Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Wed Sep 01 | 12:00 AM - 11:59 PM

Patriots Make Roster Moves to Reach 53-Man Roster Limit; Acquire OL Yasir Durant in a Trade with Kansas City

Snapshot: Initial Patriots 53-man roster

Breaking down Patriots initial 2021 53-man roster

NFL Notes: Newton's reported release opens door for Jones

Good Guy: Lawrence Guy receives Ron Burton Community Service Award

Report: Gilmore staying on PUP for now

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Pats face tough roster decisions

Game Observations: Starters open, but backups close out preseason

4 Keys from Patriots preseason finale win over Giants

Game Notes: Patriots finish with a perfect preseason record

Devin McCourty represents 'Rutgers living legend' Carli Lloyd, wears jersey to Sunday's game

Patriots Unfiltered's Roster Projection 2.0

Notebook: Uche, Winovich bring fresh pass rush possibilities

Players to Watch: Patriots at Giants

Day 19 blogservations: Newton jumps right back in

Analysis: Depth, versatility aplenty among RBs  

Notebook: Pats vet linebackers setting the tone

Day 18 blogservations: Mac Jones takes advantage of opportunity

Analysis: Backups battle for limited O-line spots 

Patriots Trade RB Sony Michel to LA Rams

Breaking down Patriots initial 2021 53-man roster

Aug 31, 2021 at 06:57 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

16x9-final-roster-breakdown-wm
Photo by Eric J. Adler

The Patriots' initial 53-man roster for the 2021 season has been finally set, and though there are sure to be more moves coming along the way, the main core of the team they'll start the 2021 campaign has been set.

After a competitive training camp that featured three preseason games and two sets of joint practices, the Pats have found some exciting new pieces that should play big parts in the upcoming campaign.

Here are the five biggest takeaways from the initial roster!

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (10).
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (10).

Mac Jones takes over at QB

The biggest news of the day was the surprising release of Cam Newton, a move that signals rookie quarterback Mac Jones will be under center as the starter when the season starts.

"Mac's done a great job, he's come in and worked really hard," said David Andrews on Tuesday. "Being vocal at times, making mistakes and [kept] moving forward."

It's been a spring and summer of remarkable development for the rookie, who saw extended action in all of the preseason games and joint practices. Perhaps most enticing was his work on the first day of joint practice against the Giants. Jones moved the offense down the field against the Giants defense in a variety of ways and looked every bit the part of a starting NFL quarterback.

But it wasn't just joint practices, he played solid throughout all three preseason contests as well. If not for some deep ball drops it might've been an even more impressive preseason for Mac.

After getting his feet wet during OTAs, Jones' progress has been consistent, while drawing praise from his coaches and teammates for his commitment and hard work. The skillset that helped Alabama win the National Championship last season has translated to New England, as Jones has steadily grown more comfortable in the offense. Calm in the pocket, throwing with anticipation and accuracy, not afraid to take a deep shot, winning the respect of his teammates...he fully earned the starting job.

There will certainly be growing pains, but there's a lot to be excited about as New England turns their offense over to a rookie signal-caller.

Related Links

Undrafted rookie streak alive...for now

Quinn Nordin was the only undrafted rookie in camp but he's beaten the odds to keep the team's undrafted rookie streak intact, at least for now. Nordin battled through some inconsistency but has always displayed a big leg.

Despite a missed field goal and two missed extra points against the Eagles in the second preseason week, he rebounded in the finale against the Giants and did enough for the team to give him a shot.

Nick Folk shouldn't be going far and could still possibly land on the practice squad to add a layer of insurance, but Nordin has the leg strength to be a weapon from over 50 yards and that could be valuable. Accuracy is the question and he must remain consistent to hang on to the job. Continued work on his mechanics could pay dividends.

Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore (24).
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore (24).

Gilmore's PUP placement puts eyes on secondary

Stephon Gilmore landing on the PUP list is an unfortunate development as it means he will miss the first six weeks of the season. Gilmore continues to recover from a torn quad suffered last season but has remained with the team all summer, providing valuable leadership and insight to the cornerback room.

Contract issues could also be playing into Gilmore's availability, as the corner is in the final year of his contract with the team. Will an October return be coupled with a pay raise or perhaps even an extension?

There's no denying this is a different defense without their shutdown corner and how well players like Jalen Mills, JoeJuan Williams and others can hold up on the outside until Gilmore is back on the field will play a big role in how the defense fares in the first month of the season.

Front seven leads the way

There weren't a lot of surprises on defense, reinforcing the work that the team did in free agency and the draft this season. Dont'a Hightower and Kyle Van Noy are back, Matt Judon has jumped right into the mix, while Ja'Whaun Bentley, Josh Uche and Chase Winovich have all made strides this offseason.

The defensive line features even more new faces with Davon Godchaux, Carl Davis and Henry Anderson bringing a new level of toughness to complement Lawrence Guy and Deatrich Wise, while Christian Barmore has been force this summer.

The line and linebackers offer Jerod Mayo and Steve Belichick a lot of different matchup options and no matter what they're trying to take away from an offense, they've got a number of experienced players who have been there and executed.

With some depth concerns in the secondary and a rookie quarterback under center, the front seven will be even more important. But on paper, it looks like they will be up to the task and ready to lead the way.

Patriots running back J.J. Taylor (42).
Photo by David Silverman
Patriots running back J.J. Taylor (42).

Ground and pound

The good news for Mac Jones is that he's surrounded by many quarterback-friendly pieces like a veteran offensive line loaded with maulers, an upcoming backfield with some exciting young pieces and a tight end group that is long on promise but short on experience healthy and together this summer.

Based on their composition, the Patriots will be a team that wants to run the ball early and often and it makes sense to keep Jones out of third-and-longs. Damien Harris could be headed for a breakout season, but Rhamondre Stevenson and J.J. Taylor were both outstanding this summer while James White was rounding back into form.

The tight ends and receiver Jakobi Meyers should be Jones' best friends, but it's still largely theoretical, as Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry have battled injuries this preseason. Still, the promise is there for a balanced offense that can line up in 12 personnel and force defenses to pick their poison.

It's critical Smith and Henry emerge, while Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne are the x-factors. Teams will likely try to take away the short easy reads and force the rookie to hit his throws outside and deep, spots where Agholor and Bourne are likely to be the targets. They've both had their moments this summer, but now it's time to deliver.

QUICK LINKS: Current Roster | Unofficial Depth Chart | Schedule

Related Content

news

Snapshot: Initial Patriots 53-man roster

After the team announced a series of roster moves, here's who's on the Patriots' initial 53-man roster.
news

Report: Gilmore staying on PUP for now

New England's top cornerback won't be able to suit up for the Patriots until late October at the earliest. What will this mean for the defensive backfield?
news

NFL Notes: Newton's reported release opens door for Jones

Cam Newton started all three preseason games but was reportedly released, opening the door for Mac Jones.
news

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Pats face tough roster decisions

With cutdowns looming, the Patriots have a number of hard decisions to make up and down their roster.
news

Patriots Unfiltered's Roster Projection 2.0

With just one preseason game remaining, it's time to take another stab at predicting the 53-man roster.
news

Game Observations: Starters open, but backups close out preseason

A variety of thoughts about the third and final Patriots preseason game of 2021.
news

Analysis: Depth, versatility aplenty among RBs  

As training camp and the preseason wind down, we're taking a last look at the competition at various positions. Today, our focus is on the Patriots running backs.
news

Analysis: Backups battle for limited O-line spots 

As training camp and the preseason wind down, we're taking a last look at the competition at various positions. Today, a focus on the Patriots offensive linemen.
news

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Camp coming to a close 

In this week's mailbag, we put the quarterback and kicker positions under the microscope, plus explore other roster topics as we grind through the final week of training camp and the preseason.
news

Game Observations: Successful business trip for Patriots in Philly 

A variety of thoughts about the second Patriots preseason game of 2021.
news

Analysis: WR group grabs our attention

As we get deeper into training camp, we delve deeper into the competition at various positions. Today, an examination of the Patriots wide receivers.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Good Guy: Lawrence Guy receives Ron Burton Community Service Award

Lawrence Guy Receives the New England Patriots Patriots 2021 Ron Burton Community Service Award

Snapshot: Initial Patriots 53-man roster

Patriots Make Roster Moves to Reach 53-Man Roster Limit; Acquire OL Yasir Durant in a Trade with Kansas City

Breaking down Patriots initial 2021 53-man roster

Report: Gilmore staying on PUP for now

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Debrief: 2021 Patriots roster cuts

Tamara Brown and writer Mike Dussault discuss the reports on The New England Patriots roster cuts.

James White 8/31: 'On this day every year you never really know what to expect'

Patriots running back James White addresses the media on Tuesday, August 31, 2021.

David Andrews on roster cutdowns 8/31: 'It's always a tough day in this business'

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media on Tuesday, August 31, 2021.

Mac Jones highlights 2021 preseason

New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones highlights during the 2021 preseason.

Adrian Phillips 8/31: 'Each year you see the college aspect of the game being carried over to the NFL'

Patriots safety Adrian Phillips addresses the media on Tuesday, August 31, 2021.

Bill Belichick 8/31: 'There will be a lot of transactions'

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Tuesday, August 31, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Breaking down Patriots' Madden '22 ratings

With the release of Madden '22, let's take a look at how the Patriots' player rankings stack up in the latest release.

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Patriots WR Julian Edelman Announced His Retirement

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announced his retirement today.

Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Announced His Retirement

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung recently announced his retirement, ending an 11-year NFL career, including 10 seasons with the Patriots. 
Advertising