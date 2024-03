Brasil é escolhido como novo mercado do New England Patriots

This bonus episode of the Patriots Dynasty Doc Recap features exclusive interviews with executive producer/author Jeff Benedict and executive producer/director Matthew Hamachek of The Dynasty. Patriots.com's Matt Smith, Paul Perillo and Fred Kirsch discuss fan reactions and their personal reactions to the show plus a behind the scenes perspective about the production of the documentary. The 10-part documentary event, 'The Dynasty: New England Patriots' is streaming now, exclusively on Apple TV Plus.