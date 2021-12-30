Brandon Bolden reveals 2018 cancer diagnosis

Before signing with Miami, however, Bolden got news that would put football on the back burner. He was diagnosed with epidermoid carcinoma, a form of skin cancer. Bolden had surgery, temporarily lost the function on the right side of his face, and is now cancer-free, but up until Thursday, this diagnosis was not something he spoke about publicly.

"I was messing with my son and my little brother about this. I actually looked in the mirror and was like, 'I got my full face back,'" Bolden said to media on Thursday afternoon. "That's what made me go through the pictures and everything else, just to show I had cancer and I did not think I was going to be able to play another down and here I am going on four years later after having surgery. I'm still working strong."