lot," Bolden said. "There was a lot of naysaying from doctors and everything else. [I'm] just here to prove people wrong and continue to grow and get stronger."

Beyond football, of course, a cancer diagnosis reframes everything. Bolden said his perspective shifted since his surgery.

"It changed my perspective about a lot. I thought I was doing everything to prevent stuff like that from happening and it happened," Bolden said. "I had surgery and that was kind of my reset. I was able to redo it and reprocess how I was doing everything in my life, and here we are, like I said going on four years of being cancer-free."

Bolden said his cancer diagnosis isn't something he typically talks about, but his teammates knew about it. After posting on Instagram, those teammates showed up to offer love and support, including Damien Harris, James White, Brandon King, Duron Harmon, Jabaal Sheard, Danny Shelton, and Stevan Ridley.

Related Content

news

What we learned from Kendrick Bourne's Reddit AMA

The Patriots receiver spent his Tuesday answering all kinds of questions on Reddit. Here's what we learned. 
news

Year in Review: Some of our favorite Patriots social media moments of 2021

Check out some of our favorite social media posts of 2021. 
news

The gift of Pats: Check out the Patriots presents fans received on Christmas

'Twas a very Patriots Christmas for fans around the world. 
news

Mac Jones gifts Patriots offensive line cryptocurrency 

The tradition of quarterbacks spoiling their offensive line got a very 2021 twist.
news

How the Patriots gave back this holiday season 

From shopping sprees to coat drives, here is how the Patriots gave back to the community this holiday season. 
news

Matthew Judon honored with 2021 Ron Hobson Media Good Guy Award

The annual award is selected by the Patriots beat writers and given to the Patriots player who 
news

Berj Najarian launches organization dedicated to preserving cultural identity through My Cause My Cleats

Berj Najarian launched a non-profit dedicated to cultural identity. 
news

Bill Belichick, Joe Cardona talk Army-Navy game

Bill Belichick and Joe Cardona took the bye weekend to enjoy a rivalry game. 
news

Gillette Stadium set for major renovation

Gillette Stadium will be undergoing construction starting in 2022.
news

Peyton Manning shares funny anecdote about Mac Jones not checking his phone during the week on MNF

Peyton Manning tells a story of how Mac Jones took days to respond to a text on the ManningCast Monday night. 
news

MNF Preview: Matthew Judon takes dances lessons with his daughter

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Seymour named Hall of Fame finalist for fourth-straight year

Brandon Bolden reveals 2018 cancer diagnosis

Patriots Place S Joshuah Bledsoe on Injured Reserve

Notebook: Harris racing to the finish

NFL Week 17: Patriots - Jaguars Injury Report

What They're Saying: Jacksonville Jaguars

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Myles Bryant 12/30: "You want to make the play that helps the team win"

Patriots defensive back Myles Bryant addresses the media on Thursday, December 30th, 2021.

Brandon Bolden 12/30: "We practice for all situations, and we are all prepared to back each other up"

Patriots running back Brandon Bolden addresses the media on Thursday, December 30th, 2021.

Damien Harris 12/30: "I love this game. I love this team"

Patriots running back Damien Harris addresses the media on Thursday, December 30th, 2021.

Belestrator: Breaking down the Jacksonville Jaguars

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Scott Zolak break down the Jaguars, including Laviska Shenault Jr., Josh Allen, and more on this episode of the Belestrator. For more Patriots All Access, tune in this Friday, December 31st at 7:00pm on WBZ-TV. The full show will also be available on Patriots.com shortly following the broadcast.

AFC Playoff Picture: NFL Week 17

Mike Dussault and Tamara Brown talk about the AFC Playoff Picture leading into Week 17.

One-on-One with Adrian Phillips

Tamara Brown sits down with Adrian Phillips to discuss how the team is preparing for their final home game of the regular season. Phillips also talks about Trevor Lawrence and his accomplishments, and how this game impacts the Patriots playoff hopes.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Three Patriots selected to NFL Pro Bowl

New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson, linebacker Matthew Judon and special teams captain Matthew Slater have been selected to represent the New England Patriots in the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising