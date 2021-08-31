Patriots Make Roster Moves to Reach 53-Man Roster Limit; Acquire OL Yasir Durant in a Trade with Kansas City

Hoyer, 35, originally joined the Patriots as a rookie free agent out of Michigan State in 2009. The 6-foot-2, 216-pounder is a veteran of 12 NFL seasons and has spent time with Arizona (2012), Pittsburgh (2012), Cleveland (2013-14), Houston (2015), Chicago (2016), San Francisco (2017) and Indianapolis (2019), in addition to New England. He went to training camp with the Patriots in 2019 and was released on Aug. 31, before being signed by Indianapolis on Sept. 2. He was re-signed by New England on March 25, 2020 and spent the entire season with the team. Hoyer served as the backup quarterback for three games and was inactive for 12 games. He started against the Chiefs in Kansas City on Oct. 5 and completed 15-of-24 passes for 130 yards and one interception. With that start against the Chiefs, Hoyer joined Ryan Fitzpatrick, Chris Chandler and Gus Frerotte as the only NFL quarterbacks to make at least one start for seven different teams. He has made starts for the Patriots, Cardinals, Browns, Texans, Bears, 49ers and Colts.

Overall, Hoyer has played in 70 career regular season games with 39 starts and has completed 888-of-1,501 passes for 10,404 yards with 52 touchdowns and 35 interceptions. He has also played in two postseason contests with one start and completed 15-of-34 pass attempts with no touchdowns and four interceptions. Hoyer has made 24 appearances with one start for New England in the regular season and has completed 47-of-75 pass attempts for 465 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

Jackson, 24, originally joined New England after being acquired in a trade with Detroit on Aug. 9, 2020. He was released prior to the start of the regular season and spent most of the year on the practice squad before being signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad on Jan. 2, 2021 and playing in the final game of the year. The 6-foot-1, 210-pounder entered the NFL as a fifth-round draft pick (158th overall) of Dallas out of Miami (Fla.) in the 2019 NFL Draft. He spent the first half of his rookie season on the Dallas practice squad before being signed by Detroit to the 53-man roster.

LaCosse, 28, was signed by New England as a free agent on March 15, 2019. The 6-foot-6, 255-pounder exercised his reserve/opt-out decision and did not play last season. LaCosse originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the New York Giants out of Illinois in 2015. He has spent time with the Giants (2015-17) and the Denver Broncos (2017-18) and has played in 33 NFL games with 14 starts, registering 40 receptions for 403 yards with two touchdowns.

Murray, 24, joined New England as a rookie free agent out of William & Mary in 2020 and spent the season on the practice squad. The 6-foot-4, 265-pounder was a two-year letter winner and served as a team captain as a senior.

Newton, 32, was signed by the Patriots as a free agent on July 8, 2020. The 6-foot-5, 245-pounder originally entered the NFL as a first-round draft pick (1st overall) by the Carolina Panthers out of Auburn in the 2011 NFL Draft. He has played in 140 regular season games with 139 starts and has completed 2,613 of his 4,388 attempts for 31,698 yards with 190 touchdowns and 118 interceptions. Newton has also started in seven postseason games and has completed 134-of-224 passes for 1,821 yards with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Last season with the Patriots, Newton started in all 15 games that he played and completed 242-of-368 passes for 2657 yards with eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also set a team quarterback record with 137 rushing attempts for 592 yards and tied the team record with 12 rushing touchdowns.

Nixon, 23, was drafted by the Patriots in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft (242nd overall) out of Central Florida. The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder began his career at Ole Miss before transferring to Central Florida. He was limited to just four games in 2020, but earned honorable mention All-AAC honors in 2019.

Redmond, 26, was signed by New England on May 17, 2021. He originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Cincinnati Bengals on May 6, 2016, out of UCLA. After spending his rookie season on the Bengals practice squad, Redmond made the 53-man roster in 2017. During four seasons in Cincinnati, Redmond played in 32 games with 24 starts at right guard. Redmond began the 2020 season on the Bengals practice squad before being signed to the 53-man roster. He played in nine games with seven starts at right guard.

Ross, 24, signed with the Patriots as a rookie free agent in 2019 out of New Mexico and spent his rookie season on injured reserve. The 5-foot-9, 190-pounder spent the majority of the 2020 season on the practice squad before being elevated to the 53-man roster prior to the season finale against the New York Jets. He was inactive for that game.

Sherman, 22, was drafted by the Patriots in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft with the 197th overall selection out of Colorado. The 6-foot-4, 310-pounder played in 30 games with 27 starts.

Spence, 29, was signed to the New England practice squad on Nov. 21, 2020 and then to the 53-man roster on Dec. 5, 2020. The 6-foot-1, 303-pounder is a veteran of eight NFL seasons with Tampa Bay (2013-16), Detroit (2017), Miami (2018), Philadelphia (2019), Jacksonville (2019) and New England (2020). Spence originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round draft pick (100th overall) by Tampa Bay out of Illinois in the 2013 NFL Draft. Spence has played in 109 regular season games with 57 starts and totaled 204 tackles, 10½ sacks, one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries.

Thurman, 26, was signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad on Oct. 31, 2020, after being elevated to the 53-man roster four times. The 6-foot-4, 305-pounder, played in seven games with one start and finished with 10 total tackles last season. The 6-foot-4, 305-pounder originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Houston Texans out of the University of Houston in 2018 and spent the 2019 season on the Patriots practice squad.

Virgin, 27, signed with New England on Jan. 1, 2021, and was inactive for the last game. He spent time on the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams practice squads in 2020 and was elevated to the Lions 53-man roster for two games and recorded one special teams tackle. After being released by Detroit on Dec. 17, Virgin signed with the Rams practice squad on Dec. 22 and was released on Dec. 29. The 5-foot-9, 195-pounder originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Houston Texans in 2017 out of West Alabama. He spent his rookie season on the Texans practice squad and was released at the end of the training camp in 2018. Virgin was claimed off waivers by Detroit, where he spent time on the Lions 53-man roster and practice squad. Overall, he has played in 21 career regular season games and registered 12 special teams tackles.

Wilkerson, 24, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Tennessee out of Southeast Missouri State and joined the Patriots practice squad prior to the start of the regular season. The 6-foot-1, 201-pounder was elevated to the New England 53-man roster prior the victory at the New York Jets on Nov. 9 and played two snaps on offense.