Breaking down Patriots initial 2021 53-man roster

Mac Jones takes over at QB

The biggest news of the day was the surprising release of Cam Newton, a move that signals rookie quarterback Mac Jones will be under center as the starter when the season starts.

"Mac's done a great job, he's come in and worked really hard," said David Andrews on Tuesday. "Being vocal at times, making mistakes and [kept] moving forward."

It's been a spring and summer of remarkable development for the rookie, who saw extended action in all of the preseason games and joint practices. Perhaps most enticing was his work on the first day of joint practice against the Giants. Jones moved the offense down the field against the Giants defense in a variety of ways and looked every bit the part of a starting NFL quarterback.

But it wasn't just joint practices, he played solid throughout all three preseason contests as well. If not for some deep ball drops it might've been an even more impressive preseason for Mac.

After getting his feet wet during OTAs, Jones' progress has been consistent, while drawing praise from his coaches and teammates for his commitment and hard work. The skillset that helped Alabama win the National Championship last season has translated to New England, as Jones has steadily grown more comfortable in the offense. Calm in the pocket, throwing with anticipation and accuracy, not afraid to take a deep shot, winning the respect of his teammates...he fully earned the starting job.